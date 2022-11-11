Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American

Westbrook Lobster- Wallingford

1,624 Reviews

$$

300 Church Street

Wallingford, CT 06492

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl New England Clam Chowder
CT Lobster Roll
Fried Seafood Combo

Specials

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Classic, buttery bisque with succulent picked lobster meat

Lobster Bruschetta

$14.00Out of stock

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy tender bites served with cocktail sauce

LOBSTER GYRO

$27.00

with chopped onion, cucumber, tomato and tzatziki sauce

SHRIMP GYRO

$21.00

with chopped onion, cucumber, tomato and tzatziki sauce

CHICKEN GYRO

$17.00

with chopped onion, cucumber, tomato and tzatziki sauce

BAKED HAKE

$26.00

tender whitefish with herbed bread topping, roasted potato wedges & tri-color bell peppers. Topped with lemon butter caper sauce.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$26.00

Classic scampi, over linguine with garlic crostini

PUMPKIN SKILLET COOKIE

$10.00

Served skillet warm with vanilla ice cream & warm pumpkin glaze

TRES LECHES CAKE

$10.00Out of stock

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

crispy fried shrimp dipped in spicy thai sauce.

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

creamy clam chowder served with oyster crackers.

Bowl Rhode Island Clam Chowder

$7.00

clear broth version of our New England clam chowder.

Buffalo Steak Bombs

$14.00

crispy wrapped rolls filled with shaved sirloin, crumbled blue cheese, house buffalo sauce, peppers, onions + blue cheese dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$14.00

served with blue cheese & celery. Wing flavors: buffalo, korean bbq, or parmesan-garlic.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

sweet garlic sauce + parmesan.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

flash-fried with banana peppers + house marinara.

House Mussels

$15.00

butter, beer & garlic sauce, shallot, tomato + crostini.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

four jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce, horseradish & lemon.

Little Neck ½ Dozen

Little Neck ½ Dozen

$12.00

½ dozen local little neck clams, cocktail sauce + horseradish.

Lobster Nachos

Lobster Nachos

$17.00

fresh flour tortilla chips, picked lobster meat, cheddar + pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn, diced pepper, pico de gallo, bang bang sauce + sour cream.

Oysters ½ Dozen

Oysters ½ Dozen

$16.00Out of stock

½ dozen Connecticut sourced, cocktail sauce + horseradish.

Quart - New England Clam Chowder

Quart - New England Clam Chowder

$16.00

serves 2-4 persons.

Quart _ Rhode Island Clam Chowder

$16.00

Mains

1-1/2 lb. Lobster Dinner

$43.00

roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.

2 lb Lobster Dinner

$53.00

roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.

2-1/2 lb Lobster Dinner

$56.00Out of stock

roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.

3 lb Lobster Dinner

$63.00Out of stock

roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.

4 lb Lobster Dinner

$73.00Out of stock

roasted red bliss potatoes, seasonal vegetable + drawn butter.

Buffalo Chicken Mac 'n Cheese

$22.00

crispy buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, green onion, bread crumbs, orecchiette pasta + cheese sauce

Calamari Dinner

$21.00

Cast Iron Steak

$32.00

house seasoned + cast iron seared strip steak, gorgonzola cream sauce, mashed potatoes, maple-balsamic brussel sprouts.

Clam Strip Dinner

Clam Strip Dinner

$23.00

Lightly battered and fried clam strips, fries, dill pickle. Comes with tartar sauce and lemon wedge.

Faroe Island Salmon

$28.00

pan seared, maple bourbon butter glaze, wild rice pilaf, garlic sautéed spinach.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

battered codfish, crispy fries, dill pickle, tartar sauce + lemon wedge.

Fish Tacos

$22.00

crispy codfish fresh pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled cabbage slaw, baja sauce + fries.

Fried Scallop Dinner

$28.00

Lightly battered and fried sea scallops, crispy fries, pickle spear, tartar sauce + lemon wedge.

Fried Seafood Combo

$27.00

any two different items: cod, shrimp, clam strips, scallops, calamari, whole clams. Served with fries, pickle spear, either dipping sauces + lemon wedge.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

crispy fried shrimp, fries, pickle spear, cocktail sauce, + lemon wedge.

Homestyle Mac 'n Cheese

$16.00

Three cheese blend + bread crumb topping.

Lobster Mac 'N Cheese

Lobster Mac 'N Cheese

$29.00

Three cheese blend, cast-iron skillet baked, bread crumbs, Baked with fresh picked lobster meat.

Lobster Pot Pie

$31.00

picked lobster, diced potato, corn, seasonal vegetables, tarragon-lobster cream sauce + puff pastry.

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

zucchini, tomato and pearl onion potato hash + sweet corn coulis.

Pasta With Marinara

$15.00

Seafood Alfredo

$31.00

jumbo shrimp + sea scallops, basil parmesan cream, fettuccini, shaved parmesan + toasted garlic baquette.

Short Rib Mac 'n Cheese

Short Rib Mac 'n Cheese

$23.00

slow braised short rib, four cheese mac 'n cheese.

Short Rib Tacos

$22.00

Tequila-lime short rib, fresh pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled cabbage slaw, baja sauce + fries.

Slow Braised Short Rib

$28.00

espresso rubbed slow braised short rib, red bliss mashed potato, sautéed garden vegetables, red wine demi glaze

Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

seafood stuffing, vegetable wild rice pilaf, garlic sautéed spinach.

Swordfish

$29.00

sun-dried tomato, lemon basil butter, red bliss mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus.

Whole Belly Clam Dinner

Whole Belly Clam Dinner

$28.00

Lightly battered and fried whole belly clams, fries, pickle spear, tartar sauce + lemon wedge.

