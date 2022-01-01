Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

West Passage Brewing Company 7835 Post Rd

review star

No reviews yet

7835 Post Rd

North Kingstown, RI 02852

Beer

Beer

Beer Flight

$10.00

C-Zic Pils

$9.00+

Heave-To

$9.00+

Turbo Body Wag

$7.50+

Slack Sheet

$9.00+

Tipsy Mouse

$9.00+

Occidental Red Lager

$2.50+

Sarcastic Charlie

$9.00+

Full Keel

$9.00+

Drunken Horseman

$7.50+

Clam Digger's Stout

$7.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice 12 oz

$7.00

Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Seltzer Flight

$10.00

White Wine

Gooseneck Pinot Grig

$10.00+

Dough Chardonnay

$11.00+

Crossings Blanc

$11.00+

Centorri Moscato

$9.00+

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$11.00+

Pike Road Chardonnay

$10.00+

Red Wine

Decoy Red Pino Noir

$12.00+

Josh Cab

$12.00+

Gooseneck Rose

$9.00+Out of stock

19 Crimes Red Blend

$9.00+

Claret Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+

Sparkling Wine

Lunetta Prosecco

$9.00

To-Go Beer

Growler

4 PAK

$16.00

Cans - Individual

$5.00Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

The Salty Brew

$13.00

Apple Pie Mudslide

$13.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.00

West Passage Slam

$13.00

El Diablo old Fashion

$12.00

Smokey Cider

$12.00

Fire Raz Martini

$12.00

Cucumber Spritzer

$12.00

Wickford Punch

$13.00

The Dark Storm

$12.00

Pina-Rita Margarita

$13.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Bloody Nola

$12.00

Pineapple Mule

$12.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$12.00

White Coconut Mudslide

$12.00

Named Drinks

7 and 7

$8.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Cape Codder

$8.00

Electric Iced Tea

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Godfather

$10.00

Grateful Dead

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Seabreeze

$8.00

Highball

$8.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pearl Harbor

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeze

$8.00Out of stock

Sombrero

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Spirit and Mix

Vodka Drink

$9.00

Gin Drink

$9.00

Rum Drink

$9.00

Tequila Drink

$9.00

Whiskey Drink

$9.00

Scotch Drink

$9.00

Bourbon Drink

$9.00

Liqueur Drink

$9.00

Margaritas

Margarita

$12.00

Margarita - Peach

$12.00

Margarita - Midori

$12.00

Margarita - Grand Gold

$13.00

Margarita - Raspberry

$12.00

Rocks Drinks

Vodka

$9.00

Gin

$9.00

Rum

$9.00

Tequila

$9.00

Whiskey

$9.00

Scotch

$9.00

Bourbon

$9.00

Liqueurs

$9.00

Cognac

$9.00

Martinis

Gin Martini

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Pomegranate Cosmo

$12.00

Fire Razz

$12.00

Manhattans

Manhattan

$11.00

Bourbon Manhattan

$11.00

Rob Roy Manhattan

$11.00

SoCo Manhattan

$11.00

Drink Specials

The Beth

$12.00

The John Dutton

$12.00

Train Wreck

$12.00

Canned Malt Bevs

Tapped Apple - First Bite

$7.00

Tapped Apple - Pomegranate

$7.00

Tapped Apple - Blueberry Vanilla

$7.00

Juice, Milk and Coffee

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Mocktails

The Salty Brew MT

$5.00

Cucumber Spritzer MT

$5.00

Sangria MT

$5.00

Soda and Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer Can

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Soda Pitcher

$4.00

Apps & Small Plates

Cheddar & Ale Dip

$11.00

A Cheesy dip made with WPBC Brown Ale cheddar cheese and smoked gouda served with pretzel bites, an assortment of pub chips, and vegetable sticks.

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Nacho's

$12.00

loaded fries

$10.00

Fried pickles

$10.00

75 cent Wings

$0.75

Flatbreads

The Hot Honey

$16.50

The Med

$17.00

The BBQ Pork

$16.00

The Tuscan Flatbread

$16.50

Sandwiches & Burgers

Damn Good Glassic

$15.50

The Old West

$16.00

PB Whiskey Burger

$18.00

The Pulled Pork sand

$16.50

The Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Our house-smoked Tri-Tip, Caramelized onions, aged cheddar cheese, and horseradish sauce.

Gould Island Cheesesteak

$16.00

Our house-smoked Tri-Tip, Caramelized onions, aged cheddar cheese, and horseradish sauce.

The French Dip

$17.00

The Orchard Chicken

$16.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.50

The Reuben

$18.00

Ny Deli

$18.00

Comfort Options

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Tacos

Braised Chicken Taco

$15.00

Taco Smoked Sirloin

$16.00

BBQ Pork Tacos

$15.50

Little Tanks

Chicken tender Basket

$9.00

Cheese burger

$8.00

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Pasta & sauce

$7.00

Grilled cheese & fries

$7.00

soup & Salads

WPB salad

$14.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

The Soup

$7.00

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

side vegetable

$4.00

Side Mac

$5.00

Side WPB Salad

$5.00

Side Garden

$5.00

Specials

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Tuscan Burger

$17.00

Chx Caeser Salad

$15.00

Sliders

Slider Flight

DESSERT

flourless choc cake

$9.00

Fried banna cheesecake

$9.00

Mama French's Apple Pie

$9.00

Trinkets

West Passage Glass

$7.00

T-Shirt (Black)

XXL

$20.00

XL

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Small

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt (Grey)

XXL

$20.00

XL

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Small

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

XL

$25.00

L

$25.00

Hat

Dad Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$21.00

Books

Hard Cover Book

Hard Cover Book

$28.00
Soft Cover Book

Soft Cover Book

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

7835 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852

West Passage Brewing Company image
West Passage Brewing Company image

