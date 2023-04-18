Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Town Tap Peoria

515 N Western Ave

Peoria, IL 61604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

TUES SPECIALS

DOM MON/TUES

Bucket of Ultra

$14.00

Bud Bottle

$2.00

Bud Light Bottle

$2.00

Bud Select

$2.00

Busch

$2.00

Busch Lt

$2.00

Busch N/A

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

High Life

$2.00

MGD

$2.00

Mich Golden Lite

$2.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$2.00

Mike's Hard Cranberry

$2.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$2.00

Miller 64

$2.00

Miller Chill Bottle

$2.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.00

PBR Bottle

$2.00

PBR Can

$2.00

Rolling Rock

$2.00

Sam Adams

$2.00

Sam Adams Light Bottle

$2.00

Shock Top

$2.00

Smirnoff Ice

$2.00

TUES LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Well Scotch

$3.00

TUES FOOD

1/2 Nachos

$4.99

West Town Nachos (full)

$6.99

Tortilla chips topped off with a Fat Tire cheese sauce, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, green onion, sour cream, salsa, guacamole and cilantro. Choice of brisket, pork or BBQ rubbed chicken.

BUTLER'S CHICKEN

CHICKEN DINNERS

2 Piece Dinner

$7.99

Includes 2 sides

3 Piece Dinner

$9.99

Includes 2 sides

4 Piece Dinner

$11.99

Includes 2 sides

4 Wings Dinner

$8.99

Includes 2 sides

BUCKETS OF CHICKEN

8 Piece Bucket

$14.99

12 Piece Bucket

$20.99

15 Piece Bucket

$23.99

OTHER

Catfish Nuggest

$10.99

Includes 2 sides

Walleye

$8.99

Includes 2 sides

Friday/Saturday Bone-In Catfish

$10.99

Includes 2 sides

Livers (small, no side)

$6.99

Livers (large, no side)

$10.99

Gizzards (small, no side)

$6.99

Gizzards (large,no side)

$10.99

Liver Dinner

$10.59

Includes 2 sides

Gizzard Dinner

$10.59

Includes 2 sides

Liver/Gizzard Combo Dinner

$10.59

Includes 2 sides

Kids Chicken Dinner

$3.99

A LA CARTE

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy (small)

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy (large)

$3.69

Okra (small)

$2.49

Okra (large)

$4.49

Coleslaw (small)

$2.29

Coleslaw (large)

$3.69

Baked Beans (small)

$2.49

Baked Beans (large)

$4.49

French Fries

$2.00

Single Breast

$2.50

Single Leg

$1.60

Single Thigh

$1.85

Single Wing

$1.30

LUNCH/DINNER

SHAREABLES

Loaded Beer Cheese Fries

$7.99

French fries with Fat Tire beer cheese sauce, bacon, diced tomatoes, green onion and sour cream

Mushroom Fries

$7.49

Portobello fries lightly breaded and fried served with your choice of dipping sauce

Spicy Cauliflower

$5.99

Cauliflower florets battered with a kick of buffalo flavor

Smoked Gouda Mac Bites

$7.49

Creamy macaroni folded with a smoked gouda cheese sauce and beer battered and friend. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Ale Battered Shrimp

$7.49

Ale battered shrimp fried golden brown and seasoned with a special zesty blackening spice. Pick your sauce!

West Town Nachos (full)

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped off with a Fat Tire cheese sauce, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, green onion, sour cream, salsa, guacamole and cilantro. Choice of brisket, pork or BBQ rubbed chicken.