Sandwiches

CT Lobster Roll

CT Lobster Roll

$28.00

warm buttered freshly picked lobster + house seasoning, buttered & toasted New England style brioche long roll. Served with fries.

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$16.00

everything bagel seared ahi tuna, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrots & cabbage, crispy fried wonton strips, chili aioli, spinach wrap, crispy fries, half-sour pickle

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

buttermilk fried chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce, bacon, ranch dressing, sliced pickles, lettuce, tomato + crispy fries.

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

southern-style buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, ranch dressing, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, black bean and corn salsa, applewood smoked bacon, chopped lettuce, cheddar cheese + chipotle-ranch.

Clam Strip Roll

Clam Strip Roll

$16.00

lightly fried clam strips, toasted brioche roll, side of tartar sauce

Cod Bacon Reuben

Cod Bacon Reuben

$17.00

fried cod, bacon, swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, thousand island sauce, brioche roll + crispy fries.

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

fried codfish, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll, side of tartar sauce

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$28.00

buttery picked lobster + gruyere cheese, crispy country white bread. Served with fries.

Mega Lobster Roll

Mega Lobster Roll

$48.00

double the portion of lobster meat on single toasted brioche roll. Served with fries.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

House braised bourbon bbq short rib, cheddar cheese, toasted sourdough bread, fries, pickle spear.

WL Burger

WL Burger

$18.00

½ lb. house-made burger, bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche roll + crispy fries.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, shredded parmesan, baked croutons + house caesar dressing.

Pear & Walnut Salad

Pear & Walnut Salad

$12.00

crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, toasted croutons, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, onion, tomato, house-toasted croutons

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, panko crusted goat cheese, pomegranate arils, candied pecans, watermelon radish, marbled rye croutons, maple vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

iceberg wedge, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles + blue cheese dressing

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$10.00
Death By Chocolate

Death By Chocolate

$9.00

Flourless chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, chocolate frosting, whipped cream, sliced strawberry.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

tart key lime pie with graham cracker crust, whipped cream, and zest of lime.

Waffle Cone Sundae

$10.00

moose tracks ice cream, marshmallow topping, chocolate covered pretzel crunch, peanut butter sauce, oreo cookie “sand”, whipped cream + hot fudge

Fried Seafood By The Pound

Includes Side of Tartar Sauce and/or Cocktail Sauce (where applicable)

FRIED WHOLE CLAMS

$24.00+

FRIED SCALLOPS

$24.00+

FRIED SHRIMP

$20.00+

FRIED CLAM STRIPS

$16.00+

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.00+

FRIED CODFISH

$18.00+

Extras

Plastic Utensils

Out of stock

Please add quantity if you need plastic utensils. Thanks!

Kids Menu

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Fried Clam Strips

$10.00

Kids Fried Fish

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/Marinara

$7.00

Shirts

Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - Small

$18.00

Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - Medium

$18.00

Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - Large

$18.00

Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - XL

$18.00Out of stock

Party Like A Lobstar T-Shirt - XXL

$18.00Out of stock

Shell Yeah T-Shirt - Small

$18.00

Shell Yeah T-Shirt - Medium

$18.00

Shell Yeah T-Shirt - Large

$18.00

Shell Yeah T-Shirt - XL

$18.00

Shell Yeah T-Shirt - XXL

$18.00Out of stock

Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - Small

$18.00

Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - Medium

$18.00

Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - Large

$18.00

Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - XL

$18.00

Stop, Drop, Lobster Roll T-Shirt - XXL

$18.00Out of stock

Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - Small

$18.00

Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - Medium

$18.00

Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - Large

$18.00

Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - XL

$18.00

Wanna See My Mussels? T-Shirt - XXL

$18.00

Hats

Blue Trucker Hat

Blue Trucker Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Snap back. One size fits most. Made by Legacy.

Tan Dad Cap

Tan Dad Cap

$25.00

Buckle back strap. One size fits most. Made by Yupoong.

Navy Dad Cap

$25.00

Lobster Hat

$25.00

Red Trucker Hat

$25.00

Hoodies

SMALL

$35.00

MEDIUM

$35.00

LARGE

$35.00

X-LARGE

$35.00

XX-LARGE

$40.00

Stickers

Logo Sticker

$1.00

Shipping Charge (USPS Flat Rate)

Domestic shipping via USPS. Must provide full mailing address. Items will be shipped within 2-3 days.

(Optional) Shipping To Home

$10.00

Domestic shipping via USPS. Must provide full mailing address in "Special Instructions" area below. Items will be shipped within 2-3 days.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

CT-Style Lobster Rolls, Seafood, & Craft Beer

Website

Location

300 Church Street, Wallingford, CT 06492

Directions

Gallery
Westbrook Lobster image
Westbrook Lobster image
Westbrook Lobster image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sliders Grill & Bar - Wallingford
orange star4.4 • 3,969
950 Yale Ave Wallingford, CT 06492
View restaurantnext
Tap and Vine
orange starNo Reviews
171 Quinnipiac Street Wallingford, CT 06492
View restaurantnext
AmericanSoul Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
164 Scott St. Meriden, CT 06450
View restaurantnext
Fire at the Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
99 Powder Hill Road Middlefield, CT 06455
View restaurantnext
1741 Pub and Grill - 70 Lyman Road
orange starNo Reviews
70 Lyman Road Middlefield, CT 06455
View restaurantnext
Close Harbour Seafood Market
orange star4.4 • 1,351
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wallingford

Sliders Grill & Bar - Wallingford
orange star4.4 • 3,969
950 Yale Ave Wallingford, CT 06492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wallingford
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Middlefield
review star
No reviews yet
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
New Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston