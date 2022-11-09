Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Westbrook Lobster - Clinton

448 Reviews

$$

346 E Main St

Clinton, CT 06413

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Chop
Short Rib Taco Platter
Fish Taco ea.

Specials

Goat Cheese Crostini

$14.00

panko crusted fried goat cheese, lemon parsley pesto, sundried tomato sauce.

Halibut Special

$28.00

pan roasted halibut fillet, cabbage salad with peanuts, wonton crisps, mandarin oranges + sesame dressing, wasabi aioli

Spicy Shrimp + Sausage Pasta

$26.00

jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, broccolini, diced hot calabrian peppers, cilantro, garlic-butter sauce, fettuccini pasta, toasted bread.

Starters

Bowl New England Style Clam Chowder

Bowl New England Style Clam Chowder

$7.00
Quart New England Chowder - quart

Quart New England Chowder - quart

$16.00

Bowl Rhode Island Style Clam Chowder

$7.00

Quart Rhode Island Chowder

$16.00
6 Little Neck Clams ½ Shell

6 Little Neck Clams ½ Shell

$12.00

Served with cocktail sauce and lemons.

6 Oysters ½ Shell

6 Oysters ½ Shell

$16.00

Served with cocktail sauce and lemons.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (5)

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (5)

$16.00

five jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Seared Tuna APP

Seared Tuna APP

$13.00

“Everything bagel” crusted rare sushi tuna, bang bang slaw, sweet sesame-soy sauce.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.

Buffalo Steak Bombs

$14.00

crispy egg rolls, shaved rib eye steak, blue cheese, buffalo sauce, peppers, onions + blue cheese dipping sauce.

Stuffed Clams

$12.00

2 quahog shells filled with spicy clam stuffing.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

flash-fried with cherry peppers + house marinara.

Shrimp Duo

Shrimp Duo

$14.00

Battered + fried shrimp, half tossed in buffalo sauce, half tossed in bang bang sauce, blue cheese + ranch dipping sauces.

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Fresh sliced liuzzi mozzarella, seasoned panko crust, marinara sauce, fresh basil.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

choose: buffalo, korean bbq, or parmesan-garlic - served with blue cheese + celery.

Lobster Nachos

Lobster Nachos

$17.00

flour tortilla chips, fresh picked lobster meat, cheddar + jack cheese, black bean, corn, diced pepper, pico de gallo, bang bang sauce, green onion + sour cream

Salads

Pear + Walnut Salad

Pear + Walnut Salad

$12.00

crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, toasted croutons, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette.

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

candied pecans, watermelon radish, pickled red oinions, croutons, house made maple vinaigrette

Southwest Chop

Southwest Chop

$12.00

romaine, corn-black bean salsa, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips + chipotle ranch.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

iceberg wedge, bacon, tomato, scallion, crumbled blue cheese + blue cheese dressing,

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, shredded parmesan, baked croutons + house caesar dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Mains

1-1/4lb Lobster Dinner

1-1/4lb Lobster Dinner

$32.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, corn on the cob + drawn butter.

2lb Lobster Dinner

$50.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$28.00

seasonal vegetable risotto, tender seared sea scallops, lemon parsley pesto, shaved parmesan.

Swordfish

$28.00

flame grilled, sun-dried tomato sauce, crispy risotto cake, garlic sauteed spinach, red pepper relish.

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$26.00

pan seared, orange marmalade-pecan sauce, rice pilaf + garlic sautéed spinach.

Atlantic Codfish

$26.00

fresh herb + panko crust, roasted fingerling potatoes, garlic roasted asparagus, creamy lemon chive sauce.

Lobster + Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

lobster meat, jumbo shrimp, spinach, sweet pepper drops, capers, lemon-garlic butter sauce, fettuccine pasta, toasted bread.

Tuscan Seafood Pasta

Tuscan Seafood Pasta

$28.00

sauteed sea scallops + jumbo shrimp, fettucine pasta, sundried tomato, spinach, onion, garlic, cream, parmesan cheese, toasted bread

Chicken Tuscan Pasta

Chicken Tuscan Pasta

$22.00

grilled chicken, fettucine pasta, sundried tomato, spinach, onion, garlic, cream, parmesan cheese, toasted bread

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

jumbo shrimp + seafood stuffing, rice pilaf + garlic sautéed spinach.

Cajun Rubbed Steak

$32.00

house seasoned + cast iron seared 12oz. strip steak, gorgonzola cream sauce, mashed potatoes, maple-balsamic brussel sprouts.

Braised Short Rib

$26.00

slow braised bone-in english cut short rib, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, dijon au jus.

Fish Taco Platter

$21.00

cajun fried codfish, soft flout tortillas, cilantro-lime slaw, fresh pico, avocado, chipotle sauce + rice pilaf.

Tuna Taco Platter

Tuna Taco Platter

$21.00

seared tuna, soft flout tortillas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch sauce + rice pilaf.

Short Rib Taco Platter

$21.00

bbq pulled short rib, soft flout tortillas, cilantro-lime slaw, fresh pico, avocado, chipotle sauce + rice pilaf.

Fried Seafood Combo

Fried Seafood Combo

$27.00

Choose 2: cod, shrimp, clam strips, scallops, whole clams or calamari. Deep fried and served with french fries, tartar sauce, lemons, and a pickle.

Fish + Chips

Fish + Chips

$22.00

battered codfish, house made tartar sauce, crispy fries + pickle spear.

Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$23.00

fried clam strips, fries, tartar sauce, lemon + pickle spear.

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

crispy fried shrimp, fries, cocktail sauce + pickle spear.

Whole Clams

Whole Clams

$28.00

fried whole belly clams, fries, tartar sauce, lemon + pickle spear.

Mac 'n Cheese

Lobster Mac 'n Cheese

Lobster Mac 'n Cheese

$29.00

lobster meat, four cheese blend + bread crumb topping

Short Rib Mac n Cheese

$23.00

slow braised pulled short rib, bourbon bbq sauce, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce, crispy fried onions.

Buffalo Blackened Chicken Mac n Cheese

$22.00

blackened chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce.

Sandwiches

Connecticut Lobster Roll

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$28.00

warm, buttered lobster meat in a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries

Mega Lobster Roll

Mega Lobster Roll

$48.00

twice the buttered lobster meat on a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$28.00

buttery picked lobster + gruyere cheese, crispy country white bread. Served with fries.

Cod Bacon Reuben

Cod Bacon Reuben

$17.00

fried cod, bacon, swiss cheese, coleslaw, pickles, lettuce, tomato, thousand island sauce,toasted marble rye + crispy fries.

WL Burger

WL Burger

$16.00

½ lb. house-made burger, bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche roll + crispy fries.

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, house-made ranch, bacon, sliced pickles, lettuce, tomato + crispy fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spice rubbed baked chicken, buffalo sauce, melted blue cheese, bacon, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll. Served with fries

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$15.00

seasoned + seared chicken, sliced avocado, diced tomato, lettuce, shredded cheddar, crispy onions, avocado-lime crema.

Secret Menu

Fish Taco ea.

Fish Taco ea.

$6.00

Flour tortilla, cajun fried cod, pineapple pico de Gallo, lettuce, chipotle ranch, cheddar cheese

6 Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Lobster Salad Roll

$28.00

cold lobster meat with mayo + celery in a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries

Mega Lobster Salad Roll

$48.00

twice the amount of cold lobster meat with mayo + celery in a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries

2 lb LOBSTER BAKE

$65.00

TWIN 1 1/4lb LOBSTERS

$65.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Roasted Broccolini

$5.00

Garlic Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

4oz Cole Slaw

$2.00

Pint Coleslaw

$5.00

4oz Bang Slaw

$2.00

Pint Bang Slaw

$5.00

Extras

Plastic Utensils

Please add quantity if you need plastic utensils. Thanks!

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids BLT

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheese Quesdilla

$7.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta Sauce

$7.00

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Kids Mini Lobster Roll

$12.00

Kids Fried Fish

$10.00

Kids Clam Strips

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Lobster Mac 'n Cheese

$16.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Soda

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$9.00Out of stock

caramelized apple, cinnamon-oat crumb topping, vanilla ice cream

Bread Pudding

$10.00

cinnamon, sugar, egg soaked brioche bread pieces, baked with bourbon maple syrup soaked raisins, topped with bourbon sauce + creme anglaise.

Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

$9.00

Oreo cookie crust, filled with peanut butter mousse, topped with fluff whipped cream!

Pumpkin Mousse Pie

$9.00

Cinnamon, pecan + graham cracker crust, pumpkin mousse filling, topped with cinnamon fluff whipped cream topping

Mud Pie

$7.00

oreo cookie base, coffee ice cream, chocolate layer topping

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Coffee Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Outdoor, Indoor + Takeout!

Website

Location

346 E Main St, Clinton, CT 06413

Directions

