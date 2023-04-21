A map showing the location of West Wing Cafe 920 Massachusetts Avenue NorthwestView gallery

West Wing Cafe 920 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

920 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All Day

Salads

Caesar

$8.99

Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, house croutons

Caesar Chicken

$11.99

Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, house croutons

Chef

$13.99

Chopped romaine, turkey & ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg

Chicken & Quinoa Avocado

$13.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, quinoa, avocado, corn, grapes, cilantro, blue cheese, and raisins

Cobb

$13.99

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, tomato

Harvest Cobb

$13.99

Chopped romaine & baby spinach, grilled chicken, blue cheese, apples, walnuts, beets, and craisins

Kebob Cobb

$11.99

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, Feta cheese, red onions, green pepper, and pita chips

Greek

$11.49

Chopped romaine, kalamata olives, Feta cheese, tomato, red onions, red pepper, cucumber, hard boiled egg

Greek with Chicken

$14.49

Chopped romaine, kalamata olives, Feta cheese, tomato, red onions, red pepper, cucumber, hard boiled egg

Greek Kale Quinoa

$11.99

Shredded kale, quinoa, kalamata olives, Feta cheese, red onions, cucumber, and red pepper

Mexican Caesar

$9.99

Chopped romaine, Mexican Cheddar, avocado, black beans, corn, jalapeño, 3 color tortilla strips

Mexican Caesar Chicken

$12.99

Chopped romaine, Mexican Cheddar, avocado, black beans, corn, jalapeño, 3 color tortilla strips

Modern Asian

$9.99

Spring mix, broccoli, carrots, edamame, sliced almonds, and Chinese noodles

Modern Asian Tofu

$10.99

Spring mix, broccoli, carrots, edamame, sliced almonds, and Chinese noodles

Modern Asian Chicken

$12.99

Spring mix, broccoli, carrots, edamame, sliced almonds, and Chinese noodles

Santa Fe

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, corn, avocado, tomato, pepper jack

Smoked Salmon & Citrus Avocado

$14.99

Chopped romaine & baby spinach, smoked salmon, avocado, orange, corn, cucumber, lemon

Spa Chicken

$11.99

Chopped romaine, chicken salad, tomato, carrots, and cucumber

Spa Tuna

$11.99

Chopped romaine, albacore tuna salad, tomato, carrots, and cucumber

Hot Panini

P1

$11.99

Turkey breast, Provolone, bacon, tomato, roasted red pepper, Russian dressing

P2

$11.99

Genoa salami, prosciutto, Provolone, olive oil, basil pesto

P3

$11.99

Roast beef, Cheddar cheese, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, and sun-dried tomato pesto

P4

$11.99

Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, basil pesto

P5

$11.99

Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, fresh basil, sun-dried tomato pesto

P6

$11.99

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, spinach, roasted red pepper, basil pesto

P7

$11.99

Fresh Mozzarella, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, and basil pesto

P8

$11.99

Cajun turkey, Pepper Jack, roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomato, honey mustard

P9

$11.99

Make Your Own Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Cajun Turkey

$8.99

Chicken Cutlet

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chipotle Chicken

$8.99

Corned Beef

$9.99

Deluxe Ham

$8.99

EverRoast Chicken

$8.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Ichiban Chicken

$8.99

Oven Turkey Breast

$8.99

Pastrami

$9.99

Roast Beef

$9.99

Smoked Turkey

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Hot Specialty Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Chicken Melt

$11.99

Grilled chicken with melted Cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion & spicy aioli on a sub

Cuban

$10.99

Ham & prosciutto, Swiss cheese, pickles, dijon, or mayo

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Avocado Focaccia

$11.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on focaccia

Ichiban Teriyaki Chicken

$10.99

Teriyaki style chicken, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper & peppercorn mayo on a sub

Hot Chicken on Fire

$10.99

Jerk chicken, Pepper Jack, avocado, sun-dried tomato, spicy aioli on bread

Hot Roast Beef Jalapeño

$11.99

Roast beef, Havarti cheese, horseradish sauce, and Worcestershire sauce on a sub

Reuben

$10.99

Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on marble rye

New Yorker

$10.99

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw & Russian dressing on marble rye

Smokey Blue

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Albacore tuna salad, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on marble rye

Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Chicken & Cheese

$11.99

Chicken fajita wrap

$11.99

Vegetarian Sandwich

Avocado & Walnut

$9.99

Avocado, walnut, tomato, cucumber, spinach, basil, ranch on a wrap

Fresh Veggie

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, avocado, spinach

Mediterranean Midday

$9.99

Avocado, tomato, red onion, artichoke, cucumber, hummus on pita

Salsalito Veggie

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella, artichoke, fresh basil, roasted red pepper, spinach, basil pesto

Cold Specialty Sandwich

BLT

$9.99

Cabbie

$10.99

Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a sub

Cali BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on bread

Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken on Fire

$10.99

Jerk chicken, Pepper Jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and peppercorn mayo on bread

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Club

$10.99

Turkey & ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on bread

Ever Roast Chicken Club

$10.99

Ever roast chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & peppercorn mayo on wheat bread

Gouda Gobbler

$10.99

Smoked turkey, Gouda cheese, spinach, roast red pepper, red onion & hummus on multi-grain

Ham & Smoked Gouda

$10.99

Honey ham, Gouda cheese, tomato, honey mustard on marble rye

Isabella

$10.99

Smoked turkey, fresh Mozzarella, artichoke, roast red pepper, and basil pesto on sourdough

Italian

$11.99

Cappy ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, hot & sweet pepper, oil, and vinegar on a sub

Tasty Roast Beef

$11.99

Roast beef, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce on a sub

Tasty Turkey

$10.99

Oven turkey, Provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, cranberry sauce

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Turkey Focaccia Club

$11.99

Oven turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on focaccia

Victoria

$10.99

Grilled chicken, Provolone, kale, apple, walnut, ranch on a wrap

Snack & Chips

Potato Chips

$2.15

Chonani Yogurt

$2.79

Parfait Cup

$6.00

Fruit cup

$6.00

Candy bar

$2.59

Sahale

$3.89

Manner

$2.59

Protein bars

$3.29

Haribo

$3.39

Bazzini

$2.59

Large gum

$4.29

Jelly Beans

$4.29

Carr's Cracker

$3.59

Gum

$2.59

CATERING

Breakfast Pastry

$4.00

Bagel Pastry

$4.00

Lunch Platter

$12.99

Lunch Buffet

$15.99

Lunch Deluxe

$19.99

Fruit Platter

$6.00

Cookies & Brownie Platter

$4.00

Salad Small

$40.00

Salad Med

$60.00

Salad Large

$80.00

Cheese & Meat Platter

$9.00

Coffee & Tea Pot

$28.00

Drinks

Coffee - Hot

Coffee

$2.40

Cafe Au Lait

$2.89

Red Eye

$3.00

Espresso

$2.69

Americano

$2.89

Flat White

$3.59

Cafe Latte

$3.59

Cappuccino

$3.59

Macchiato

$3.59

Cafe Mocha

$3.89

Caramel Mocha

$3.89

Breve

$3.89

Chai Latte

$3.59

Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Hot Tea

$2.40

Coffee - Iced

Iced Tea

$2.59

Iced Coffee

$2.79

Cold Brew

$3.89

Iced Americano

$3.09

Iced Latte

$3.89

Ice Cappuccino

$3.89

Iced Mocha

$4.29

Iced Caramel Mocha

$4.29

Iced Chai Latte

$3.89

Mocha Frappe

$4.59

Caramel Mocha Frappe

$4.59

Vanilla Frappe

$4.59

Caramel Frappe

$4.59

Chai Frappe

$4.59

Smoothies

Blue Moon

$7.00

Daily Squeeze

$7.00

Daytime Zinger

$7.00

Green Detox

$8.00

Happy Day

$7.00

Midday Energizer

$7.00

School Day

$7.00

Sweet Spinach

$8.00

Triple Berry

$8.00

Tropical Green

$8.00

Twilight Delight

$7.00

Sodas

Soda

$2.59

Sparkling Water

$2.59

Bai

$3.99

Itoen

$3.99

Nantucket

$3.39

Joes Tea

$3.89

Snapple Tea

$3.39

Dr Browns

$2.59

Gatorade

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Nesquick Milk

$3.19

Vita Coco

$3.19

Mains Rootbeer

$3.59

RedBull/Monster

$3.59

Goldpeak

$3.29

Pure Leaf

$3.29

Deer Park Sport Cap

$2.59

Deer Park Small

$2.00

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.49

Tropicana Juice

$3.29

MILK

$2.50

Breakfast

Breakfast

Urban Burger

$7.00

Sausage, eggs, cheddar cheese, and tomato with spicy aioli on brioche

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.50

Breakfast Platter

$8.00

Choice of meat, eggs, home fries & toast

Pancake Platter

$8.00

Choice of meat, eggs, and pancakes with syrup

Morning BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & 2 eggs on bread

Veggie Quinoa Power Bowl

$8.00

Quinoa, scramble eggs with spinach & tomato, avocado & hummus

Home Fries

$3.50

Side Pancakes

$4.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Croissant

$3.00

Muffin

$3.25

Cookies

$3.25

Brownie/Loaf Cake

$3.50

Parfait

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Cheese Danish

$4.00

Breakfast - Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.00

Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.00

Veggie Bagel

$4.00

Cream cheese with tomato and cucumbers

Lox & Bagel

$8.00

Breakfast - Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$8.00

spinach, tomato, mushrooms, peppers, red onion & cheese

Western Omelette

$8.00

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$7.50

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

Breakfast - Burritos

Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Grilled chicken, melted cheddar, avocado, tomato, and eggs with spicy aioli

Western Burrito

$8.00

Ham, red onion, mushroom, pepper, cheese & eggs

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

spinach, tomato, peppers, mushroom, red onion, eggs & cheese

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$4.75

Egg, Cheese & Meat Burrito

$6.00

Egg Burrito

$3.75

Egg & Meat Burrito

$5.50

Cheese & Meat Burrito

$5.50

Breakfast - Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$5.25

Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich

$5.75

Cheese & Meat Sandwich

$5.25

Breakfast - Sides

Home Fries

$3.50

Side Pancakes

$4.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Croissant

$3.00

Muffin

$3.25

Cookies

$3.25

Brownie

$3.50

Cake

$3.50

Parfait

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Eggs

$3.00

Protein

$2.00

Rice Bowls

Rice Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Rice Beef Bowl

$12.99

Rice Tofu Bowl

$12.99

Upcharge

.50

$0.50

1.00

$1.00

1.50

$1.50

2.00

$2.00

3.00

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:15 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:15 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:15 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:15 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:15 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:15 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:15 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

920 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Brock & Co - Finnegan
orange starNo Reviews
901 New York Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - DC
orange starNo Reviews
901 New York Ave. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Parlour Victoria
orange starNo Reviews
1011 K NW Street Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Lucha Rosa
orange starNo Reviews
1011 K Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
City Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
901 9th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Sfoglina - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (447 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston