Brewpubs & Breweries
West Passage Brewing Company 7835 Post Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please come again
Location
7835 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jealous Monk - Mystic, CT - 27 Coogan Boulevard Suite 20 - Mystic, CT 06355 - 860.536.6665
3.5 • 250
27 Coogan Blvd, #20 Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurant
More near North Kingstown