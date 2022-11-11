Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Wing 12 Irving Place

No reviews yet

12 Irving Place

Woodmere, NY 11598

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Poppers
Prime Beef Chulent
Maple Chicken Crisps

Starters

Famous West Wings

Famous West Wings

$11.00

Secret blend of spices with the most amazing crunch, dunked in maple sriracha sauce

Maple Chicken Crisps

Maple Chicken Crisps

$13.00

Dark Meat, Rice Crisp Crunch, Vermont Maple Marinade

Famous Chicken Nuggets

Famous Chicken Nuggets

$14.00

White Chicken Morsels coated in Crunchy Corn Flakes

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

$14.00

Famous Nuggets coated in Maple Sriracha Sauce

Lollipop Crunchers

$13.00

Marinated Chicken Drums coated in Sweet Honey and Corn Flakes

Buffalo Cauliflower Pops

Buffalo Cauliflower Pops

$11.00

Cauliflower Florets Battered and Fried tossed in Maple Sriracha Sauce

Jerusalem Ariis

$18.00

Grilled Beef Kufta stuffed Pita, Pickled Onions, Date Silan, House Tehina

Pulled BBQ Beef Spring Rolls (3)

$12.00

Homemade Hickory, Battered and Fried

Pulled Beef Tacos (3) (GF)

Pulled Beef Tacos (3) (GF)

$14.00

Soft Corn Tortilla, Pulled BBQ Beef, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Purple Cabbage, Jalapeño Confit, Southwestern Chipotle Aioli

Signature Angus Beef Sliders (3)

Signature Angus Beef Sliders (3)

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Sautéed Onions, Garlic Aioli, Russian Dressing

Beef Corn Dogs (2)

$10.00

Nachos and Guacamole

$10.00

Asian Chicken Dippers

$13.00

Dark Meat Chicken Morsels coated in our Delicious Sweet and Tangy Asian Inspired Sauce

Mucho Nacho

$19.00

Crispy corn nachos, pico de gallo, jalapeño confit, guacamole, BBQ pulled beef and house special sauce

Hurricane Fries

$19.00

Handcrafted French fries topped with Pico de Gallo, jalapeño confit, guacamole, bbq pulled beef brisket and house special sauce

Handcrafted Beef Jerky

Sweet Heat Teriyaki Jerky (4ozs)

$16.00

House Ginger Teriyaki Blend

Glenlivet BBQ Jerky (4ozs)

$16.00

Ancho Chili Maple BBQ Marinade with Notes of Glenlivet Reserve BBQ

Maple Sriracha Jerky (4ozs)

$16.00

Habanero Pepper Blend, Key Lime, and Vermont Maple

Salads

Classic Caesar salad

Classic Caesar salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Wild Mushroom Salad

Wild Mushroom Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Roasted Sweet Potato, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

West Wing Salad

West Wing Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Corn, Pastrami Croutons, Guacamole, Garlic Confit, Chef’s Special Dressing

Ultimate Frito

Smokey Frito

Smokey Frito

$18.00

Smoked Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Wild Buffalo Onion, Chef’s Special Dressing

Grand Slam Frito

Grand Slam Frito

$18.00

Pulled BBQ Beef, Spanish Rice, Sautéed Onions, Grilled Peppers, Jalapeño Confit, Pico De Gallo, Spicy Ranch

Chicken Subs

Big Apple Sub (GF)

Big Apple Sub (GF)

$14.00

Grilled White Chicken Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing

Brazilian Chicken Sub (GF)

Brazilian Chicken Sub (GF)

$19.00

Grilled White Chicken Fillet, Sautéed Pastrami, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Lettuce, Guacamole, Southwestern Chipotle Dressing

American Chicken Sub(GF)

American Chicken Sub(GF)

$16.00

Grilled Baby Chicken Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing

Woodmere Sub (GF)

Woodmere Sub (GF)

$18.00

Grilled Baby Chicken Fillet, Maple Glazed Beef Bacon, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Caramelized Onions, Basil Pesto, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Awesome Chicken Sub

Awesome Chicken Sub

$15.00

Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing

Rockin Sub

Rockin Sub

$20.00

Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Candied Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Crispy Onion, Russian Dressing

KFC Sub

KFC Sub

$17.00

Maple Sriracha Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing

Southern Chicken Sub

Southern Chicken Sub

$20.00

Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Sauteed Pastrami, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Honey Mustard Ranch

NY Sub

NY Sub

$20.00

Crispy White Chicken Cutlet, Pulled BBQ Beef, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Guacamole, Kansas Ranch

Beef Subs

Fat Cow Sub (GF)

Fat Cow Sub (GF)

$20.00

Pulled BBQ Beef, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Garlic Aioli

Grilled BBQ Steak Sub (GF)

Grilled BBQ Steak Sub (GF)

$25.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Special BBQ Glaze

Southern Fried Steak Sub

Southern Fried Steak Sub

$25.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onions, Special BBQ Glaze **Cole Slaw and Pickles on the Side

Homemade Special Pastrami (GF)

$19.00

Handcrafted Smoked Pastrami Coated in Our Own Blend of Seasoning **Cole Slaw and Pickles on the Side

Hungry Man’s Sub

Hungry Man’s Sub

$25.00

Homemade Pastrami, Pulled BBQ Beef, Buffalo Chicken, Cole Slaw, Fried Onions, Pickles, Garlic Aioli

Signature Craft Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.00

7oz Premium Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Chef’s Special Dressing

Black Pepper Burger

Black Pepper Burger

$17.00

7oz Premium Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Maple Hickory Bacon, Caramelized Shallots, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pesto Aioli

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$17.00

7oz Premium Beef Patty, Sautéed BBQ Pastrami, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Confit, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Russian Dressing

Something Else Burger

Something Else Burger

$18.00

7oz Premium Beef Patty, Pulled Brisket, Pickled Red Cabbage, Crispy Onions, Caramelized Onions, Hickory BBQ Sauce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$19.00

7oz Premium Beef Patty, Candied Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed mushrooms, Sunny Side Egg, Truffle Aioli, Pesto Aioli

Prime Lamb Burger

$18.99

Lamb Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, Lemon Caper Aioli

Mexican Burger

$19.00

7oz Premium Beef Patty, Candied Bacon, Roasted Jalapeño Confit, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Southwestern Chipotle

Soups

Traditional Chicken Soup

Traditional Chicken Soup

$7.00

Noodles, Matzo Ball

Yemenite Soup

$9.00

Beef Flanken, Potatoes, Hawaij Spice

Sides

Classic French Fries

Classic French Fries

$6.00
West Wing Fries

West Wing Fries

$8.00

Garlic Confit, White Truffle Oil

Sweet Yam Fries

Sweet Yam Fries

$6.00

Maple Drizzle

Homemade Crispy Onion Rings

Homemade Crispy Onion Rings

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$7.00
Garlic String Beans

Garlic String Beans

$7.00

Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Platters

Marinated Grilled White Chicken Platter

$23.00

Crispy Schnitzel Platter

$23.00

Grilled Baby Chicken Platter

$21.00

Southern Fried Steak Platter

$35.00

Grilled Steak Platter

$35.00

16oz Prime Rib Steak Platter

$35.00

Student Special

Student Burger

Student Burger

$7.00

Grilled Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and House Dressing Served in a Brioche Bun

Student Grilled Chicken

Student Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled White Chicken Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, House Dressing Served in a Brioche Bun

Beef Hot Dog

Beef Hot Dog

$5.00

Thursday

Prime Beef Chulent

$9.00

Pastrami Barley Chulent

$9.00

Overnight Potato Kugel (GF)

$5.00

Jerusalem Kugel

$5.00

Kishke and Gravy

$6.00

Flanken Yaptzig (GF)

$10.00

Spicy Salami Chips (GF)

$10.00

Thursday Night Combo

$22.00

Prime Beef Chulent, Homestyle Kishke, Overnight Potato Kugel, Jerusalem Kugel, Homemade Pastrami, Jachnun, Brown Egg, Cole Slaw & Pickles

Mixed Chulent

$9.00

Cans

Seltzer

$1.50

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Dr. Brown Black Cherry

$1.50

Diet Dr. Brown Black Cherry

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonana Smoothie

$4.00Out of stock

Snapple

Raspberry Snapple

$3.00

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$3.00

Peach Snapple

$3.00

Diet Peach Snapple

$3.00

Lemon Snapple

$3.00

Diet Lemon Snapple

$3.00

Half & Half Snapple

$3.00

Apple Snapple

$3.00

Mango Madness Snapple

$3.00

Water

Water

$1.50

Freshfizz

Hibiscus Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sparkling Jalapeño Limeade

$3.50

Sparkling Mint Lemonade

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
12 Irving Place, Woodmere, NY 11598

