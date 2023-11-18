West Seattle Brewing Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Craft Beer. Community. Culture.
Location
4415 Fauntleroy Way Sw, Seattle, WA 98126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West of Chicago Pizza Company
No Reviews
3770 Southwest Alaska Street Seattle, WA 98126
View restaurant
Coastline Burgers - West Seattle
No Reviews
4444 California Avenue SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurant