West Orange Fooderie 629 Eagle Rock Ave
629 Eagle Rock Ave
West Orange, NJ 07052
Detour Pizza
Pizza
Sides
Simply Sushi (Thursday)
Sushi Salads
- Create Your Own Poke Bowl
Create your own salad. Choose your rice, vegetables, fish, and toppings!$23.95
- Poke Raw Fish Sushi Salad
Bed of rice, with sliced cucumbers, carrots, cubed avocado, cubed salmon, cubed kani, sweet and spicy sauce with fried onions on top$19.95
- Poke Cooked Fish Sushi Salad
Bed of rice, with sliced cucumbers, carrots, cubed avocado, cooked salmon sweet and spicy sauce with fried onions on top$19.95
- Poke Vegetarian Sushi Salad
Bed of rice, with slices of cucumbers, carrots, cubed avocados, cubed kani, mango, sweet and spicy mayo and roasted onion.$19.95
- Asian Kani Salad
Strips of kani, cucumber, spicy on a bed of rice or lettuce sauce served on a bed of rice, lettuce or cucumbers$8.95
Sushi Combos
Signature Specialty Rolls
- Black Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, red onion, crunch, with avocado, topped with sweet sauce, scallions & masago$16.95
- Crunchy Dragon Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado, wrapped with minced kani, fried onions, sweet & spicy sauce$16.95
- White Dragon Roll
Minced kani, red onion, topped with avocado, sweet sauce, mayo & crunch$16.95
- American Dream Roll
Spicy tuna cucumber and avocado wrapped in salmon and yellowtail, topped with masago, scallions, sweet & spicy sauce$17.95
- Red Ocean Roll
Tuna, salmon, mayo, crunch, masago wrap$16.95
- Red Alert Roll
Spicy kani, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño pepper, crunch$16.95
- Red River Roll
Salmon, avocado, wrapped with tuna$17.95
- Monster Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, spicy tuna, topped with avocado and mango$17.95
- Shau Lin Roll
Salmon, tuna, sweet potato, avocado, inside-out (small amount of brown rice)$16.95
- Rainbow Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado, wrapped with tuna, salmon & avocado$17.95
- Mexican Roll
Spicy tuna & crunch, topped with, spicy salmon, jalapeño, & hot chili sauce$17.95
- Myanmar Roll
Spicy salmon, spicy kani, crunch, wrapped with black pepper tuna and avocado, drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce$17.95
- Pyin U Lwin
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, mango, salmon, soy paper, spicy mayo, crunch$16.95
- Pinkalicious
Tuna, salmon, mango, avocado, cucumber, soy paper, spicy mayo$16.95
- Tsunami Roll
Spicy salmon, spicy kani and crunch topped with black pepper tuna, avocado, jalapeños and sweet sauce, in soy paper$17.95
- Kani Ooh Roll
Tuna, salmon, avocado & mango, topped with shredded kani & wasabi sauce$17.95
- Sriracha Salmon Roll
Cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, sriracha sauce and crunch$18.95
- Orange Dragon Roll
Salmon, avocado, wrapped with salmon, topped with fried onion & spicy sauce$17.95
- Volcano Roll
Spicy tuna, wrapped with tuna, salmon, topped with masago & spicy mayo$17.95
- Kawasaki Roll
Black peppered tuna, avocado, topped with spicy salmon & crunch$17.95
- Hawaiian Roll
Spicy tuna cucumber roll, on top chopped avocado, salmon, & tuna, topped with masago, scallions, spicy & sweet sauce$17.95
- Lion Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped with shredded kani, topped with crunch, spicy mayo & sweet sauce$17.95
- Miami Roll
Fried kani, spicy salmon & cucumber, topped with salmon and crunch$17.95
- Sushi Sandwich
Rice layered with salmon, spicy tuna, topped with crunch, masago, scallions, sweet & spicy sauce$16.95
- Seared Salmon Roll
Tomato, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, topped with seared salmon, scallions, & sweet sauce$18.95
- Burmese Dragon
Spicy salmon, jalapeño, fried kani, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo & scallions$18.95
- Red Dragon Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado, wrapped in salmon$17.95
- Tiger Roll
Salmon & avocado, topped with seared salmon$18.95
- Seared Dragon Roll
Tuna, avoc, topped with seared pepper tuna$18.95
- Kyoto Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy kani, crunch, layers of avo, topped with fried onion & spicy mayo$17.95
- Sushi Burrito
Choice of salmon, tuna, kani, with veggie, rice, and or tempura kani, sweet potato, or fish$17.95
- Sunshine Roll
Salmon, tuna, kani, cucumber$14.95
- Dynamite Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, hot spicy sauce$15.95
- Triple Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado$16.95
- Naruto Fish Roll
Thin rolled cucumber with your choice of salmon, tuna, kani and veggies$18.95
- Naruto Vegetable Roll
Thin rolled cucumber with veggies$17.95
Tempura Rolls
- Godzilla Roll
Salmon, tuna, kani tempura$16.95
- Shogun Roll
Tuna, avocado, tempura$16.95
- General Tso Roll
Battered and deep-fried salmon in a sweet, savory, and spicy General Tso’s sauce$16.95
- Spider Roll
Fried kani, cucumber, avocado, lettuce$16.95
- Sushi Poppers Spicy Tuna
Fried rice infused with spicy tuna, topped with scallions, sweet & spicy sauce$16.95
- Sushi Poppers Spicy Salmon
Fried rice infused with spicy salmon, topped with scallions, sweet & spicy sauce$16.95
- Sushi Poppers Spicy Kani
Fried rice infused with spicy kani, topped with scallions, sweet & spicy sauce$16.95
- Sushi Poppers Cooked Salmon
Fried rice infused with cooked salmon, topped with scallions, sweet & spicy sauce$16.95
- Veggie Poppers
Fried rice with avocado topped with sweet sauce & scallions$15.95
- Salmon Avocado Tempura
Fried salmon avocado roll$16.95
- Soho NYC Roll
Spicy salmon, spicy tuna,avocado tempura, drizzled with sweet & spicy mayo$17.95
- Flying Dragon Roll
Salmon, avocado, mango, cucumber, tempura$17.95
- Tamaneki Roll
Battered & fried onion, with sweet sauce$8.95
- Hatogo Roll
Fried kani, mango, cucumber, topped with avocado, sweet and spicy sauce$16.95
- Monticello Roll
Salmon, sweet potato, avocado, tempura, topped with fried onions & sweet sauce$17.95
- Jumbo California Tempura
Kani, cucumber, avocado tempura$15.95
- Kani Pops
Cubed kani, battered & fried w/dipping sauce$15.95
- Sushi Crisps Spicy Tuna
Crisped rice cut in strips, layered with spicy tuna, scallions, & sweet sauce$17.95
- Sushi Crisps Cooked Salmon
Crisped rice cut in strips, layered with cooked salmon, scallions, & sweet sauce$17.95
- Sushi Crisps Spicy Salmon
Crisped rice cut in strips, layered with spicy salmon, scallions, & sweet sauce$17.95
- Crispy Dragon Roll
Fried tuna, avocado, wrapped with avocado, topped with sweet sauce & crunch$16.95
- Sumo Roll
Salmon, kani, avocado tempura$16.95
- Red Spider Roll
Fried salmon, cucumber, avocado$16.95
- Spicy Tuna Negamaki
Spicy tuna, scallions$16.95
Cooked Specialty Rolls
- Kyi Soe Roll
Cooked salmon, fried onions, topped with seared salmon, sweet sauce & crunch$17.95
- Cedarhurst Roll
Cooked salmon, sweet potato, avocado, fried onions, seaweed outside. Drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet sauce, and topped with yummy crunchy onions$16.95
- Cooked Black Dragon Roll
Cooked salmon, onion, crunch, scallions, topped with avocado$17.95
- Chin Tae Roll
Cooked spicy tuna, spicy kani, crunch, wrapped with avocado, topped with fried onion & spicy mayo$17.95
- Cooked Lion Roll
Cooked spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped with shredded kani,topped with crunch, spicy mayo & sweet sauce$17.95
- Lemon Drop Roll
Kani, Avocado, cucumber, lemon & smoked salmon on top$17.95
- Teriyaki Roll
Cooked salmon, onions, tomato, lettuce, crunch$15.95
- Kayan Roll
Cooked salmon, avocado, topped with spicy kani$16.95
- Shamayeh Roll
No Carb! Healthy Choice! NO RICE! Cooked salmon, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, avocado,seaweed outside$18.95
- Giant Cooked Maki Roll
Cooked salmon, cucumber, carrot, avocado, roasted onion, topped with sweet & spicy sauce$15.95
Vegetable Specialty Rolls
Basic Fish Rolls
- California Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado$8.95
- Kani Roll
Kani$8.95
- Kani Avocado Roll
Kani, Avocado$8.95
- Kani Cucumber Roll
Kani, Cucumber$8.95
- Sweet California (Kani) Roll
Chopped kani, mango, house sauce$8.95
- Sweet Kani Cucumber Roll
Chopped kani, mango, house sauce, cucumber$8.95
- Sweet Kani Avocado Roll
Chopped kani, mango, house sauce, avocado$8.95
- Spicy Kani Roll
Chopped kani$8.95
- Spicy Kani Cucumber Avocado Roll
Chopped kani, cucumber, avocado$8.95
- Spicy Kani Cucumber Roll
Chopped kani, cucumber$8.95
- Spicy Kani Avocado Roll
Chopped kani, avocado$8.95
- Alaska Roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado$9.50
- Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, avocado$9.50
- Salmon Cucumber Roll
Salmon, Cucumber$9.50
- Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon$9.50
- Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber$9.50
- Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll
Spicy salmon, avocado$9.50
- Tuna Roll
Tuna$9.50
- Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna, cucumber$9.50
- Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna, avocado$9.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna$9.50
- Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber$9.50
- Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado$9.50
- Myteh Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, red onion, crunch$10.95
- Hand Roll
Your choice of up to 3 ingredients— mix and match your favorite fish and veggies!$13.95
- Sansuki Roll
Spicy salmon, avocado, spicy kani, & crunch$12.95
- Everything Bagel Roll
Lox, cucumber, pareve cream cheese and everything topping$12.95
- Sampeno Roll
Salmon, mango jalepeno$10.95
- Boston Roll
Kani, lettuce, cucumber, avocado$9.95
- Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, pareve cream cheese, avocado$11.95
- Alex Roll
Spicy salmon, crunch$9.95
- Sweet & Spicy Roll
Spicy salmon. sweet potato, sweet sauce$10.95
- Peppered Tuna Roll
Black Peppered Tuna$11.95
- Peppered Tuna Avocado Roll
Black Peppered tuna, avocado$11.95
- Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail$11.95
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail with spicy sauce$11.95
- Cooked Salmon Roll
Cooked salmon$9.95
- Cooked Salmon Cucumber Roll
Cooked salmon, cucumber$9.95
- Cooked Salmon Avocado Roll
Cooked salmon, avocado$9.95
- Cooked Royal Roll
Cooked salmon, avocado, fried onion$9.95
- Sriki Roll
Cooked spicy tuna, onion, avocado, sweet & spicy sauce$10.95
- Skinny Roll
Cooked salmon, cucumber, asparagus, mango, crunch, sweet sauce (less brown rice)$10.95
Basic Vegetable Rolls
- Cucumber Roll
Cucumber$6.95
- Cucumber Avocado Roll
Cucumber, avocado$7.95
- Cucumber Carrot Roll
Cucumber, carrot$7.95
- Vegetable Roll
Carrots, cucumber, avocado$7.95
- Avocado Roll
Avocado$8.50
- Avocado Lemon Roll
Avocado, lemon$8.50
- Crunch Roll
Pear, cucumber topped with house sauce and crunch$7.95
- Giant Vegetable Roll
Carrots, cucumber, avocado, topped with crunch and sweet sauce, seaweed outside$8.95
- Garden Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado, carrot, mango, lettuce, wrapped with soy paper$9.95
- Mango Avocado Roll
Mango, avocado$8.95
- Mango Cucumber Roll
Mango, cucumber$8.95
- Mango Roll
Mango, avocado, crunch$8.95
- Yasai Roll
Cucumber, avocado, lettuce$8.95
- Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet potato$7.95
- Sweet Potato Avocado Roll
Sweet potato, avocado$7.95
- Mom's Healthy Delight
Mango, cucumber, avocado, tomato, lettuce, red onion, carrot NO RICE!$12.95
Sashimi Or Nigiri
- Salmon Sashimi Mirage
Salmon Sashimi wrapped with Asian kani salad, tied with seaweed$24.95
- Tuna Sashimi Mirage
Tuna Sashimi wrapped with Asian kani salad, tied with seaweed$24.95
- Salmon Sashimi Pinwheel
Salmon Sashimi rolled into a pinwheel, dash of masago, kani salad & cucumber$24.95
- Tuna Sashimi Pinwheel
Tuna Sashimi rolled into a pinwheel, dash of masago, kani salad & cucumber$24.95
- Salmon Sashimi (6pcs)
6pcs of sliced salmon$23.95
- Salmon Nigiri (6pcs)
6pcs of sliced salmon on top of rice$23.95
- Tuna Sashimi (6pcs)
6pcs of sliced tuna$23.95
- Tuna Nigiri (6pcs)
6pcs of sliced tuna on top of rice$23.95
- Black Peppered Tuna Sashimi (6pcs)
6pcs of sliced black peppered tuna$24.95
- Black Peppered Tuna Nigiri (6pcs)
6pcs of sliced black peppered tuna on top of rice$24.95
- Yellowtail Sashimi (6pcs)
6pcs of sliced yellowtail$25.95
- Yellowtail Nigiri (6pcs)
6pcs of sliced yellowtail on top of rice$25.95
Sushi Platters
- Small Platter
6 rolls (48 pcs/feeds 2-4 people) 3 Veggie / 3 Fish$54.95
- Medium Platter
10 rolls (80 pcs./feeds 6-8 people) 5 Veggie / 5 Fish$79.95
- Medium Specialty Platter
10 rolls 2 Specialty / 3 Fish / 5 Veggie$99.95
- Large Platter
14 rolls (112 pcs./feeds 10-12 people) 7 Veggie / 7 Fish$115.95
- Large Specialty Platter
14 rolls (112pcs./feeds 10-12 people) 2 Specialty / 5 Fish / 7 Veggie$129.95
- Supreme Platter
14 rolls (112pcs./feeds 12-14 people) 5 Specialty / 5 Fish / 4 Veggie, plus Sashimi & Nigiri$199.95
- Connoisseur Platter
15 rolls (122pcs) 7 Specialty / 3 Fish / 3 Veggie / 2 Naruto / 12 pcs Assorted Sashimi$299.95
- VIP Platter
15 Rolls (156pcs) 13 Specialty / 2 Naruto / 18 pcs Sashimi / 18 pcs Nigiri$399.95
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
