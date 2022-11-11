A map showing the location of West Wing Stamford 2701 Summer StreetView gallery

West Wing Stamford 2701 Summer Street

2701 Summer Street

Stamford, CT 06905

Starters

Classic Chicken Nuggets

$25.00

Pan Fried, Corn Flake Crisps

Loaded Fries

$28.00

Pulled BBQ Beef, Roasted Jalapeño, Spicy Chipotle Sauce

Hot Poppers

$27.00

Special Blend of Secret Spices, Dunked in Buffalo Sauce

Beef Corn Dogs

$22.00

Served With Deli Mustard

Pulled Brisket Spring Rolls

$24.00

Served With Homestyle BBQ Sauce

Pulled Beef Tacos

$26.00

Soft Shell Taco, Jalapeno Confit, Pickled Cabbage, Chipotle aioli

Artisanal Burgers

Clasic Burger

$32.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet pickle, house dressing

Pastrami Burger

$36.00

Premium beef patty, sauteed pastrami, BBQ caramelized onions, garlic confit, romaine lettuce, tomato, sweet pickle, Russian dressing

Black Pepper Burger

$38.00

Premium beef patty, romaine lettuce, tomato, sweet pickles, Maple hickory bacon, caramelized Shallot, roasted garlic aioli

Something Else Burger

$38.00

Premium beef patty, pulled BBQ beef, caramelized onions, pickled cabbage, crispy onions, Hickory BBQ

Breakfast Burger

$38.00

Premium beef patty, candied bacon, sauteed onions, Sunnyside egg, garlic & truffle aioli

Mexican Burger

$38.00

Premium beef patty, candied bacon, roasted jalapeno confit, avocado creme, pico de gallo, southwestern Chipotle

Signature Sandwiches

Big Apple

$35.00

Grilled white chicken fillet, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet pickles, chef's special dressing

Awesome

$35.00

Crisp White chicken cutlet, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet pickles, chef's special dressing

KFC

$35.00

Maple sriracha crispy white chicken cutlet, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet pickles, chef's special dressing

New York

$38.00

Crispy white chicken cutlet, pulled bbq beef, coleslaw, sweet pickles, avocado creme, Kansas ranch

Hungry Man

$42.00

Homemade pastrami, pulled bbq beef, buffalo chicken, coleslaw, fried onions, pickles, garlic aioli

Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$22.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Crouton, Creamy Low Fat Dressing

Dessert

Chocolate Cookie Doughnuts

$19.00

Drizzled with Belgian Chocolate Sauce

Warm Chocolate Babka

$19.00

Confectionary Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream

Smores Pie

$19.00

Toll House Cookie, Chocolate & Caramel Sauce, Marshmellow Torched To Perfection

Soft Beverages

Water

$3.50

Soda Can

$3.50

Beers

Stella Artois

$8.00

Samuel Adams

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2701 Summer Street, Stamford, CT 06905

Directions

