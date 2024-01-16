West Shore Seafood
449 Bantam Lake Road
Morris, CT 06763
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Specials
- 3 for Thursday$56.00
- Soft Shell Crab Po' Boy
freshly battered and fried crispy soft shell crab nestled within a fluffy brioche style bun, on smothered with roasted red pepper remoulade$26.99OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Ceviche
succulent shrimp marinated in tangy citrus and crisp vegetables, paired perfectly with plantain and tortilla chips for a savory-sweet combination of flavors and textures$14.99OUT OF STOCK
Small Plates
- Regular New England Clam Chowder
Creamy, savory delight, combining tender clams, potatoes, and smoky bacon in a rich broth infused with the flavors of the sea$5.99
- Large New England Clam Chowder
Creamy, savory delight, combining tender clams, potatoes, and smoky bacon in a rich broth infused with the flavors of the sea$8.99
- Lobster Butter Cheddar Biscuits
Made fresh in-house, these decadent treats, marry the rich flavor of lobster-infused butter with the comforting warmth of flaky biscuits$4.99
- Fried Oysters
Basket of hand-battered & fried oysters$16.99
- Cajun Popcorn Fish
Crispy, seasoned bites of fish paired with a zesty lemon dill dipping sauce$12.99
- Basket of Onion Strings
Great for sharing. Irresistibly crunchy and flavorful, thinly sliced onions coated in a seasoned batter and fried to golden perfection, served with honey dijon sauce$8.99
- Fried Calamari
Tender, crispy rings of calamari drizzled with a tangy and slightly spicy sweet chili sauce,$15.99
- Crab Cakes
Made from succulent crab meat, robustly seasoned, and drizzled with roasted red pepper remoulade$13.99
- Seared Tuna Small Plate
Grilled rare, sesame soy-marinated ahi tuna, elegantly presented atop a bed of vibrant seaweed salad, drizzled with wasabi aioli$13.99
- Craft Smoked Wings
6 jumbo wings prepared in house brine, slow smoked & fried with choice of the following: mesquite dry rub, classic buffalo, or sweet chili$13.99
- Mike's Hot Honey Brussels
Golden-brown brussels sprouts, crisped to perfection, tossed in a spicy sriracha garlic seasoning, and finished with a drizzle of mike's hot honey$8.99
Raw Bar
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, multigrain croutons, shredded Parmesan & caesar dressing$9.99
- Nicoise Salad
Our twist on the traditional French salad, featuring crisp romaine, green beans, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, cucumbers, kalamata olives, sweetie drop peppers, hard boiled egg, red onion & whole grain dijon vinaigrette$10.99
Sandwiches
- Warm Lobster Roll
Succulent lobster meat tossed in butter and served in a toasted, buttery roll$28.99
- Lobster Salad Roll
Tender chunks of lobster mixed with mayonnaise, celery and herbs, nestled in a buttery, toasted roll$28.99
- Fried Fish Sandwich
Flaky cod fillets coated in a golden batter, with Havarti dill cheese, tomato & red onion and tartar sauce$14.99
- Salmon BLT
A gourmet twist on a classic sandwich, featuring succulent grilled salmon, crisp bacon, juicy tomatoes, and fresh lettuce, complemented by a creamy lemon dill sauce$16.99
- Angus Burger
Premium certified Angus beef patty, perfectly grilled to juicy perfection either "Pink" or "No pink" with a choice of toppings from cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles$10.99
- Chicken Sandwich
Antibiotic-free chicken breast; grilled and topped with Havarti dill cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo$10.99
- Ahi Tuna Club
A sophisticated twist on the classic sandwich, featuring pepper-seared ahi tuna layered with crispy bacon, ripe tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and zesty wasabi mayo$15.99
- Po Boy - Shrimp
This quintessential southern sandwich, boasting a hearty serving of crispy fried shrimp, nestled in a crispy baguette with lettuce & a generous slather of our roasted red pepper remoulade$14.99
- Po Boy - Oyster
This quintessential southern sandwich, boasting a hearty serving of crispy fried oysters, nestled in a crispy baguette with lettuce & a generous slather of our roasted red pepper remoulade$18.99
Baja Style Tacos
Fried Platters
Baked and Grilled Entrees
- Baked Cod
Simple yet elegant dish, featuring tender cod fillets seasoned with herbs and spices, topped with a buttery crumb, and baked to flaky perfection$21.99
- Grilled Salmon
Our house-favorite sesame soy grilled salmon boasts succulent fillets marinated in a flavorful blend of sesame and soy, grilled to perfection, offering a harmonious fusion of savory and umami-rich flavor$25.99
- Grilled Tuna
Delicately seared tuna coated in a savory sesame soy elevated by a touch of fiery wasabi aioli marinade$25.99
For the Littles
- Kids Chicken Fingers
Crispy strips of tender antibiotic-free chicken breast, breaded and fried to golden perfection$9.99
- Kids Popcorn Fish
Crispy, bites of fish with tartar sauce$9.99
- Kids Hot Dog
All beef hot dog nestled in a soft butter grilled bun$9.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Gooey melted cheese sandwiched between crispy, golden-brown slices of buttery bread$9.99
- Kid's Fried Shrimp$9.99
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Gourmet quality seafood and prepared food made to order. It's not fast food, it's GREAT food!
449 Bantam Lake Road, Morris, CT 06763