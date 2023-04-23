West of Chicago Pizza Company
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
(please no advanced orders for dine in) Casual Restaurant serving up iconic Chicago food. Welcoming dining room, deep dish pizza, tavern style pizza, and amazing italian beef sandwiches. You'll feel like you walked right into Chicago after having our amazing pies!
Location
3770 Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Gallery
