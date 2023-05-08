West Coast Philly's 1902 S Pacific Ave
No reviews yet
1902 South Pacific Avenue
San Pedro, CA 90731
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Philly Cheesesteak
Choice Ribeye thinly sliced South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Provolone, Cheese Wiz, or White American.
10 Piece
Our jumbo- sized seasoned chicken wings are fried then tossed in your choice of house made sauces of your choice: Buffalo, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan.
Chicken Buffalo Cheesesteak
Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American topped off with our house made Buffalo sauce.
Cheese Steak
Philly Cheesesteak
Choice Ribeye thinly sliced South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Provolone, Cheese Wiz, or White American.
Bourbon Cheesesteak
Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone , or White American cheese topped with our house made Kentucky bourbon sauce.
Italian Cheesesteak
Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone cheese or White American with Boar's Head Mortadella and Salami.
Meat Lovers Pizza Cheesesteak
Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone, or White American with your favorite meat lovers style pizza toppings.
Ultimate Cheesesteak
Double portion of Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions, mushrooms, cherry peppers, and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone, or White American.
Keto Style Steak Bowl
Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions, mushrooms, cherry peppers, finished off with a fried egg, and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone, or White American. NO BREAD
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American.
Chicken Buffalo Cheesesteak
Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American topped off with our house made Buffalo sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak
Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American topped off with our house made chipotle.
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
Our 1/2 lb. Angus ground beef is seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun, layered with American Cheese, dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles.
Classic Double Cheeseburger
Two of our 1/2 lb. Angus ground beef seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun, layered with double American Cheese, dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles.
Naked Cheeseburger
Meat, cheese, & bun only
Cali Burger
The classic with bacon & avocado
Tex Mex Burger
The Classic, with house made BBQ sauce, bacon, jalapenos, & an onion ring
Philly Burger
Bacon, provolone, tomato, onions, lettuce, garlic aioli, & a fried egg
Pastrami Burger
The Classic with pastrami
Chili Cheeseburger
The Classic with chili
Loaded Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Cheese Fries
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Seasoned fries with chicken, melted cheese drizzled with buffalo sauce & ranch dressing.
Pastrami Fries
Seasoned fries with pastrami, chopped pickles, melted cheese & mustard drizzle.
Philly Cheesesteak Fries
Seasoned fries with choice ribeye thinly sliced grilled onions & melted cheese.
BBQ Beef Fries
Seasoned fries with slow roasted Top Sirloin thinly sliced drenched in our house made BBQ sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
Hot Hoagies
Italian Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano with your choice of mozzarella and provolone.
Bronx Bomber
Homemade Meatballs and sweet Italian sausage with homemade tomato sauce, parmigiano and your choice of mozzarella or provolone cheese.
Pastrami & Swiss
Boar's Head Cap off Top Round Pastrami with mustard and dill pickle chips.
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Sweet Italian Sausage served with grilled sweet peppers 'n' onions.
Italian Beef & Peppers
Slow roasted seasoned Top Sirloin served with grilled sweet peppers 'n' onions, dipped in au jus. Hot Pepper Giardinera on request. Chicago-style but we love it anyway.
Italian Sausage & Beef Combo
Do we have to explain it? WANT US TO ROON IT? If you want tomato sauce and cheese on your Italian beef or sausage just ask for it “ROONED”. Cuz you’re gonna take a perfectly good sandwich and roon it! Depending on our mood, we might charge you 1.50 extra cuz we hate doin’ it.
Chicken Parmigiano
Just like the eggplant but with chicken breast pounded thin and breaded. House favorite!
Eggplant Parmigiano
Thin slices of eggplant breaded and baked, then layered with our homemade marinara sauce, parmigiano and mozzarella cheeses. Just like Mama used to make it and vegetarian to boot. Imagine that!
Cold Hoagies
Hell's Kitchen
Hot Sopressata, Hot Capicolla, Pepperoni and Provolone with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hot pepper spread, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Arthur Avenue
Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Sweet Capicolla, Provolone with arugula, sundried tomato spread, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
St. Patrick's
Roast Beef with aged cheddar, sliced red onion, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes and horseradish aioli.
Times Square
Ovengold Turkey and Smoked Mozzarella with romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, basil pesto, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Central Park
Fresh Mozzarella with arugula, tomatoes, basil pesto, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Bowery
Black Forest Ham, Sweet Sopressata, Pepperoni and Smoked Mozzarella with romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, olivetapenade, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
South Street Seaport
Our hour made line-caught, dolphin-safe chunk white tuna salad with Monterey Jack, romaine, tomatoes. Extra mayo on request.
Philly's Dogs
New York Style Dog
100% premium all beef 4/1 dog with spicy mustard topped off with sauerkraut.
Chili Cheese Dog
100% premium all beef 4/1 dog, covered in chili topped off with Boar's Head aged cheddar.
ILWU Bacon Dog
100% premium 4/1 all beef dog wrapped with premium cut bacon with grilled onions and tomatoes topped off with mayo, mustard, and ketchup.
West Coast Goodies
Wings
10 Piece
Our jumbo- sized seasoned chicken wings are fried then tossed in your choice of house made sauces of your choice: Buffalo, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan.
20 Piece
Our jumbo- sized seasoned chicken wings are fried then tossed in your choice of house made sauces of your choice: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, or Garlic Parmesan.
50 piece (Party Size)
Our jumbo- sized seasoned chicken wings are fried then tossed in your choice of house made sauces of your choice: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, or Garlic Parmesan.
Salads
Green Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoncini accompanied by our homemade Italian dressing.
Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and Kalamata olives accompanied by our homemade Greek dressing.
Antipasto Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with a variety of Boar’s Head Meats and Cheeses and our homemade marinated olives, mushrooms, roasted peppers and artichoke hearts.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine, shredded chicken, crispy wonton strips, toasted almonds, sesame dressing.
Deli Sides
Potato Salad 8 oz.
Red potatoes in our house made dressing with red onion, celery, Italian parsley, bacon and hard-boiled eggs.
Pasta Salad 8 oz.
- Bow-tie pasta tossed with housemade vingarette, broccoli, garlic, red onion, sundried tomatoes, and imported romano cheese.
Macaroni Salad 8 oz.
Elbow macaroni, with chopped bell peppers, red onion, pickles, celery and sliced olives all tossed with the perfect amount mayo.
Marinated Artichokes 8 oz.
Meatballs (4)
Homemade meatballs with a generous splash of marinara sauce.
Sausage (3)
Chicago style sweet Italian sausages with a generous splash of marinara sauce.
Pickled Eggs (2)
Boar's Head Pickle
Dirty Chips
Artfully crafted, Partially Peeled, Thick Cut Kettle Style for the perfect crunch!
Kids Menu
Desserts
Bottle Drinks
Coke 20 oz. Bottle
Diet Coke 20 oz. Bottle
Sprite 20 oz. Bottle
Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle
Cherry Coke 20 oz. Bottle
Vitamin Water XXX
Gatorade (Orange)
Gatorade (Yellow)
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Water Bottle
Arizona Green Tea
Pure Leaf Unsweetened
San Pellegrino Water
San Pellegrino Pomogrante
San Pellegrino Orange
San Pellegrino Lemon
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Tamarin
Jarritos Pineapple
East Coast Bottled Soda
Energy Drinks
Side Dressing
Bottled Drink Combo
East Coast Soda Combo
East Coast & Chips
A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.
East Coast & Fries
A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.
East Coast & Potato Salad
A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.
East Coast & Macaroni Salad
A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.
East Coast & Marinated Artichoke
A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1902 South Pacific Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90731
Photos coming soon!