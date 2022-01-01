West Shore Cafe and Inn imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

West Shore Cafe and Inn

1,709 Reviews

$$

5160 West Lake Blvd

Homewood, CA 96141

Popular Items

Fried Brussel Sprouts
Beef Short Rib
Kid's Cheeseburger

STARTERS

House Burrata

House Burrata

$19.00

Grilled anjou pear, lavender truffle honey, focaccia bread, basil

Monterey Bay Calamari

Monterey Bay Calamari

$21.00

Gochujang aioli, soy carmel, wakame, micro cilantro

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Romaine hearts, baby kale, parmesan, house dressing, focaccia crumble

Ahi Tuna Poke

$23.00

Sushi rice, soy chili sauce, avocado, furikake, wontons

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$17.00

Lime aioli, furikake, wasabi pea crumble

Local Heirloom Tomatoes

$19.00

Mozzarella, basil pistou, aged balsamic, olive oil

Butter Lettuce

$17.00

Fuji apple, marcona almonds, feta cheese, avocado, green goddess dressing

Dungeness Crab Cakes

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$28.00Out of stock

baby tomatoes, red onion, avocado, basil

ENTREES

Pacific Salmon

$48.00

Corn and dungeness crab cous cous, roasted summer squash, tomato basil broth

Black Truffle Risotto

$43.00

Wild mushrooms, asparagus, herbs, parmesan cracker, black garlic

Juniper Crusted Elk Loin

$52.00

Sweet potato, fried brussels sprouts, chevre, cabernet cherry compote

Creekstone Rib Eye Steak Frites

$49.00Out of stock

House garlic truffle fries, spinach salad, bordelaise sauce

Beef Short Rib

$50.00

White corn polenta, shishito peppers, grilled street corn, cilantro chimichurri

Alaskan Halibut

$52.00

Sticky rice, sautéed gai lan, chili miso carrots, coconut curry broth

"Brick" Half Chicken

$46.00

Three bean "picnic" salad, pancetta mustard vinaigrette, fried shallots

SIDES & EXTRAS

Garlic Truffle Fries

$9.00

Herbs, truffle salt, black garlic aioli

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

marcona almonds, tomato apricot glaze

KID'S MEALS

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00

french fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$12.00

french fries

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00
Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$12.00
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

BOTTLED WINES (TAKE OUT ONLY)

Pine Ridge

$20.00

Chenin Blanc + Viognier | Sparkling | Napa, CA

Austin Hope

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles, CA | 2019

Dutton Ranch

$35.00

Pinot Noir | Russian River Valley, CA | 2018

check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Old Tahoe Charm, Fresh California Cuisine

Website

Location

5160 West Lake Blvd, Homewood, CA 96141

Directions

West Shore Cafe and Inn image

