Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Texas Golf Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

9201 Town Square Blvd, Suite 1240

Amarillo, TX 79119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beer

Draft Beer

Reg Becky

$6.00

Reg Blue Moon

$6.00

Reg Bud Light

$4.00

Reg Busch Light

$3.00

Reg Coors Light

$4.00

Reg Dos

$5.00

Reg Fast n Hazy

$6.00

Reg Miller Lite

$4.00

Reg Shiner

$4.00

Reg Truly

$5.50

Reg Twisted Tea

$5.50

Reg Ultra

$4.00

Reg Yuengling

$5.00

Bottles

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Crack Berry

$3.50

Dos

$4.50

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Lonestar

$3.00

Miller

$3.50

Monster

$5.00

Modelo

$4.50

Pickle Beer

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Truly Vodka

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Ultra

$3.50

White Claw Vodka

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.50

Buckets

Bucket Bud Light

$20.00

Bucket Budweiser

$20.00

Bucket Coors Banquet

$20.00

Bucket Coors Light

$20.00

Bucket Corona

$25.00

Bucket Dos

$25.00

Bucket Lonestar

$17.00

Bucket Miller

$20.00

Bucket Modelo

$25.00

Bucket Smirnoff

$23.00

Bucket Ultra

$20.00

Bucket Yuengling Flight

$25.00

Bucket Mix and Match (3 Domestic 3 Import)

$23.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

2oz Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolute

$5.00

2oz Absolute

$10.00

Bomb City

$5.00

2oz Bomb City

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$5.00

2oz Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

2oz Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos

$5.00

2oz Titos

$10.00

Western Son Blueberry

$5.00

Western Son

$5.00

2oz Western Son

$10.00

2oz WS Blueberry

$10.00

Western Son Cucumber

$5.00

2oz WS Cucumber

$10.00

Western Son Watermelon

$5.00

2oz WS Watermelon

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

2oz Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$5.00

2oz Beefeater

$10.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

2oz Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

2oz Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$5.00

2oz Bacardi

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$5.00

2oz BC Coconut

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay Vanilla

$5.00

2oz BC Vanilla

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

2oz Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$5.00

2oz Malibu

$10.00

Meyers

$5.00

2oz Meyers

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

2oz Well Tequilla

$8.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

2oz 1800

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

2oz Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

2oz Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Hornitos

$6.00

2oz Hornitos

$12.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

2oz Patron Silver

$14.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

2oz Well Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

2oz Bulleit

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

2oz Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

2oz Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

2oz Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.00

2oz Crown Royal Vanilla

$12.00

Fireball

$5.00

2oz Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

2oz Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$6.00

2oz Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

2oz Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

2oz Makers Mark

$12.00

Oil Fire

$6.00

2oz Oilfire

$12.00

TX Whiskey

$6.00

2oz TX Whiskey

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

2oz Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford

$7.00

2oz Woodford

$14.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.00

2oz Well Scotch

$8.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$10.00

2oz Glenlivet

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

2oz Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Liqueurs

Dallas Goal

$2.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Boston Melon

$4.00

Carolan's Irish Cream

$5.00

Dekuyper Amaretto

$4.00

Dekuyper Schnapps

$4.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Hennessey

$8.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori

$4.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Cocktails & Shots

Cocktails

Appletini

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiin

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Wildfire Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Something Sweet

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Shots A-F

AMF

$6.00

B-52

$5.00

Blowjob

$5.00

Brain Tumor

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Fire and Ice

$5.00

Four Horseman

$5.00

Shots G-O

Green Tea

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jagerbomb

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Cocain

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Lunchbox

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Mini Beer

$5.00

Shots P-Z

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Royal Fuck

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Starburst

$5.00

Star Fucker

$5.00

Surfer on Acid

$5.00

Undercurrent

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

Signature Drinks

Sig Drinks

West Texas Punch

$8.00

The John Daly

$8.00

The Transfusion

$8.00

The Birdie

$7.00

Paloma

$8.00

Wine

Wine Glasses

Josh Cab

$7.00+

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Cupcake Moscato

$7.00+

Stella Rose Black

$7.00+

Freixenet

$6.00

Wine Bottles

BTL Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Merlot

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Rose

$40.00

BTL Champagne

$40.00

Merchandise

Merch

Tshirt

$27.00+

Hat

$25.00

Stickers

$3.00

Koozie

$5.00

NA Beverages

NA BEV

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

Tea

$4.00

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Powerade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amarillo's first and only indoor golf facility. WTGL will include 4 Trackman bays and a full service bar.

Website

Location

9201 Town Square Blvd, Suite 1240, Amarillo, TX 79119

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Metropolitan-A Speakeasy - 9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201
orange starNo Reviews
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201 Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Savor
orange starNo Reviews
7669 Hillside Rd. Ste. 600 Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109
orange starNo Reviews
7230 Hillside Road Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
The Drunken Oyster
orange starNo Reviews
7606 sw 45th Amarillo, TX 79124
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amarillo

Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amarillo
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston