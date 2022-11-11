West Wing 12 Irving Place
No reviews yet
12 Irving Place
Woodmere, NY 11598
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Famous West Wings
Secret blend of spices with the most amazing crunch, dunked in maple sriracha sauce
Maple Chicken Crisps
Dark Meat, Rice Crisp Crunch, Vermont Maple Marinade
Famous Chicken Nuggets
White Chicken Morsels coated in Crunchy Corn Flakes
Buffalo Chicken Poppers
Famous Nuggets coated in Maple Sriracha Sauce
Lollipop Crunchers
Marinated Chicken Drums coated in Sweet Honey and Corn Flakes
Buffalo Cauliflower Pops
Cauliflower Florets Battered and Fried tossed in Maple Sriracha Sauce
Jerusalem Ariis
Grilled Beef Kufta stuffed Pita, Pickled Onions, Date Silan, House Tehina
Pulled BBQ Beef Spring Rolls (3)
Homemade Hickory, Battered and Fried
Pulled Beef Tacos (3) (GF)
Soft Corn Tortilla, Pulled BBQ Beef, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Purple Cabbage, Jalapeño Confit, Southwestern Chipotle Aioli
Signature Angus Beef Sliders (3)
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Sautéed Onions, Garlic Aioli, Russian Dressing
Beef Corn Dogs (2)
Nachos and Guacamole
Asian Chicken Dippers
Dark Meat Chicken Morsels coated in our Delicious Sweet and Tangy Asian Inspired Sauce
Mucho Nacho
Crispy corn nachos, pico de gallo, jalapeño confit, guacamole, BBQ pulled beef and house special sauce
Hurricane Fries
Handcrafted French fries topped with Pico de Gallo, jalapeño confit, guacamole, bbq pulled beef brisket and house special sauce
Handcrafted Beef Jerky
Salads
Classic Caesar salad
Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Wild Mushroom Salad
Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Roasted Sweet Potato, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
West Wing Salad
Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Corn, Pastrami Croutons, Guacamole, Garlic Confit, Chef’s Special Dressing
Ultimate Frito
Chicken Subs
Big Apple Sub (GF)
Grilled White Chicken Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing
Brazilian Chicken Sub (GF)
Grilled White Chicken Fillet, Sautéed Pastrami, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Lettuce, Guacamole, Southwestern Chipotle Dressing
American Chicken Sub(GF)
Grilled Baby Chicken Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing
Woodmere Sub (GF)
Grilled Baby Chicken Fillet, Maple Glazed Beef Bacon, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Caramelized Onions, Basil Pesto, Roasted Garlic Aioli
Awesome Chicken Sub
Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing
Rockin Sub
Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Candied Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Crispy Onion, Russian Dressing
KFC Sub
Maple Sriracha Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing
Southern Chicken Sub
Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Sauteed Pastrami, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Honey Mustard Ranch
NY Sub
Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Pulled BBQ Beef, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Guacamole, Kansas Ranch
Beef Subs
Fat Cow Sub (GF)
Pulled BBQ Beef, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Garlic Aioli
Grilled BBQ Steak Sub (GF)
Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Special BBQ Glaze
Southern Fried Steak Sub
Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onions, Special BBQ Glaze **Cole Slaw and Pickles on the Side
Homemade Special Pastrami (GF)
Handcrafted Smoked Pastrami Coated in Our Own Blend of Seasoning **Cole Slaw and Pickles on the Side
Hungry Man’s Sub
Homemade Pastrami, Pulled BBQ Beef, Buffalo Chicken, Cole Slaw, Fried Onions, Pickles, Garlic Aioli
Signature Craft Burgers
Classic Burger
7oz Premium Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing
Black Pepper Burger
7oz Premium Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Maple Hickory Bacon, Caramelized Shallots, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pesto Aioli
Pastrami Burger
7oz Premium Beef Patty, Sautéed BBQ Pastrami, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Russian Dressing
Something Else Burger
7oz Premium Beef Patty, Pulled Brisket, Pickled Red Cabbage, Crispy Onions, Caramelized Onions, Hickory BBQ Sauce
Breakfast Burger
7oz Premium Beef Patty, Candied Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed mushrooms, Sunny Side Egg, Truffle Aioli, Pesto Aioli
Prime Lamb Burger
Lamb Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, Lemon Caper Aioli
Mexican Burger
7oz Premium Beef Patty, Candied Bacon, Roasted Jalapeño Confit, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Southwestern Chipotle
Soups
Sides
Platters
Student Special
Thursday
Prime Beef Chulent
Pastrami Barley Chulent
Overnight Potato Kugel (GF)
Jerusalem Kugel
Kishke and Gravy
Flanken Yaptzig (GF)
Spicy Salami Chips (GF)
Thursday Night Combo
Prime Beef Chulent, Homestyle Kishke, Overnight Potato Kugel, Jerusalem Kugel, Homemade Pastrami, Jachnun, Brown Egg, Cole Slaw & Pickles
Mixed Chulent
Cans
Snapple
Water
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
12 Irving Place, Woodmere, NY 11598