Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion

West Side Oasis 808 W. LAKE MEAD

review star

No reviews yet

808 W. LAKE MEAD

LAS VEGAS, NV 89106

FOOD

Dessert

Rum Cake

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Hand Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

Bar Bites

Tempura Cauliflower

$8.00

Garlic Park Fries

$6.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mozz Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Catfish Nuggets

$10.00

Wings

$11.00

3 Sliders

$12.00

Black Eye Peas w/Rice

$9.00

Collard Greens w/Corn bread

$9.00

Red beans w/Rice Cup

$5.00

Salad

Caesars Salad

$8.00

Green Mix Salad

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Burger w/Fries

$16.00

Fried Chicken w/

$15.00

Huli Huli Chicken Wing Plate/w Mac Salad

$16.00

Parm Crusted Salmon w/House Salad

$18.00

Catfish Fillet Fried w/Fries

$16.00

Blackened Grilled Catfish Fillet w/

$16.00

Loco Moco

$17.00

Pizza

Meat lover Pizza

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Buffalo source Pizza

$14.00

Grilled Chicken BBQ source Pizza

$14.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$12.00

Taco Tuesday

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Cajon grilled catfish Taco

$6.00

Fried Catfish Taco

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$6.00

Avocado Taco

$6.00

Happy hour

HH Veggie Egg Rolls

$4.00

HH Mozzarella Cheese Stick

$7.00

HH Beef Sliders

$8.00

HH Wings

$8.00

HH Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

HH Catfish nuggets

$8.00

Sampler Platter

$17.00

New years eve

New years eve

$90.00

New years vip

$110.00

VIP more than 10

$100.00

Special

Gumbo

$12.00

Valentine Dinner for 2

Valentine Dinner for 2

$97.00

Night Snack

Pop corn

$2.00

Bar snack

$2.00

Mardi Gra Appetizer set

Mardi Gra Appetiser with Entree

$9.00

BBQ

Ribs

$15.00

Wings

$12.00

NA BEVERAGE

N/A Beverages

Arnold palmer

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Cranberry

$6.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

OB

$7.00

Orange juice

$6.00

Pelogrino

$10.00

Perrier small

$5.00

Perrier tall

$10.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Security juice

$3.00

Security Soda

$1.00

Sprite

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Tall bottle water

$2.00

Voss Water

$10.00

WSO House Fruit Punch

$6.00

WSO Peach Ice Tea

$6.00

Peach Tea

$6.00

Apple Cider

$6.00

BBQ drink

Cola float

$6.95

Ginger beer float

$8.95

Coffee float

$6.95

Mocktail

Versin Mojito

$9.00

OG water

OG water

$1.00

BEER & WINE

Bottled Beer

Btl Beer Domestic

$5.00

Btl Beer Import

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud LIght

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Baquet

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heinekin

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Bluemoon

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

HOP Val Mango IPA

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Estrella

$6.00

MGD

$5.00

Modelo espec

$6.00

Heinekin 0.0

$6.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Modelo Reserva

$6.00

Mardi gra special

$3.00

Draft Beer

Happy Draft Domestic

$3.00

Happy Draft Pitcher

$13.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Shack top

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

$10 Bottomless Beer

$10.00

Sangria

Sangria

$9.00

Bottomless

Bottomless Wine

$25.00

Bottomless Draft Beer

$15.00

Rodney Strong

Btl

$55.00

Fetzer wine

Fetzer

$7.00

December Happy Hour

Champagne

$5.00

December Bucket beer 5

$15.00

Wine

$5.00

Sunday Brunch

Champagne

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

HOUSE WINE

$6.00

BEER

$4.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Stela Rosa bottle

Blueberry

$43.00

Stela Rosa glass

Blueberry

$12.00

APOTHIC

Red by the glass

$9.00

Red bottle

$34.00

RED WINE by glass

House CABERNET

$7.00

House MERLOT

$7.00

House PINOT NOIR

$7.00

WHITE WINE by glass

House CHARDONNAY

$7.00

House PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

MOSCATO

$7.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$7.00

RIESLING

$7.00

House Wine BOTTLE

House Wine by BOTTLE

Champagne Bottle

Champagne bottle

$30.00

Champagne glass

Glass

$7.00

Mardi gra wine

Cabernet

$3.00

Chardonnay

$3.00

LIQUOR

$ Drink Upcharge

Non-alcohol

$3.00

Liquor

$5.00

Add on

OJ add on

$2.00

Pineapple add on

$2.00

Cranberry add on

$2.00

Tonic add on

$1.00

Coke add on

$1.00

Sprite add on

$1.00

Ginger ale add on

$1.00

Lemonade add on

$1.00

Diet Coke add on

$1.00

Bourbon

Bullet bourbon

$10.00

Brandy

Christ Bros

$8.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Hennessey VSOP

$18.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy

$16.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Btl

Patron

$250.00

Hennessy

$300.00

Don Julio

$250.00

Cocktails

Volcano

$18.00

Purple Lady

$16.00

WSO Electric Lemonade

$14.00

WSO Tropics Island Tea

$16.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Frozen Peach Bellini

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

Fast Buttons

Adios

$14.00

AMF

$14.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Baileys

$10.00

Beautiful

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Bm

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Jungle Bell

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lava Bloody Mary

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Liquid Mary

$15.00

Long Beach

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mai tai

$13.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow mule

$11.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex On the Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

