Main picView gallery

Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs 1617 Miner Street

review star

No reviews yet

1617 Miner Street

Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Craft Beer Cans

4 Pack BB Louie

$30.00

4 Pack Coffee Porter

$16.00

4 Pack CPA

$15.00

4 Pack DIPA

$18.00

4 Pack Double Juice Caboose

$18.00

4 Pack Hef

$13.00

4 Pack Hop Conductor

$15.00

4 Pack How the West Was One

$17.00

4 Pack Howdy Folks!

$18.00

4 Pack Infinity Pils

$16.00

4 Pack Inherited Wisdom

$12.00Out of stock

4 Pack Ital Pils

$12.00

4 Pack Juice Caboose

$16.00

4 Pack Juice Estate

$17.00Out of stock

4 Pack Kolsch

$12.00

4 Pack Mexi

$12.00

4 Pack Mixed

$18.00

4 Pack Oktoberfest

$12.00Out of stock

4 Pack Quik Draw Pilsner

$12.00

4 Pack Rising Hope

$16.00

4 Pack Sightseer

$16.00

4 Pack Spirit of the West

$17.00

4 Pack Triangle Offense

$17.00

4 pack WC All-stars

$17.00

4 Pack Western Justice + Coffee

$33.00

4 Pack WIPA

$16.00

Acid Jazz Vol.5 Bottle

$21.00

Single Can BB Louie

$8.00

Single Can Western Justice + Coffee

$9.00

4 Pack Coffee Porter

$16.00

Meta Blackberry Bottle

$23.00

Canned Beer

Can Athletic N/A

$6.00

Can Glider Cider

$6.00

App/Soup/Salad

House Chips

$8.00

Garlic and Parmesan tossed potato chips. Served with beer cheese topped with house hot rub and a pickled jalapeno

House-made Green Chili Bowl

House-made Green Chili Bowl

$13.00

Braised pork shoulder, Hatch chilies topped with cotija cheese, jalapeno, cilantro

House-made Green Chili Cup

$7.00

Braised pork shoulder, Hatch chilies topped with cotija cheese, jalapeno, cilantro

Quart Grn Chili

$22.00

Braised pork shoulder, Hatch chilies topped with cotija cheese, jalapeno, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Nacho

Buffalo Chicken Nacho

$17.00

Corn tortilla chips, beer cheese, buffalo chicken, black beans, blue cheese slaw, tomatoes, jalapeno, sour cream

1/2 order Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Corn tortilla chips, beer cheese, buffalo chicken, black beans, blue cheese slaw, tomatoes, jalapeno, sour cream

Green Chili Cheese Fries

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

Fries, beer cheese, house pork green chili, cheddar, fresh jalapenos

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$12.00
BBQ Cauliflower Wings

BBQ Cauliflower Wings

$12.00
1/2 BBQ and 1/2 Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

1/2 BBQ and 1/2 Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$12.00
Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

Double beer cheese

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Heritage blend of baby lettuces, shredded carrots, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, croutons

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Baby gems, marcona almonds, radish, shaved parmesan

Fries

$6.00

Cup Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Burg/Sand/Entree

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$18.00

Colorado beef patties, cheese, burger sauce, tomato, pickles

Beef Single Patty

$14.00

Colorado beef patty, burger sauce, tomato, pickles

Impossible Burger

$20.00

Vegan patty, burger sauce, tomato, pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken thigh, house hot rub, white cheddar, coleslaw, tomato and pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buffalo style fried chicken thigh, blue cheese coleslaw

Seared Ahi Sandwich

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$18.00

Sesame crusted tuna, togarashi aioli, napa cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, sesame ginger dressing

Fried Green Tomato BLT

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$16.00

Colorado bacon, tomato, lettuce, fried green tomates, coconut serrano dressing

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Seasoned beef steak, provolone, cheese sauce, green peppers and onions

Sides

Side Basic Salad

$5.00

Heritage blend of baby lettuces, shredded carrots, heirloom tomatoes, red oninos, croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Chili Chz Fry

$6.00

Fries, beer cheese, house pork green chili, cheddar, fresh jalapenos

Side Mac-n-Chz

$6.00

Green onion, breadcrumbs

Side House Chips

$4.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$1.00Out of stock

Kids

Children's Burger

$8.00

Children's Cheese Burger

$8.00

Children's Hot Dog

$8.00

Children's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Children's Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Children's Mac-n-Chz

$6.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

Beer Float

$12.00

Cordials

Frangelico

$10.00

Amaretto Di

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Cynar

$10.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Chartreuse

$14.00

Kahlua

$8.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Buffalo Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00
Elder Burro

Elder Burro

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00
Girl's Not Grey

Girl's Not Grey

$10.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy #4

$12.00

Lavender Fizz

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Lime Daiquiri

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00
Sangria

Sangria

$10.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Vodka Collins

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Red Wine

Glass Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Siete

$14.00

White Wine

Glass Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$11.00

Rose/Champagne

GL Prisma Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Glass WyCliff Brut

$9.00

GL Fleurs Rose

$10.00

Coffee Etc

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

12oz Coffee

$2.50

12oz Cold Brew

$5.00

12oz Latte

$4.50

16oz Cafe Au lait

$4.00

16oz Coffee

$3.00

16oz Cold Brew

$6.00

16oz Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Eggs, bacon, cheddar, jack, tater tots, green chili

Beer & Bump

$8.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Chai

$5.00

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Eggs chorizo, cheddar, jack, chipotle aioli, tater tots, green chili

Cookie

$2.00

Cortado

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Martini

$13.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Kombucha

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Pastry

$3.50

Soda Can

$2.50

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Eggs, cheddar, jack, tater tots, vegetarian green chili

Retail

Gift Card

Out of stock

Tank Top

$18.00

Onsies

$18.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Bandana

$7.00

Baseball hats

$25.00

Ski Hats

$20.00

Bike Jersey

$75.00

Neck Buff

$20.00

Magnet

$4.00

Wooden Magnet

$5.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Sm Tin Tacker

$15.00

Crew Sweatshirt

$65.00

Flannel

$45.00

Long T-Shirt

$40.00

Calendar

$18.00

Lg Tin Tacker

$25.00

Pin

$5.00

Coffee Beans

$20.00

Hef Glass

$12.00

Irish Pint

$12.00

IPA Glass

$8.00

Stemless Sour

$8.00

10oz Glass

$8.00

.5 Litre Mug

$15.00

Camper Mug

$24.00

Stanley Flask

$72.00

16oz Miir

$25.00

Koozie

$5.00

Sticker

$1.00

Large Hand Sanitizer

$20.00

Emp Flannel

$39.00

Emp T-Shirt

$11.00

Emp Long T

$18.00

Emp Baseball Cap

$18.00

Server Apron

$5.00

Worm Castings

$20.00

Craft Beer Cans

4 Pack BB Louie

$30.00

4 Pack Coffee Porter

$16.00

4 Pack CPA

$15.00

4 Pack DIPA

$18.00

4 Pack Double Juice Caboose

$18.00

4 Pack Hef

$13.00

4 Pack Hop Conductor

$15.00

4 Pack How the West Was One

$17.00

4 Pack Howdy Folks!

$18.00

4 Pack Infinity Pils

$16.00

4 Pack Inherited Wisdom

$12.00Out of stock

4 Pack Ital Pils

$12.00

4 Pack Juice Caboose

$16.00

4 Pack Juice Estate

$17.00Out of stock

4 Pack Kolsch

$12.00

4 Pack Mexi

$12.00

4 Pack Mixed

$18.00

4 Pack Oktoberfest

$12.00Out of stock

4 Pack Quik Draw Pilsner

$12.00

4 Pack Rising Hope

$16.00

4 Pack Sightseer

$16.00

4 Pack Spirit of the West

$17.00

4 Pack Triangle Offense

$17.00

4 pack WC All-stars

$17.00

4 Pack Western Justice + Coffee

$33.00

4 Pack WIPA

$16.00

Acid Jazz Vol.5 Bottle

$21.00

Single Can BB Louie

$8.00

Single Can Western Justice + Coffee

$9.00

Meta Blackberry Bottle

$23.00

Specialty Drinks

COFFEE Elder Burro

$12.00Out of stock

COFFEE Girl's Not Grey

$10.00Out of stock

COFFEE Mimosa

$10.00

COFFEE Prickly Pear Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

COFFEE Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Red Wine Coffee Shop

Glass Cline Cashmere

$11.00Out of stock

Glass Pinot Noir

$12.00

White Wine Coffee Shop

Glass Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$11.00

Glass Landhouse Mayer Riesling

$11.00

Glass Vinho Verde

$8.00Out of stock

Brut

$9.00

GL Prisma Rose

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1617 Miner Street, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub
orange star3.8 • 1,680
1401 Miner St Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Deli
orange star4.8 • 122
1424 Miner St Idaho Springs, ID 80452
View restaurantnext
Beau Jo's Pizza - Idaho Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1517 Miner Street Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Beau Jo's Pizza - Food Truck- Beau Jo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1517 Miner Street Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese
orange starNo Reviews
2448 Colorado Blvd Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Cabin Creek Brewing - 577 22nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
577 22nd Street Georgetown, CO 80444
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Idaho Springs

Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch
orange star4.5 • 1,226
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144 Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Deli
orange star4.8 • 122
1424 Miner St Idaho Springs, ID 80452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Idaho Springs
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston