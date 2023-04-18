West Town Tap Peoria
No reviews yet
515 N Western Ave
Peoria, IL 61604
TUES SPECIALS
DOM MON/TUES
Bucket of Ultra
Bud Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Select
Busch
Busch Lt
Busch N/A
Coors Light
High Life
MGD
Mich Golden Lite
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Mike's Hard Cranberry
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Miller 64
Miller Chill Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
PBR Bottle
PBR Can
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams
Sam Adams Light Bottle
Shock Top
Smirnoff Ice
TUES LIQUOR
TUES FOOD
BUTLER'S CHICKEN
CHICKEN DINNERS
BUCKETS OF CHICKEN
OTHER
Catfish Nuggest
Includes 2 sides
Walleye
Includes 2 sides
Friday/Saturday Bone-In Catfish
Includes 2 sides
Livers (small, no side)
Livers (large, no side)
Gizzards (small, no side)
Gizzards (large,no side)
Liver Dinner
Includes 2 sides
Gizzard Dinner
Includes 2 sides
Liver/Gizzard Combo Dinner
Includes 2 sides
Kids Chicken Dinner
A LA CARTE
LUNCH/DINNER
SHAREABLES
Loaded Beer Cheese Fries
French fries with Fat Tire beer cheese sauce, bacon, diced tomatoes, green onion and sour cream
Mushroom Fries
Portobello fries lightly breaded and fried served with your choice of dipping sauce
Spicy Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets battered with a kick of buffalo flavor
Smoked Gouda Mac Bites
Creamy macaroni folded with a smoked gouda cheese sauce and beer battered and friend. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Ale Battered Shrimp
Ale battered shrimp fried golden brown and seasoned with a special zesty blackening spice. Pick your sauce!
West Town Nachos (full)
Tortilla chips topped off with a Fat Tire cheese sauce, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, green onion, sour cream, salsa, guacamole and cilantro. Choice of brisket, pork or BBQ rubbed chicken.
1/2 Nachos
Pickle Fries
Masa battered pickle fries with zesty aioli for dipping
Pretzle Bites
Bite sized pretzles tossed in bacon & pimento cheese
Pretzels
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with choice of dipping sauce
Onion Rings
French Fries
Garlic Cheese Curds
SIGNATURE SANDWICHES
CLASSIC SANDWICHES
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato classic served on Texas toast with chips
Horseshoe
Your choice of Angus beef, ham, brisket (+$1) or tenderloin (+$1) served on Texas toast, a bed of fries and smothered in Fat Tire Beer Cheese sauce
Ribeye Sandwich
Ribeye cooked to order with chips
Tenderloin
Juicy and tender breaded pork loin on a brioche bun
Italian Beef
Juicy beef seasoned just right with your choice of cheese and chips
Tavern Ham & Cheese
Carved ham piled high with choice of cheese on Texas toast
Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, grilled between slices of rye brea
SALADS
Southwest Chicken
BBQ rubbed grilled chicken tossed with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and pepper jack in a salsa ranch and topped with croutons and guacamole
Irish Caesar
Chipotle infused Caesar dressing tossed with chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons
BLT Chop
Chopped bacon, green onion, tomato, cheese, cucumber and romaine tossed with iceburg and our bacon aioli dressing
Side House Salad
Mixed greens with lettuce, cucmber, tomato, carrot, red cabbage and croutons
PUB WINGS
LATER PLATES
Ribeye & Fries
Grilled ribeye seasoned with salt and pepper. Served with a side salad and choice of dressing and an order of fries.
Pub Style Cordon Bleu
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with brie cheese and chopped bacon with crispy baked poatoes
Gold & Spicy Chicken Strips
Buttermilk dipped and breaded in our special seasoned breading and fried golden brown. Served with beer mustard or BBQ sauce, a side of coleslaw and an order of fries
Firecracker Crab Cakes
Two jumbo lump blue swimmer crab cakes served with remoulade sauce on a bed of chopped grilled romaine with tomatoes and a side of fries
Pork Burnt Ends
Hardwood smoked pork burnt ends served with slaw, BBQ chips and an order of fries
Adult Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and Fat Tire beer cheese with bacon and green onion
Frozen Pizza
Gyro and Fries
NY Strip
BAR SNACKS
KIDS
DESSERT
BEER
Domestic Can/Bottle
Bucket Domestic Beer
Import Can/Bottle
90 Shillings
Ace Hard Cider
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Corona
DF Head IPA
DH IPA
Drumroll APA
Extrovert IPA
Fat Tire
GF Sculpin
Goose Island 312
Guinness
Heineken
Heineken Lt
Henry's Cherry
Henry's Orange
Import $3
Import $4
Import $5
Killians Red
Lag Aunt Sally
Lagunitas Ale
Milk Stout
Modelo Especial
NYFRB
Odelis IPA
Reds Apple
Ritas
Rogue DeadGuy
Stella
Stiegel Radler
Stone 2.0
Stone Citrusy
Stone IPA
Tecate
Import $5
Import $4
BEVERAGES
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Smirnoff Caramel
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Absolut Acai
Absolut Cilantro
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Absolut Mandrin
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Strawberry
Three Olives
Three Olives Berry
Three Olives Cherr
Three Olives Grape
Three Olives Orange
Three Olives Raspberry
Titos
UV Blue
UV Cherry
UV Orange
UV Grape
UV Red
UV Vanilla
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray Ranger
Tanqueray
Barton
Bellows
Well Rum
Bacardi 151
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Well Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio
Patron Anejo
Don Julio Silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo
Patron Silver
1800
Avion
Well Whiskey
Bulliet
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Black Velvet
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels Fire
Jameson
Jeffersons Reserve
Seagrams 7
Seagrams V.O.
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey Honey
Yukon Jack
PADDYS
Red Stag
Screwball
Well Scotch
Chivas 12 Regal
Dewars
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenlivet 12Yr
The Macallans 12Yr
Grand Marnier
Licor 43
B&B
Dr McGilly Cutty
Goldschlager
Rumple Minze
Sambuca
Butterscotch Schnapps
Cinnamon Schnapps
Hot Damn Schnapps
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Red Hot Schnapps
Bazooka Joe
Cherry Bomb
Cherry Bomb Lite
Crowning Glory
Depth Charge
Dirty Sanchez
Fruit Loop
IED Bomb
Incredible Hulk Bomb
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Jilly Bomb
Liquid Viagra
Lunch Box
Naughty Girl
Orange Bomb
Panty Dropper
Southern Hospitality
Trashcan Bomb
Tuaca Bomb
Vegas Bomb
Waterfall
Red & Blue Bomb
Reno Bomb
Dead Nazi
Kamakazi Bomb
Fireball
Gingerbread Cookie Shot
Grape Tootsie Pop
Hitler Shot
Kamakazi Shot
Key Lime Pie Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Liquid Cocain Shot
Mini Beer
Misdemeanor
Mud Slide Shot
Nuts & Berries Shot
Peach Pit Shot
Pineapple Upsidedown Shot
Pixie Stick Shot
Purple Hooter Shot
Push Up Shot
Red Head Slut
Rootbeer Float Shot
Royal Flush Shot
Scooby Snack Shot
Sex on the Beach Shot
Silk Panties Shot
Slippery Nipple Shot
Snakebite Shot
Surfer on Acid Shot
Sweet Tart Shot
Three Wisemen Shot
Used Condom Shot
Vegas Bomb
Wash Apple Shot
Cocktails
Absolut Cream Soda
Alabama Slammer
Ameretto Sour
Ameretto Stone
Apple Mojito
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Blockbuster Martini
Bloody Mary
Blue Raspberry Martini
Buttery Twist Martini
CAPT Paradice
Caramel Appletini
Cherry Cosmo
Cherry Limeade
Chocolate Cake Martini
Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini
Chocolate Raspberry Martini
Ciroc Martini
CO, Bull Dog
Code Red
Colorado Bulldog
Cookies Cream Martini
Cosmo Tiny
Cotton Candy Martini
Daiquiri
Daquri Strawberry
Dreamsicle
Dude Wheres My Car?
Dude-a-Politan
Electric Lemonade Martini
Electriv Lemon
Fuzzy Navel
Gatorade
Gimlet
Gin Martini
Gin Ricky
Grape Ade Martini
Grape Cosmo
Grape Crush Martini
Green Gossip Martini
Grey Goose Martini
Greyhound
Hawaii 5-0 Martini
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jersey Chaser Martini
KC Ice Water
Key Lime Pie Martini
Lemon Drop
Lemondrop Martini
Long Beach
Long Island
Long Island premium
Long Island well
Mai Tai
Malibu Bay Breeze
Manhattan
Manhattan premium
Manhattan well
Marg Strawberry
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mt Dew Mojito
Multiple Orgasm
Old Fashioned
Old Fashioned premium
Old Fashioned well
Pamatini
Passiontini Martini
PB+J Martini
Peach Mojito
Pineapple Upside Down Martini
Planters Punch
Purple Hooter
Raspberry Cosmo
Raspberry Creme Saver Martini
Raz-Ade Martini
Razz Mojito
Rob Roy
S'moretini
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach Martini
Sexy Alligator Martini
Spiced Chocolate Martini
Stoli Martini
Straw Mojito
Strawberry Vanilla Mojito
Tanqueray Martini
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Tripple Chocolate Martini
Vanilla Mojito
W.T. Lemonade
Watermellontini
Watermelon Cosmo
West Town I.T.
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Wine
N/A Beverages
Fruit Punch
2% Milk
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Barq's
Chocolate Milk
Clamato
Coffee
Coffee Decaf
Club Soda
Cranberry
Dt Dew
Dt Pepsi
Fanta
Grape Juice
Grapefruit
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mt Dew
Mug
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple
Pink Lemonade
Redbull
Sierra Mist
Skim Milk
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Water
Dr Pepper
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
515 N Western Ave, Peoria, IL 61604