TS Long Island

$14.00

TS Martini

$14.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

TitoVino

$11.00

Old fashion

$14.00

Fall Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

Gin

Amsterdam

$5.00

Beafeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Indoggo

$9.00

Nolet Silver

$11.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Great House

$6.00

Liquor

Amereto

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Blue curacao

$3.00

Chambord

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Mariner

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Midori

$8.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Rum

Captain M

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Cruzan

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Myers

$10.00

151

$10.00

Admiral

$6.00

Atlantis

$6.00

Scotch

Buchanan

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glennfid

$12.00

Johnie Walk Red

$8.00

Mr.Boston

$6.00

Dunrobin

$6.00

Johnny Black

$12.00

Johnny 18

$18.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Tequila

1800

$10.00

1800 Res

$10.00

Casa

$15.00

Clasa Azul

$38.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Don 1942

$38.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio Res

$14.00

Patron

$12.00

Sauza

$6.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Mikampo

$6.00

Termana

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Anzo Blanco

$6.00

Revel Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

VIP Book Chrg

Book Charge

$100.00

Book Charge

$200.00

Book Charge

$300.00

Book Charge

$400.00

Book Charge

$500.00

Book Charge

$1,000.00

Vodka

Absolute

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Burnetts Blueberry

$8.00

Burnetts Grape

$8.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Pinnacle

$8.00

Sky Vodka

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Boston

$6.00

Sea Ice

$6.00

Whisky

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Blk Label

$12.00

Blk Velvet

$8.00

Broad Horn

$6.00

Buchanan'sDeluxe

$11.00

Bulieit Bourban

$14.00

Canadian Mist

$8.00

Crown A

$12.00

Crown R

$12.00

Crown Res

$14.00

Crown Vanilla

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Red Label

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

South Comf

$8.00

Wild Turk

$8.00

Woodford

$14.00

WSO Blk Suit

$5.00

Yaek

$10.00

Honey whiskey

$10.00

Gentle Jack

$12.00

March Happy hour

Margarita

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

House Wine

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$3.50

Well Tequila

$3.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Apple Martini

$7.00

MLK

Dreamsicle

$9.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Dreamsicle

$11.00

Signature Cocktail

WSO Signature Spicy Bloody Mary

$10.00

Titos Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Mahalo Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Big Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Hurricane Hero

$13.00

The Maui Mule

$13.00

Mardi Gra punch

Rum

Vodca

Mardingra shot

Rum

Vodca

MASK

Mask

Mask

$10.00

DVD

DVD

$20.00

Event

Mother Days Tix

Brunch 50

$50.00

Brunch VIP 65

$65.00

Dinner

$50.00

Dinner VIP

$65.00

Jazz box

Jerk chicken tacos

$20.00

Out side vender

Vegan tacos

$20.00

OX tails

$25.00

Jerk chick Burrito

$20.00

Party

Set food

$25.00

Bottle Service

Buffet 30

$30.00

Sample platter with wings

$40.00

Buffet 25

$25.00

Gospel Brunch

Gospel Brunch

$45.00

Door

$10

$10.00

VIP

$25.00

Super Bowl Tix

Tix

$10.00

Drink ticket

Liqour

Liqour

$10.00

Wine

Wine

$10.00

Beer

Domestic Beer

$10.00

Import

$10.00

Draft beer

Domestic Draft beer

$10.00

Import Draft beer

$10.00

NA beverage

Soda

$10.00

Juice

$10.00

Today's Special

Football

Football Nacho

$15.00

Ribs w/Fries

$16.00

Today's Special

Pie

$3.00

Bruschetta

$7.00

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Cook out

Dinner set

Ribs

$13.00

Chicken

$12.00

Sausage

$12.00

Meat

Ribs

$7.00

Chicken

$7.00

Sausage

$7.00

Side

Baked beans

$3.00

Potato salad

$3.00

Mac&Cheese

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Drink

Can

$2.50

Sunday jazz brunch

Entry

MEATLOAF

$19.00

Catfish fillet

$20.00

PARMESIAN CRUSTED SALMON

$23.00

2PC FRIESD CHICKEN

$20.00

BF COMBO

$15.00

BYO OMELETS

$16.00

Special Steak&Eggs with hash brown

$27.00

Huli Huli Chicken

$19.00

DESART

RUM CAKE

$8.00

LEMON CAKE

$7.00

BANANA BREAD W ICE CREAM

$7.00

Special

Steak & Lobster w/2side

$55.00

Steak w/2side

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

808 W. LAKE MEAD, LAS VEGAS, NV 89106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

