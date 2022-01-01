Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Westchester Burger Company White Plains

782 Reviews

$$

106 Westchester Ave

White Plains, NY 10601

Order Again

Daily Specials

Lobster Bisque

$7.00Out of stock

Beef Empanada

$7.00Out of stock

homemade seasoned beef, tomatillo salsa verde

Spring Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$8.00Out of stock

truffle essence

Shrimp Burger

$17.00Out of stock

sweet italian sausage burger, fresh mozz, bruschetta

Crab Cake Burger

$17.00Out of stock

homemade 6oz crab cake, cranberry slaw

Kobe Melt

$16.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Oreo Mousse Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

maple aioli, cheddar cheese sauce

Reuben Spring Rolls

$10.00

pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, cajun remoulade

Chicken Spring Rolls

$10.00

four cheese blend, rosemary aioli, sweet thai chili

Chesapeake Bay Calamari

$13.00

old bay seasoning, cajun remoulade

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

cashews, mint, sweet thai chili, spicy aioli

Guac-N-Chips

$9.00

warm tortilla chips, guacamole and salsa

Potstickers

$8.00

orange honey soy glaze

Fried Mac N Cheese

$10.00

fried, mom's tomato sauce

French Onion Soup

$8.00

caramelized onions, aromatic broth, swiss

WBC Beef Sliders

$12.00

pickle, cheddar, signature sauce

Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

mix greens, grape tomato, red onion, balsamic

Caesar

$10.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Harvest

$12.00

arugula, apple, beat, cranberry, walnut, goat cheese, shallot vinaigrette

The Westchester Cobb

$16.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onions, grilled chicken, blue cheese dressing

Wings

Grilled (GF)

$10.00

Original

$10.00

on the bone, traditional style

Boneless Tenders

$9.00

choose your style

Signature Burgers

WBC Burger

$15.00

smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature sauce

Hangover Burger

$15.00

monterey jack, bacon, sunny side egg

Napa Burger

$15.00

goat cheese, tomato, arugula, zinfandel dressing

Truck Burger

$15.00

cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions

BBQ Burger

$15.00

jalapenos, sharp cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce

Firehouse

$15.00

cheddar cheese, chili, onion ring

Tex-Mex Burger

$15.00

oaxaca cheese, pickled onion, tortillas, guacamole, salsa

Balboa

$15.00

swiss, bacon, frizzled onions, garlic toast

Pretzel Burger

$15.00

sunny side egg, cheddar, maple bacon, pretzel roll

The Entourage

$17.00

8oz beef burger between 2 texas toast grilled cheese sandwiches

Plant Based Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, signature sauce

Greenhouse

$14.00

veggie burger, guacamole, mixed greens, frizzled onions, balsamic

Southwestern

$16.95

8 oz turkey burger, cheddar, crisp apple, frizzled onions, cajun remoulade

Mom's Italian Turkey

$17.00

8 oz turkey burger, smoked mozzarella, vinegar peppers, marinara sauce, brioche

Bison Burger

$16.00

8 oz grass fed bison, truffled crumble blue cheese, arugula, beefsteak tomato, brioche

Lamb Burger

$16.00

8 oz grass fed, zucchini, caramelized onions, rosemary aioli, brioche

Kobe Burger

$16.00

8 oz grass fed, sharp cheddar, red onion, tomato, brioche

Build Your Own Burger

6 oz. Beef

$10.00

8 oz. Beef

$13.00

C-Bison

$14.00

C-Grilled Chicken

$10.00

C-Kobe

$14.00

C-Lamb

$14.00

C-Plant Based Burger

$13.00

C-Salmon

$14.00

C-Turkey

$13.00

C-Veggie

$11.00

C-Tuna

$15.00

Pizza

Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$15.00

sweet & hot cherry peppers, smoked mozzarella, pomodoro sauce

Lemon Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

creole shrimp, mozzarella, lemon, artichokes

Margherita Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

chicken cutlet, pesto, tomato, mozzarella

Wraps & Sandwiches

South Beach

$17.00

grilled salmon, red cabbage slaw, tomato, horseradish aioli, brioche

Tuna

$18.00

sesame seared tuna steak, guacamole, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, honey soy, brioche

Graziella Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

bacon, tomato, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion, zinfandel dressing, brioche

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

crispy strips of breaded chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and classic caesar salad

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

shaved steak, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, smoked mozzarella, garlic hoagie

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$14.00

chipotle tomato sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

pulled pork, pickled onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$14.00

peppers, onions, oaxaca cheese, poblano sauce

Fish Tacos

$15.00

crispy cod fish, purple cabbage slaw, sweet thai, sriracha aioli

Shaved Steak Tacos

$15.00

seasoned shaved steak, avocado, pickled onions, jalapenos, mozzarella

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

lettuce, pico de gallo, cajun remoulade

Sidekicks

Cheese fries

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Salt n Vinegar Fries

$5.00

SD Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side O Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

mixed greens, zinfandel

Sweet Fries

$5.00

maple sauce

Truffle Fries

$5.00

truffle parmesan cheese

Truffle Waffle Fries

$5.00

truffle parmesan cheese

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Mac N' Cheese

$3.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$8.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Cinnabon Sundae

$9.00

Ice Cream Bwl

$5.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Bunuelo Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Oreo Milkshake

$7.00

Nutella Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake

$7.00

Drinks

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Bottle Root Beer

$3.00

Saranac Orange Cream

$3.00