1/2 Nachos

$5.99

Pickle Fries

$6.49

Masa battered pickle fries with zesty aioli for dipping

Pretzle Bites

$5.99

Bite sized pretzles tossed in bacon & pimento cheese

Pretzels

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$7.49

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with choice of dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.49

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Tavern Burger

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Armadillo

$7.99

Guacamole, pepper jack, bacon, pico de gallo

Ole Clucky

$7.99

Fried egg, cheddar, bacon

Big Cheese

$7.99

Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack

CLASSIC SANDWICHES

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato classic served on Texas toast with chips

Horseshoe

$8.99

Your choice of Angus beef, ham, brisket (+$1) or tenderloin (+$1) served on Texas toast, a bed of fries and smothered in Fat Tire Beer Cheese sauce

Ribeye Sandwich

$10.99

Ribeye cooked to order with chips

Tenderloin

$8.99

Juicy and tender breaded pork loin on a brioche bun

Italian Beef

$8.99

Juicy beef seasoned just right with your choice of cheese and chips

Tavern Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Carved ham piled high with choice of cheese on Texas toast

Reuben

$8.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, grilled between slices of rye brea

SALADS

Southwest Chicken

$8.99

BBQ rubbed grilled chicken tossed with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and pepper jack in a salsa ranch and topped with croutons and guacamole

Irish Caesar

$7.99

Chipotle infused Caesar dressing tossed with chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons

BLT Chop

$7.99

Chopped bacon, green onion, tomato, cheese, cucumber and romaine tossed with iceburg and our bacon aioli dressing

Side House Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens with lettuce, cucmber, tomato, carrot, red cabbage and croutons

PUB WINGS

Boneless Chicken

$9.99

All white meat chicken chunks breaded and fried

Boneless Pork Bites

$9.99

14 hour smoked pork ribs cut and fried crispy and tossed in sauce

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$9.99

Seasoned bone-in fried naked and tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning

LATER PLATES

Ribeye & Fries

$14.99

Grilled ribeye seasoned with salt and pepper. Served with a side salad and choice of dressing and an order of fries.

Pub Style Cordon Bleu

$10.99

Panko crusted chicken breast topped with brie cheese and chopped bacon with crispy baked poatoes

Gold & Spicy Chicken Strips

$9.99

Buttermilk dipped and breaded in our special seasoned breading and fried golden brown. Served with beer mustard or BBQ sauce, a side of coleslaw and an order of fries

Firecracker Crab Cakes

$15.99

Two jumbo lump blue swimmer crab cakes served with remoulade sauce on a bed of chopped grilled romaine with tomatoes and a side of fries

Pork Burnt Ends

$9.99

Hardwood smoked pork burnt ends served with slaw, BBQ chips and an order of fries

Adult Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Macaroni and Fat Tire beer cheese with bacon and green onion

Frozen Pizza

$10.81

Gyro and Fries

$7.99

NY Strip

$12.99

BAR SNACKS

Chips

$1.12

Slim Jim

$2.25

Spicy Pickle

$2.25

Sour Pickle

$2.25

Castles Cheese

$9.75

Castles Jalapeno Cheese

$9.75

Nut House

$2.25

Pizza

$9.91

KIDS

Bacon Cheese Fries

$3.99

French fries topped with melted cheese and chopped bacon

Chicken Strips

$3.99

Two chicken strips breaded or grilled and served with ranch or bbq sauce

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Cheddar and American grilled cheese

Mini Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Pasta shells folded with chopped bacon

DESSERT

TWINKIE

$3.99

BEER

Domestic Can/Bottle

Bucket Domestic Beer

$12.00

Bucket of Ultra

$14.00

Bud Bottle

$2.75

Bud Light Bottle

$2.75

Bud Select

$2.75

Busch

$2.75

Busch Lt

$2.75

Busch N/A

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

High Life

$2.00

MGD

$2.75

Mich Golden Lite

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.25

Mike's Hard Cranberry

$3.75

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.75

Miller 64

$2.75

Miller Chill Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

PBR Bottle

$3.00

PBR Can

$2.00

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Sam Adams

$3.75

Sam Adams Light Bottle

$3.75

Shock Top

$3.75

Smirnoff Ice

$3.75

Import Can/Bottle

90 Shillings

$5.00

Ace Hard Cider

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$3.75

DF Head IPA

$4.00

DH IPA

$4.00

Drumroll APA

$4.00

Extrovert IPA

$4.00

Fat Tire

$3.75

GF Sculpin

$5.00

Goose Island 312

$3.75

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$3.75

Heineken Lt

$3.75

Henry's Cherry

$4.00

Henry's Orange

$4.00

Import $3

$3.00

Import $4

$4.00

Import $5

$5.00

Killians Red

$4.00

Lag Aunt Sally

$5.00

Lagunitas Ale

$5.00

Milk Stout

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$3.75

NYFRB

$3.75

Odelis IPA

$4.00

Reds Apple

$3.75

Ritas

$2.00

Rogue DeadGuy

$3.75

Stella

$3.75

Stiegel Radler

$5.00

Stone 2.0

$4.50

Stone Citrusy

$4.00

Stone IPA

$4.50

Tecate

$4.00

Import $5

$5.00

Import $4

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$5.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$4.00

Ciroc

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Absolut Acai

$5.00

Absolut Cilantro

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Lime

$5.00

Absolut Mandrin

$5.00

Stoli Blueberry

$4.00

Stoli Raspberry

$4.00

Stoli Strawberry

$4.00

Three Olives

$4.00

Three Olives Berry

$4.00

Three Olives Cherr

$4.00

Three Olives Grape

$4.00

Three Olives Orange

$4.00

Three Olives Raspberry

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

UV Blue

$3.00

UV Cherry

$3.00

UV Orange

$3.00

UV Grape

$3.00

UV Red

$3.00

UV Vanilla

$3.00

Well Gin

$3.50

Beefeater

$3.50

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray Ranger

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Barton

$3.50

Bellows

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Bacardi 151

$4.50

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Well Tequila

$3.50

Cuervo Silver

$4.00

Don Julio

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$3.75

Don Julio Silver

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

1800

$5.00

Avion

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Bulliet

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Knob Creek

$5.25

Makers 46

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$4.50

Black Velvet

$3.25

Bushmills

$5.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Seagrams V.O.

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$5.00

Yukon Jack

$3.75

PADDYS

$3.50

Red Stag

$4.00

Screwball

$4.00

Well Scotch

$3.50

Chivas 12 Regal

$6.00

Dewars

$5.00

J & B

$5.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$5.75

Johnnie Walker Red

Glenlivet 12Yr

$6.50

The Macallans 12Yr

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Licor 43

$4.00

B&B

$6.00

Dr McGilly Cutty

$4.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$4.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Cinnamon Schnapps

$4.00

Hot Damn Schnapps

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Red Hot Schnapps

$4.00

Bazooka Joe

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Cherry Bomb Lite

$5.00

Crowning Glory

$5.00

Depth Charge

$5.00

Dirty Sanchez

$5.00

Fruit Loop

$5.00

IED Bomb

$5.00

Incredible Hulk Bomb

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Jilly Bomb

$5.00

Liquid Viagra

$5.00

Lunch Box

$5.00

Naughty Girl

$5.00

Orange Bomb

$5.00

Panty Dropper

$5.00

Southern Hospitality

$5.00

Trashcan Bomb

$5.00

Tuaca Bomb

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Waterfall

$5.00

Red & Blue Bomb

$5.00

Reno Bomb

$5.00

Dead Nazi

$5.00

Kamakazi Bomb

$5.00

Fireball

$4.00

Gingerbread Cookie Shot

$4.00

Grape Tootsie Pop

$4.00

Hitler Shot

$4.00

Kamakazi Shot

$4.00

Key Lime Pie Shot

$4.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.00

Liquid Cocain Shot

$4.00

Mini Beer

$4.00

Misdemeanor

$4.00

Mud Slide Shot

$4.00

Nuts & Berries Shot

$4.00

Peach Pit Shot

$4.00

Pineapple Upsidedown Shot

$4.00

Pixie Stick Shot

$4.00

Purple Hooter Shot

$4.00

Push Up Shot

$4.00

Red Head Slut

$4.00

Rootbeer Float Shot

$4.00

Royal Flush Shot

$4.00

Scooby Snack Shot

$4.00

Sex on the Beach Shot

$4.00

Silk Panties Shot

$4.00

Slippery Nipple Shot

$4.00

Snakebite Shot

$4.00

Surfer on Acid Shot

$4.00

Sweet Tart Shot

$4.00

Three Wisemen Shot

$4.00

Used Condom Shot

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Wash Apple Shot

Cocktails

Absolut Cream Soda

$4.50

Alabama Slammer

$4.50

Ameretto Sour

$4.50

Ameretto Stone

$4.50

Apple Mojito

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Baybreeze

$5.00

Black Russian

$5.50

Blockbuster Martini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Blue Raspberry Martini

$7.00

Buttery Twist Martini

$7.00

CAPT Paradice

$5.50

Caramel Appletini

$7.00

Cherry Cosmo

$7.00

Cherry Limeade

$4.50

Chocolate Cake Martini

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini

$7.00

Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$7.00

Ciroc Martini

$7.00

CO, Bull Dog

$5.50

Code Red

$4.50

Colorado Bulldog

$4.50

Cookies Cream Martini

$7.00

Cosmo Tiny

$6.00

Cotton Candy Martini

$7.00

Daiquiri

$4.00

Daquri Strawberry

$4.00

Dreamsicle

$4.50

Dude Wheres My Car?

$4.50

Dude-a-Politan

$7.00

Electric Lemonade Martini

$7.00

Electriv Lemon

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Gatorade

$4.50

Gimlet

Gin Martini

$5.00

Gin Ricky

$6.00

Grape Ade Martini

$7.00

Grape Cosmo

$7.00

Grape Crush Martini

$7.00

Green Gossip Martini

$7.00

Grey Goose Martini

$7.00

Greyhound

$4.50

Hawaii 5-0 Martini

$7.00

Hurricane

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Jersey Chaser Martini

$7.00

KC Ice Water

$5.50

Key Lime Pie Martini

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Lemondrop Martini

$7.00

Long Beach

$5.50

Long Island

$5.50

Long Island premium

$8.00

Long Island well

$6.00

Mai Tai

$5.50

Malibu Bay Breeze

$4.50

Manhattan

$5.50

Manhattan premium

$7.00

Manhattan well

$5.50

Marg Strawberry

$4.50

Margarita

$4.50

Martini

$5.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mt Dew Mojito

$6.00

Multiple Orgasm

$5.50

Old Fashioned

$5.50

Old Fashioned premium

$7.00

Old Fashioned well

$5.50

Pamatini

$7.00

Passiontini Martini

$7.00

PB+J Martini

$7.00

Peach Mojito

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$7.00

Planters Punch

$4.50

Purple Hooter

$4.25

Raspberry Cosmo

$7.00

Raspberry Creme Saver Martini

$7.00

Raz-Ade Martini

$7.00

Razz Mojito

$6.00

Rob Roy

$4.00

S'moretini

$7.00

Screwdriver

$3.50

Sex on the Beach Martini

$7.00

Sexy Alligator Martini

$7.00

Spiced Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Stoli Martini

$7.00

Straw Mojito

$6.00

Strawberry Vanilla Mojito

$6.00

Tanqueray Martini

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$3.50

Tripple Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Vanilla Mojito

$6.00

W.T. Lemonade

$6.00

Watermellontini

$7.00

Watermelon Cosmo

$7.00

West Town I.T.

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.50

White Russian

$5.50

Wine

Gallo Cab GL

$4.50

Gallo Merlot GL

$4.50

Gallo Pino GL

$4.50

Gallo Chard GL

$4.50

Gallo Moscato GL

$4.50

Gallo WhiteZ GL

$4.50

Champagne

$4.50

N/A Beverages

Fruit Punch

$2.50

2% Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Barq's

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Clamato

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Coffee Decaf

$2.25

Club Soda

Cranberry

$2.50

Dt Dew

$2.25

Dt Pepsi

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Grape Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.25

Mug

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Pineapple

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Redbull

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Skim Milk

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Tonic

Water

Dr Pepper

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

515 N Western Ave, Peoria, IL 61604

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

