Westbrook Lobster - Clinton
448 Reviews
$$
346 E Main St
Clinton, CT 06413
Popular Items
Specials
Goat Cheese Crostini
panko crusted fried goat cheese, lemon parsley pesto, sundried tomato sauce.
Halibut Special
pan roasted halibut fillet, cabbage salad with peanuts, wonton crisps, mandarin oranges + sesame dressing, wasabi aioli
Spicy Shrimp + Sausage Pasta
jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, broccolini, diced hot calabrian peppers, cilantro, garlic-butter sauce, fettuccini pasta, toasted bread.
Starters
Bowl New England Style Clam Chowder
Quart New England Chowder - quart
Bowl Rhode Island Style Clam Chowder
Quart Rhode Island Chowder
6 Little Neck Clams ½ Shell
Served with cocktail sauce and lemons.
6 Oysters ½ Shell
Served with cocktail sauce and lemons.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (5)
five jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Seared Tuna APP
“Everything bagel” crusted rare sushi tuna, bang bang slaw, sweet sesame-soy sauce.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.
Buffalo Steak Bombs
crispy egg rolls, shaved rib eye steak, blue cheese, buffalo sauce, peppers, onions + blue cheese dipping sauce.
Stuffed Clams
2 quahog shells filled with spicy clam stuffing.
Fried Calamari
flash-fried with cherry peppers + house marinara.
Shrimp Duo
Battered + fried shrimp, half tossed in buffalo sauce, half tossed in bang bang sauce, blue cheese + ranch dipping sauces.
Fried Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh sliced liuzzi mozzarella, seasoned panko crust, marinara sauce, fresh basil.
Chicken Wings
choose: buffalo, korean bbq, or parmesan-garlic - served with blue cheese + celery.
Lobster Nachos
flour tortilla chips, fresh picked lobster meat, cheddar + jack cheese, black bean, corn, diced pepper, pico de gallo, bang bang sauce, green onion + sour cream
Salads
Pear + Walnut Salad
crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, toasted croutons, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette.
Warm Goat Cheese Salad
candied pecans, watermelon radish, pickled red oinions, croutons, house made maple vinaigrette
Southwest Chop
romaine, corn-black bean salsa, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips + chipotle ranch.
Wedge Salad
iceberg wedge, bacon, tomato, scallion, crumbled blue cheese + blue cheese dressing,
Caesar Salad
romaine, shredded parmesan, baked croutons + house caesar dressing.
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Mains
1-1/4lb Lobster Dinner
roasted fingerling potatoes, corn on the cob + drawn butter.
2lb Lobster Dinner
Pan Seared Scallops
seasonal vegetable risotto, tender seared sea scallops, lemon parsley pesto, shaved parmesan.
Swordfish
flame grilled, sun-dried tomato sauce, crispy risotto cake, garlic sauteed spinach, red pepper relish.
Faroe Island Salmon
pan seared, orange marmalade-pecan sauce, rice pilaf + garlic sautéed spinach.
Atlantic Codfish
fresh herb + panko crust, roasted fingerling potatoes, garlic roasted asparagus, creamy lemon chive sauce.
Lobster + Shrimp Scampi
lobster meat, jumbo shrimp, spinach, sweet pepper drops, capers, lemon-garlic butter sauce, fettuccine pasta, toasted bread.
Tuscan Seafood Pasta
sauteed sea scallops + jumbo shrimp, fettucine pasta, sundried tomato, spinach, onion, garlic, cream, parmesan cheese, toasted bread
Chicken Tuscan Pasta
grilled chicken, fettucine pasta, sundried tomato, spinach, onion, garlic, cream, parmesan cheese, toasted bread
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
jumbo shrimp + seafood stuffing, rice pilaf + garlic sautéed spinach.
Cajun Rubbed Steak
house seasoned + cast iron seared 12oz. strip steak, gorgonzola cream sauce, mashed potatoes, maple-balsamic brussel sprouts.
