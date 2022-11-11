- Home
- /
- Wallingford
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford
Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford
1,624 Reviews
$$
300 Church Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Lobster Bisque
Classic, buttery bisque with succulent picked lobster meat
Lobster Bruschetta
Popcorn Shrimp
Crispy tender bites served with cocktail sauce
LOBSTER GYRO
with chopped onion, cucumber, tomato and tzatziki sauce
SHRIMP GYRO
with chopped onion, cucumber, tomato and tzatziki sauce
CHICKEN GYRO
with chopped onion, cucumber, tomato and tzatziki sauce
BAKED HAKE
tender whitefish with herbed bread topping, roasted potato wedges & tri-color bell peppers. Topped with lemon butter caper sauce.
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Classic scampi, over linguine with garlic crostini
PUMPKIN SKILLET COOKIE
Served skillet warm with vanilla ice cream & warm pumpkin glaze
TRES LECHES CAKE
Starters
Bang Bang Shrimp
crispy fried shrimp dipped in spicy thai sauce.
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
creamy clam chowder served with oyster crackers.
Bowl Rhode Island Clam Chowder
clear broth version of our New England clam chowder.
Buffalo Steak Bombs
crispy wrapped rolls filled with shaved sirloin, crumbled blue cheese, house buffalo sauce, peppers, onions + blue cheese dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings (8)
served with blue cheese & celery. Wing flavors: buffalo, korean bbq, or parmesan-garlic.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.
Fried Calamari
flash-fried with banana peppers + house marinara.
House Mussels
butter, beer & garlic sauce, shallot, tomato + crostini.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
four jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce, horseradish & lemon.
Little Neck ½ Dozen
½ dozen local little neck clams, cocktail sauce + horseradish.
Lobster Nachos
fresh flour tortilla chips, picked lobster meat, cheddar + pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn, diced pepper, pico de gallo, bang bang sauce + sour cream.
Oysters ½ Dozen
½ dozen Connecticut sourced, cocktail sauce + horseradish.
Quart - New England Clam Chowder
serves 2-4 persons.
Quart _ Rhode Island Clam Chowder
Mains
1-1/2 lb. Lobster Dinner
roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.
2 lb Lobster Dinner
roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.
2-1/2 lb Lobster Dinner
roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.
3 lb Lobster Dinner
roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.
4 lb Lobster Dinner
roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.
Buffalo Chicken Mac 'n Cheese
crispy buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, green onion, bread crumbs, orecchiette pasta + cheese sauce
Calamari Dinner
Cast Iron Steak
house seasoned + cast iron seared strip steak, gorgonzola cream sauce, mashed potatoes, maple-balsamic brussel sprouts.
Clam Strip Dinner
Lightly battered and fried clam strips, fries, dill pickle. Comes with tartar sauce and lemon wedge.
Faroe Island Salmon
pan seared, maple bourbon butter glaze, wild rice pilaf, garlic sautéed spinach.
Fish & Chips
battered codfish, crispy fries, dill pickle, tartar sauce + lemon wedge.
Fish Tacos
crispy codfish fresh pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled cabbage slaw, baja sauce + fries.
Fried Scallop Dinner
Lightly battered and fried sea scallops, crispy fries, pickle spear, tartar sauce + lemon wedge.
Fried Seafood Combo
any two different items: cod, shrimp, clam strips, scallops, calamari, whole clams. Served with fries, pickle spear, either dipping sauces + lemon wedge.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
crispy fried shrimp, fries, pickle spear, cocktail sauce, + lemon wedge.
Homestyle Mac 'n Cheese
Three cheese blend + bread crumb topping.
Lobster Mac 'N Cheese
Three cheese blend, cast-iron skillet baked, bread crumbs, Baked with fresh picked lobster meat.
Lobster Pot Pie
picked lobster, diced potato, corn, seasonal vegetables, tarragon-lobster cream sauce + puff pastry.
Pan Seared Scallops
zucchini, tomato and pearl onion potato hash + sweet corn coulis.
Pasta With Marinara
Seafood Alfredo
jumbo shrimp + sea scallops, basil parmesan cream, fettuccini, shaved parmesan + toasted garlic baquette.
Short Rib Mac 'n Cheese
slow braised short rib, four cheese mac 'n cheese.
Short Rib Tacos
Tequila-lime short rib, fresh pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled cabbage slaw, baja sauce + fries.
Slow Braised Short Rib
espresso rubbed slow braised short rib, red bliss mashed potato, sautéed garden vegetables, red wine demi glaze
Stuffed Shrimp
seafood stuffing, vegetable wild rice pilaf, garlic sautéed spinach.
Swordfish
sun-dried tomato, lemon basil butter, red bliss mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus.
Whole Belly Clam Dinner
Lightly battered and fried whole belly clams, fries, pickle spear, tartar sauce + lemon wedge.
Sandwiches
CT Lobster Roll
warm buttered freshly picked lobster + house seasoning, buttered & toasted New England style brioche long roll. Served with fries.
Ahi Tuna Wrap
everything bagel seared ahi tuna, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrots & cabbage, crispy fried wonton strips, chili aioli, spinach wrap, crispy fries, half-sour pickle
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk fried chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce, bacon, ranch dressing, sliced pickles, lettuce, tomato + crispy fries.
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
southern-style buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, ranch dressing, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken breast, black bean and corn salsa, applewood smoked bacon, chopped lettuce, cheddar cheese + chipotle-ranch.
Clam Strip Roll
lightly fried clam strips, toasted brioche roll, side of tartar sauce
Cod Bacon Reuben
fried cod, bacon, swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, thousand island sauce, brioche roll + crispy fries.
Fish Sandwich
fried codfish, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll, side of tartar sauce
Lobster Grilled Cheese
buttery picked lobster + gruyere cheese, crispy country white bread. Served with fries.
Mega Lobster Roll
double the portion of lobster meat on single toasted brioche roll. Served with fries.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
House braised bourbon bbq short rib, cheddar cheese, toasted sourdough bread, fries, pickle spear.
WL Burger
½ lb. house-made burger, bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche roll + crispy fries.
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, shredded parmesan, baked croutons + house caesar dressing.
Pear & Walnut Salad
crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, toasted croutons, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Garden Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, onion, tomato, house-toasted croutons
Warm Goat Cheese Salad
mixed greens, panko crusted goat cheese, pomegranate arils, candied pecans, watermelon radish, marbled rye croutons, maple vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
iceberg wedge, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles + blue cheese dressing
Desserts
Creme Brulee
Death By Chocolate
Flourless chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, chocolate frosting, whipped cream, sliced strawberry.
Key Lime Pie
tart key lime pie with graham cracker crust, whipped cream, and zest of lime.
Waffle Cone Sundae
moose tracks ice cream, marshmallow topping, chocolate covered pretzel crunch, peanut butter sauce, oreo cookie “sand”, whipped cream + hot fudge
Fried Seafood By The Pound
Shirts
Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - Small
Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - Medium
Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - Large
Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - XL
Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - XXL
Shell Yeah T-Shirt - Small
Shell Yeah T-Shirt - Medium
Shell Yeah T-Shirt - Large
Shell Yeah T-Shirt - XL
Shell Yeah T-Shirt - XXL
Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - Small
Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - Medium
Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - Large
Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - XL
Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - XXL
Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - Small
Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - Medium
Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - Large
Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - XL
Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - XXL
Hats
Stickers
Shipping Charge (USPS Flat Rate)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
CT-Style Lobster Rolls, Seafood, & Craft Beer
300 Church Street, Wallingford, CT 06492