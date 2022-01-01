Restaurant header imageView gallery

West 5 Restaurant & Lounge

1,004 Reviews

$$

4539 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese
Classic BLT Sandwich
Chicken Avocado Sandwich

House Specialities

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$12.00+

Our award winning signature dish baked fresh to order. Perfect for one person or for two people to share!

Meatballs with Garlic Toast *NEW*

Meatballs with Garlic Toast *NEW*

$17.00Out of stock

A pair of huge home-made Italian-style meatballs, crunchy garlic toast and homemade marinara, Parmesan cheese.

Mom's Meatloaf Dinner

Mom's Meatloaf Dinner

$18.50Out of stock

Homemade meatloaf wrapped in bacon and served with roasted garlic red potatoes and a medley of green bean, cherry tomatoes and croutons.

Avocado Bruschetta Toast

Avocado Bruschetta Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Cherry tomato bruschetta, Parmesan Reggiano cheese, and sliced avocado nestled atop crunchy sourdough rye toast.

GF Mac N Cheese GF

GF Mac N Cheese GF

$17.00+Out of stock

Finally a gluten-free version of our signature dish. Barilla GF pasta baked in our five-cheese house sauce. Served with GF toast.

Classic BLT Sandwich

Classic BLT Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy mountain of bacon , sliced tomato, mayo and lettuce on grilled Italian bread. (Photo show with Sandwich Addition, Sliced Avocado)

Classic Reuben Sandwich

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, basil chiffonade, sliced roma tomato on grilled rustic sourdough.

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$15.50

Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.

Fried Chicken Sammy

Fried Chicken Sammy

$15.00

A delicious breaded cutlet, monterey jack cheese, and spicy cabbage slaw on lightly grilled Italian bread.

Meatloaf Sammy

Meatloaf Sammy

$14.00Out of stock

Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$12.50

Tasty tuna salad with melted Tlilamook cheddar on grilled rye served with a dill pickle.

Turkey Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$14.50

Thick sliced roasted turkey, bacon & Swiss cheese on rustic Italian bread. Served with a side of honey mustard dipping sauce.

Salads and Soup

Our hearty, homemade tomato basil soup to warm your belly.
Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Spring greens topped with chopped bacon, chicken, tomato, crumbled blue cheese and deviled eggs. Served with our homemade viniagrette on the side.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+Out of stock

Crisp romaine tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing and topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and home-made garlic croutons.

Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$13.00

Salami, swiss, red pepper, chick peas, onion, pasta, tomatoes, kalamata olives tossed with romaine and served with our viniagrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Dressed with our homemade red wine viniagrette and a dash of oregano and sea salt.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix, carrots, and your choice of house made dressing.

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$4.00+

Our tangy and delicious house recipe. Vegetarian

Chili Con Carne

Chili Con Carne

$4.00+Out of stock

Topped with chopped white onion, cheddar cheese. With green chili cornbread.

Appetizers

Nachos

Nachos

$12.50Out of stock

House made ancho black bean chili atop corn tortilla chips, cheddar and cotija cheese served with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Artichoke Spinach Dip

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$11.50Out of stock

House made five cheese dip with chopped artichoke hearts and spinach served piping hot with tortilla chips.

Chicken Satay Skewers

Chicken Satay Skewers

$11.00

Five soy ginger marinated chicken skewers served with a bed of spinach and spicy thai peanut sauce on the side.

Jalapeno Cheese Dip

Jalapeno Cheese Dip

$11.00

Diced, fire roasted jalapenos in our homemade five cheese dip, oven baked and served with a side of tortilla chips.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

(Select for extras: chicken, spinach, etc.) Melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese with sides of sour cream and salsa. (Select for Extras: chicken, spinach, etc.)

Desserts

Mom's Coconut Cake

Mom's Coconut Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Delicious, homemade coconut cake with cream cheese frosting!

Coconut Cake Whole

$50.00Out of stock

Requires 24 hr notice.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Classic brioche bread pudding topped with a brandy vanilla bean glaze (shown with scoop ice cream, extra)

Merchandise

Bucket Hat

Bucket Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Gone Fishing!

Mac N Cheese Pot Holder

Mac N Cheese Pot Holder

$10.00+

Every kitchen needs a pot holder. Grab one for mom, while you're at it.

Mai Tai Mix Refill

Mai Tai Mix Refill

$19.00Out of stock

Just the mix. A full quart of our fresh and juicy Mai Tai mix. Contains a small amount of alcohol, must be 21.

Vintage Mai Tai sticker sheet

Vintage Mai Tai sticker sheet

$5.00

From our 15th anniversary. A Leslie Newman design, collectible? Time will tell…

Take N Bake, Family Sizes

Take N Bake Mac N Cheese 2 LBS

Take N Bake Mac N Cheese 2 LBS

$25.00

Elevate your next potluck or family meal with two full pounds of our Astral Mac N Cheese. Feeds 3-4. Baking instructions included.

Take N Bake GF Mac N Cheese GF 2 LBS

$28.00Out of stock

Finally a GF Mac N Cheese to call our own. 2 LBS feeds 3-4 or a side for half-dozen. Baking instructions included

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Certified Original West Seattle Establishment. Since 2003.

Website

Location

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Directions

Gallery
West 5 image
West 5 image
West 5 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzeria Credo
orange starNo Reviews
4520 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
The Matador - West Seattle
orange star4.7 • 1,006
4546 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 1,640
4203 SW Alaska St Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
orange star4.5 • 2,615
4720 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Lady Jaye - West Seattle
orange star4.9 • 1,070
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW SEATTLE, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
MOTO - West Seattle 4526 42ND AVE SW
orange star5.0 • 56
4526 42ND AVE SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Lady Jaye - West Seattle
orange star4.9 • 1,070
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW SEATTLE, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
The Matador - West Seattle
orange star4.7 • 1,006
4546 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
JaK's Grill West Seattle
orange star4.2 • 823
4548 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
MOTO - West Seattle 4526 42ND AVE SW
orange star5.0 • 56
4526 42ND AVE SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Belltown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston