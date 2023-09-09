ALL DAY BREAKFAST

Coffee

12oz Americano

$4.00

16oz Americano

$5.00

12oz Drip coffee

$4.00

16oz Drip coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

12oz Latte

$5.00

16oz Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Extra shot of Espresso

$1.00

12oz Mocha

$6.00

16oz Mocha

$7.00

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Decaf Latte

$4.50

1927 Coffee Bag

$19.00

Tea and other drinks

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

16oz Matcha Latte

$6.50

12oz Chai Latte

$5.50

16oz Chai Latte

$6.50

12oz Hot Chocolate

$5.00

16oz Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Smoothie

Aloha

$9.00

Organic Strawberry, Banana, Mango

Tropical

$9.00

Organic Mango, Pineapple, Ccream of Coconut

Post Workout

$11.00

Almond milk, Banana, Peanut butter, Protein Powder

Juice

Apple juice

$9.00

Fresh made

Orange juice

$9.00

Fresh squeezed

Green juice

$10.00

Organic pineapple, spinach, green apple, ginger

Ginger/Power shot

$5.00

Organic ginger, lime juice, honey

Wellness shot

$5.00

Beverages

Purified water

$3.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

Coconut water

$5.00

Celcius

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Guayaki Mate

$4.00

Kids juice

$3.00

Acai bowls

Tropical Acai bowl

$13.00

Organic

Almond butter Acai bowl

$14.00

Toast

Avocado toast

$12.00

Avocado, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, micro cilantro, chily flakes, sesame seads on sourdough bread

Nutella toast

$7.00

Nutella, banana, strawberries on sourdogh bread

Power toast

$9.00

Almond butter, banana, blueberries, walnuts, coconut flakes, honey on multigrain bread

Bagel

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.50

Bagel Sandwich

$14.00

Organic eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, hickory smoked bacon, on everything bagel.

Sandwiches

Breakfast burrito

$14.00

The Club

$14.00

Albacore tuna

$14.00

Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

7 oz. Premium wagyu beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a brioche bun with a side of spicy dijon mustard mayo black-truffle sauce

El Mariachi Burger

$17.00

7 Oz. Premium wagyu beef, melted Mexican blend cheese, mashed avocado, spicy chipotle on a brioche bun, topped with roasted jalapeño.

Skiny Burger

$16.00

7 oz. Premium wagyu beef, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, spicy dijon sauce on the side on butter lettuce wedges

Venezuelan food

Arepa de Queen

$14.00

Gluten Free cornmeal patty stuffed with chicken and avocado mix, and Gouda cheese. Served with our signature guasacaca sauce.

Arepa Del Mar

$14.00

Gluten Free cornmeal patty stuffed with albacore tuna salad and tomatoes. Served with our signature guasacaca sauce.

Arepa The vegetarian

$14.00

Gluten Free cornmeal patty stuffed with black beans, tomatoes, avocado and Gouda cheese. Served with our signature guasacaca sauce.

Cachapa

$12.00

Sweet corn pancake folded in half, stuffed with artisan cheese “Queso de mano” and a side of "nata" sauce.

Tequenos

$8.00

4 Cheese sticks Venezuelan style with a side of signature guasacaca sauce.

Kids menu

Waffle

$10.00

Fresh fruits and organic maple syrup

Grilled cheese

$9.00

Kids Acai

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Ice cream

Ice cream

$3.00

SUNSET EXPERIENCE

Santorini salad

$16.00

Octopus Ceviche

$20.00

Pork Belly Thai

$20.00

Shiitake Mushroom Thai

$18.00

Salumi and Formaggi platter

$25.00

Watermelon Salad

$16.00

Sunset Mocktail

$8.00

Sunset experience menu

$45.00

Passion Fruit Mousse

$8.00

Caramel Flan

$8.00

Sunset CABANA

$50.00