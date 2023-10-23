Popular Items

Food

Turkey Pesto Panini
$8.00

Pesto, Turkey, White Cheddar with Mayo

Ham and Cheddar Panini
$8.00

Ham, White Cheddar w/ Honey Mustard

Grilled Cheese Panini
$6.00

Classic Grilled Cheese with White Cheddar

Chicken Nuggets (6)
$4.50
French Fries
$4.50
Ellio's Individual Cheese Pizza
$6.50
Hummus Cup
$3.50
Guacamole Cup
$3.50

Smoothies & Refreshers (20oz)

Strawberry Classic
$9.00

Strawberries with Banana

Mango Tango
$9.00

Mango, Pineapple and Strawberries with Banana

Berries A'More
$9.00

Mixed Berries with Banana

Green Giant
$9.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Kale, Lemon with Banana

Strawberry Slam
$9.00

Strawberries and Banana with 20 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

Java Jolt
$9.00

Vanilla Almond Milk Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate with 20 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

Berry Berry Good
$9.00

Mixed Berries with Banana and 20 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

Mango Berry Burst
$9.00

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries with Banana and 20 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

Hawaiian Harvest
$9.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Bananas with 20 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

I Love Veggies
$9.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Lemon and Banana with 20 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Butter Cup
$9.00

Vanilla Almond Milk, Organic Chocolate and Peanut Butter with 20 grams of Chocolate Whey Protein and 20 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Butter Cup Lite
$9.00

Vanilla Almond Milk, Organic Chocolate and Peanut Butter Lite with 10 grams of Chocolate Whey Protein and 10 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Acai Refresher
$4.75
Peach Mango Refresher
$4.75

Kids Smoothies and Refreshers (12 oz)

Stawberry Shortcake
$6.00

Strawberries and Banana with 10 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

Junior Chocolate Frosty
$6.00

Vanilla Almond Milk, Organic Chocolate with 5 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

The Hulk
$6.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Lemon and Banana with 10 grams of Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Acai Refresher
$4.00
Peach Mango Refresher
$4.00

Snacks

Kettle Chips
$2.50
Sun Chips (Original)
$2.50
Pretzels
$2.50
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
$2.50
M&M's Plain
$2.50
M&M's Peanut
$2.50
Twix Bar
$2.50

Beverages

Powerade (Mountain Berry Blast-blue)
$2.50
Minutemaid Apple Juice
$2.50
Lemon Vitamin Water
$2.50
Dasani Water (20 oz)
$1.50
Cold Brew Coffee (20oz)
$3.50