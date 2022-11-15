A map showing the location of The Olive Branch in Westchester Golf Course 6300 Bent Grass BoulevardView gallery

The Olive Branch in Westchester Golf Course 6300 Bent Grass Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

6300 Bent Grass Boulevard

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Make Your Own Pizza
SM Make Your Own Pizza
Full Size Salad

Pizzas

Sm Cheese Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Homemade traditional sauce and freshly shredded Grande cheese!

Lg Cheese Pizza

Lg Cheese Pizza

$14.85

Homemade traditional sauce and freshly shredded Grande cheese!

SM Make Your Own Pizza

$8.50

LG Make Your Own Pizza

$14.85
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$4.50

Starts with our homemade dough, garlic butter sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone blend, Parmesan, Asiago and Cheddar Cheese. Served with our marinara sauce.

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.50
Half Size Salad

Half Size Salad

$4.50
Full Size Salad

Full Size Salad

$8.00
Classic Italian Sub

Classic Italian Sub

$8.75

A combination of Cappicola, Salami and Pepperoni topped with our Mozz/provolone blend and toasted in our brick oven.

Meatball Sub

$8.75

Savory Italian Meatballs cooked in a delicious marinara sauce and topped with Mozzarella/Provolone cheese on a toasted bun.

Turkey Bacon Sub

$8.75

Roasted Turkey with Mozz/Provolone cheese and bacon on a toasted sub bun. Comes with lettuce and tomato and your Choice of Ranch or Mayonnaise on the side.

The Goodfellas

$10.95+

Housemade Goodfellas (Vodka) sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone Mix, Parmesan Cheese, Proscuitto, Peas and Mushrooms

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.95+

Starts with our housemade buffalo sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, and chicken with a drizzle of buffalo sauce on top.

Mexican

Mexican

$10.95+

Starts with our traditional red sauce, cheddar cheese, ground beef with taco seasoning, jalapeno's, black olives and onions. After cooking, we add lettuce and tomato on top with a side of sour cream.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$10.95+

Sweet BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and BBQ Drizzle on Top.

Big Lews Fav

$10.95+

Homemade White Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone Mix, Parmesan Cheese, Sausage and Onion.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.95+

Housemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone Mix, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken and Spinach

Wings - Traditional

Wings - Traditional

$7.25

6 pieces of large bone in wings with your choice of sauce.

Wings - Boneless

Wings - Boneless

$7.25

8 oz. (approx. 6 wings) of boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

Half Size Soup

$4.00

Full Size Soup

$6.00
Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$25.00

1 topping Pizza, Cheesy bread, Cinnamon sticks, and a 2 liter of soda. Please put the topping and soda preferences in the comment section of your order.

Buckeye Bundle

Buckeye Bundle

$25.00

Large 1 topping pizza and 6 pack of domestic beer. Please specify which topping and which beer you prefer in the comment section.

Quart size soup

$9.00

$8 Party

$8.00

Senior Greens Fee

$34.00

Reg Greens Fee

$46.00

After Roun Craft

$30.00

After Round Pizza

$25.00

Snack Bar

Hot Dog

$4.50

1/4 lb All Beef Hotdog

Bratwurst

$4.50
Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.75

Ham Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Sandwich

$4.50

Chips

$2.00

Candy Bar/Cookie

$2.00

Chicken Salad

$4.00

Breakfast/ Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.50

Oatmeal

$3.00
Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$8.50

Starts with a sausage gravy base with your choice of cheese, eggs, meats and veggies on top!

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Sm extra topping (Copy)

$0.95

Apple Dessert Pizza

$8.50
Cherry Dessert Pizza

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$8.50

Breakfast Sand

$3.00

Soda

Arnold Palmer $3.00

$3.00

Monster $4.00

$4.00

Body Armor $3.00

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mr.Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Powerade Grape

$2.50

Powerade Red

$2.50

Powerade Blue

$2.50

Powerade Orange

$2.50

Diet Powerade Red

$2.50

Diet Powerade Blue

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.00

2 Liter

$3.50

Smart Water

$5.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Juice/Mixer

$1.50

Beer

Draft Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Draft Brewdog Elvis Juice

$6.50

Craft Brewdog Elvis Juice

$4.50

Brewdog Punk

$4.50

Brewdog Hazy Jane

$4.50

Rhinegeist Truth

$4.50

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$4.50

Land Grant Greenskeeper

$4.50

Outerbelt Beer Cart

$4.50

Bell's 2 Hearted

$4.50

Bell's Oberon $4.50

$4.50

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy $3.50

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Premium $3.50

$3.50

Blue Moon $3.50

$3.50

Corona $3.50

$3.50

Corona Premier $3.50

$3.50

Bud $3

$3.00

Bud Light $3

$3.00

Miller Lite $3

$3.00

Coors Light $3

$3.00

Yeunling

$3.00

6 pack of $4.50

$23.00

6 pack of $4 beer

$20.00

6 pack of $3.5 beer

$18.00

6 pack of $3 beer

$15.00

White Claw $4

$4.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Employee Domestic

$1.25

Employee Craft

$2.00

Employee Draft

$3.00

Busch 6pack

$12.00

$1 Beer

$1.00

$2 Beer

$2.00

Cooler

$8.00

Post Round Bucket Domestic

$10.00

Headlocker

$1.75

Split 6pack

$10.00

Coffee

Fresh Brewed

$2.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Chai

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Frappuccino

Frappuccino

$5.50
Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.50

Seltzer/Wine

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Clementine

$4.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$4.00

House Red

$4.00

House Chardonnay

$4.00

House Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Babe Rose Sparkling

$6.00

Babe Pinot Grigio Sparkling

$6.00

White Claw $4

$4.00

Champagne

$4.50

Liquor

Fireball Single

$3.50

Fireball Double

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Margarita

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Vodka

$4.00

Employee Fireball

$2.50

Pizza

The Goodfellas

$10.95+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6300 Bent Grass Boulevard, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

Gallery

