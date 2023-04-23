Restaurant header imageView gallery

West of Chicago Pizza Company

No reviews yet

3770 Southwest Alaska Street

Seattle, WA 98126

Food

Apps & Sides

Side of Meatballs

$8.00

Four Meatballs served in housemade marinara sauce with parmesan cheese

Veggies & Dip

$6.00

Housemade Ranch Dressing with Celery, Carrots, Tomatoes, and Cucumber

Breadsticks

$7.00

six breadsticks made with our amazing dough, served with Marinara

Tiny's Marinated Olives

$6.00

Imported Greek olives marinated with Citrus Rosemary Garlic and love!

Cheese Dip

$2.00

it's a guilty pleasure. IYKYK

Side of Ranch Dressing

$2.00

We sold our soul to the devil for this ranch recipe, so we're not giving it away for free!

Side of Jus

$1.00

Side of Giardinera

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Mediterranean Viniagrette

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Viniagrette

$1.00

Dessert

Eli's Cheesecake

$6.00

Eli's "style" cheesecake. They wrote the recipe, we're just following it as best we can!

Eli's cheesecake (Whole cake 14 servings)

$30.00

We started making our own due to issues with the supply chain. But then 4 cases that were previously ordered suddenly showed up. Our loss is your gain as we sell this at cost plus shipping! Won't last long!!

Salads

Cause not everything can be pizza!

Greek Salad Small

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta, Kalamata olive, and Mediterranean viniagrette

Greek Salad Large

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta, Kalamata olive, and Mediterranean viniagrette

Caesar Salad Small

$8.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad Large

$14.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad Small

$8.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms with Balsamic Viniagrette

Garden Salad Large

$14.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms with Balsamic Viniagrettee

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$12.00

As seen on "The Bear". Sandwich only. With sweet peppers and giardiniera

Meatball Parmesan

$12.00

Toasted. Meatballs, sauce, Provolone & Parmesan

The Angry Abe Froman

$12.00

House sausage, Gr. Peppers, giardinera, Provolone, Parmesan & tomato sauce

Pizza Sub

$12.00

Toasted Choose 2 pizza toppings!

The Abe Froman

$10.00

Spicy house sausage with peppers & onions

Beverage

Soda

Topo Chico

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.25

Pizza

Thin Crust

Chicago's Real Favorite pizza

Italian Beef Pizza

$22.00

Seasoned Italian beef, giardiniera (vito and nick's did it first, but that's because we weren't around yet!!)

Build Your Own Thin Crust Pizza

$17.00

go wild! but remember 3 toppings is the max! you want it thin right??

9'' Deep Dish Pizza(no preorder for dine in please)

Let's Get Deep!!

The Original (9")

$18.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival.Serves 2-3. Sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onion (no substitutions)

The Pisano (9")

$18.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 2-3. Sausage, roasted garlic, broccoli(no substitutions)

The Antichrist (9")

$18.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 2-3. Capicola, pineapple(no substitutions)

The Plethora (9")

$18.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 2-3. Pepperoni, Gr. Pepper, pepperoncini, Mama Lil's peppers(no substitutions)

The Tree Hugger (9")

$18.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 2-3. Roasted garlic, mushroom, spinach, artichoke(no substitutions)

The Bay Area (9")

$18.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 2-3. Chicken, bacon, spinach(no substitutions)

The Superfan (9")

$20.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 2-3. Pepperoni, sausage, Gr. Pepper, 'shrooms, black olives(no substitutions)

Mama's Meatball (9")

$21.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 2-3. Meatballs, garlic, ricotta, Mama Lil's peppers(no substitutions)

Build Your Own Deep Dish Pie (9")

$18.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 2-3. Three toppings included

12'' Deep Dish Pizza(no preorder for dine in please)

Let's get Deep!!

The Original (12")

$34.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 4-6. Sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onion (no substitutions)

The Pisano (12")

$34.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 4-6. Sausage, roasted garlic, broccoli (no substitutions)

The Antichrist (12")

$34.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 4-6. Capicola, pineapple. (no substitutions)

The Plethora (12")

$34.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 4-6. Pepperoni, Green Peppers, pepperoncini, Mama Lil's peppers. (No substitutions)

The Tree Hugger (12")

$34.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 4-6. Roasted garlic, mushroom, spinach, artichokes. (no substitutions)

The Bay Area (12")

$34.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 4-6. Chicken, bacon, spinach. (no substitutions)

The Superfan (12")

$39.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 4-6. Pepperoni, sausage, Green Pepper, mushrooms, black olives. (no substitutions)

Mama's Meatball (12")

$37.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 4-6. Meatballs, garlic, ricotta, Mama Lil's peppers. (no substitutions)

Build Your Own Deep Dish Pie (12")

$34.00

to go pizzas don't get cut unless specifically asked for upon arrival. Serves 4-6. Three toppings included

T-shirts

Album cover Men's

$45.00

Album Cover Women's

$45.00

Trademark Men's

$35.00

Trademark Women's

$35.00

Property Of Men's

$25.00

Property of Women's

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

(please no advanced orders for dine in) Casual Restaurant serving up iconic Chicago food. Welcoming dining room, deep dish pizza, tavern style pizza, and amazing italian beef sandwiches. You'll feel like you walked right into Chicago after having our amazing pies!

Location

3770 Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle, WA 98126

Directions