Braised Short Rib
slow braised bone-in english cut short rib, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, dijon au jus.
Fish Taco Platter
cajun fried codfish, soft flout tortillas, cilantro-lime slaw, fresh pico, avocado, chipotle sauce + rice pilaf.
Tuna Taco Platter
seared tuna, soft flout tortillas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch sauce + rice pilaf.
Short Rib Taco Platter
bbq pulled short rib, soft flout tortillas, cilantro-lime slaw, fresh pico, avocado, chipotle sauce + rice pilaf.
Fried Seafood Combo
Choose 2: cod, shrimp, clam strips, scallops, whole clams or calamari. Deep fried and served with french fries, tartar sauce, lemons, and a pickle.
Fish + Chips
battered codfish, house made tartar sauce, crispy fries + pickle spear.
Clam Strips
fried clam strips, fries, tartar sauce, lemon + pickle spear.
Fried Shrimp
crispy fried shrimp, fries, cocktail sauce + pickle spear.
Whole Clams
fried whole belly clams, fries, tartar sauce, lemon + pickle spear.
Mac 'n Cheese
Lobster Mac 'n Cheese
lobster meat, four cheese blend + bread crumb topping
Short Rib Mac n Cheese
slow braised pulled short rib, bourbon bbq sauce, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce, crispy fried onions.
Buffalo Blackened Chicken Mac n Cheese
blackened chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce.
Sandwiches
Connecticut Lobster Roll
warm, buttered lobster meat in a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries
Mega Lobster Roll
twice the buttered lobster meat on a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries
Lobster Grilled Cheese
buttery picked lobster + gruyere cheese, crispy country white bread. Served with fries.
Cod Bacon Reuben
fried cod, bacon, swiss cheese, coleslaw, pickles, lettuce, tomato, thousand island sauce,toasted marble rye + crispy fries.
WL Burger
½ lb. house-made burger, bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche roll + crispy fries.
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk fried chicken, house-made ranch, bacon, sliced pickles, lettuce, tomato + crispy fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Spice rubbed baked chicken, buffalo sauce, melted blue cheese, bacon, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll. Served with fries
Blackened Chicken Wrap
seasoned + seared chicken, sliced avocado, diced tomato, lettuce, shredded cheddar, crispy onions, avocado-lime crema.
Secret Menu
Fish Taco ea.
Flour tortilla, cajun fried cod, pineapple pico de Gallo, lettuce, chipotle ranch, cheddar cheese
6 Chicken Tenders
Lobster Salad Roll
cold lobster meat with mayo + celery in a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries
Mega Lobster Salad Roll
twice the amount of cold lobster meat with mayo + celery in a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries
2 lb LOBSTER BAKE
TWIN 1 1/4lb LOBSTERS
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids BLT
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Cheese Quesdilla
Kids Pasta Butter
Kids Pasta Sauce
Kids Grilled Salmon
Kids Mini Lobster Roll
Kids Fried Fish
Kids Clam Strips
Kids Fried Shrimp
Kids Mac 'n Cheese
Kids Lobster Mac 'n Cheese
Kids Sides
Desserts
Apple Crisp
caramelized apple, cinnamon-oat crumb topping, vanilla ice cream
Bread Pudding
cinnamon, sugar, egg soaked brioche bread pieces, baked with bourbon maple syrup soaked raisins, topped with bourbon sauce + creme anglaise.
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Oreo cookie crust, filled with peanut butter mousse, topped with fluff whipped cream!
Pumpkin Mousse Pie
Cinnamon, pecan + graham cracker crust, pumpkin mousse filling, topped with cinnamon fluff whipped cream topping
Mud Pie
oreo cookie base, coffee ice cream, chocolate layer topping
Vanilla Ice Cream
Coffee Ice Cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Outdoor, Indoor + Takeout!
346 E Main St, Clinton, CT 06413