West Coast Philly's 1902 S Pacific Ave

1902 South Pacific Avenue

San Pedro, CA 90731

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95+

Choice Ribeye thinly sliced South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Provolone, Cheese Wiz, or White American.

10 Piece

10 Piece

$14.95

Our jumbo- sized seasoned chicken wings are fried then tossed in your choice of house made sauces of your choice: Buffalo, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan.

Chicken Buffalo Cheesesteak

Chicken Buffalo Cheesesteak

$11.95+

Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American topped off with our house made Buffalo sauce.


Cheese Steak

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95+

Choice Ribeye thinly sliced South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Provolone, Cheese Wiz, or White American.

Bourbon Cheesesteak

Bourbon Cheesesteak

$11.95+

Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone , or White American cheese topped with our house made Kentucky bourbon sauce.

Italian Cheesesteak

Italian Cheesesteak

$12.95+

Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone cheese or White American with Boar's Head Mortadella and Salami.

Meat Lovers Pizza Cheesesteak

Meat Lovers Pizza Cheesesteak

$12.95+

Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone, or White American with your favorite meat lovers style pizza toppings.

Ultimate Cheesesteak

Ultimate Cheesesteak

$17.95+

Double portion of Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions, mushrooms, cherry peppers, and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone, or White American.

Keto Style Steak Bowl

Keto Style Steak Bowl

$15.95

Choice ribeye thinly sliced, served South Philly style with grilled onions, mushrooms, cherry peppers, finished off with a fried egg, and your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone, or White American. NO BREAD

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95+

Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American.

Chicken Buffalo Cheesesteak

Chicken Buffalo Cheesesteak

$11.95+

Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American topped off with our house made Buffalo sauce.

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.95+

Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American topped off with our house made chipotle.

Burgers

Our 1/2 lb. Angus ground beef is seasoned and hand packed fresh daily
Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

Our 1/2 lb. Angus ground beef is seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun, layered with American Cheese, dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles.

Classic Double Cheeseburger

Classic Double Cheeseburger

$14.95

Two of our 1/2 lb. Angus ground beef seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun, layered with double American Cheese, dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles.

Naked Cheeseburger

Naked Cheeseburger

$9.95

Meat, cheese, & bun only

Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$13.95

The classic with bacon & avocado

Tex Mex Burger

Tex Mex Burger

$12.95

The Classic, with house made BBQ sauce, bacon, jalapenos, & an onion ring

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$13.95

Bacon, provolone, tomato, onions, lettuce, garlic aioli, & a fried egg

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$13.95

The Classic with pastrami

Chili Cheeseburger

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.95

The Classic with chili

Loaded Fries

Philly's house fries seasoned to perfection, topped off with shredded Romano Parmigiano and a touch of fresh parsley.
Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.95
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.95

Seasoned fries with chicken, melted cheese drizzled with buffalo sauce & ranch dressing.

Pastrami Fries

Pastrami Fries

$13.95

Seasoned fries with pastrami, chopped pickles, melted cheese & mustard drizzle.

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$13.95

Seasoned fries with choice ribeye thinly sliced grilled onions & melted cheese.

BBQ Beef Fries

BBQ Beef Fries

$13.95

Seasoned fries with slow roasted Top Sirloin thinly sliced drenched in our house made BBQ sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.95

Hot Hoagies

Italian Meatball Sub

Italian Meatball Sub

$10.95+

Homemade meatballs with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano with your choice of mozzarella and provolone.

Bronx Bomber

Bronx Bomber

$10.95+

Homemade Meatballs and sweet Italian sausage with homemade tomato sauce, parmigiano and your choice of mozzarella or provolone cheese.

Pastrami & Swiss

Pastrami & Swiss

$10.95+

Boar's Head Cap off Top Round Pastrami with mustard and dill pickle chips.

Italian Sausage & Peppers

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$10.95+

Sweet Italian Sausage served with grilled sweet peppers 'n' onions.

Italian Beef & Peppers

Italian Beef & Peppers

$10.95+

Slow roasted seasoned Top Sirloin served with grilled sweet peppers 'n' onions, dipped in au jus. Hot Pepper Giardinera on request. Chicago-style but we love it anyway.

Italian Sausage & Beef Combo

Italian Sausage & Beef Combo

$11.95+

Do we have to explain it? WANT US TO ROON IT? If you want tomato sauce and cheese on your Italian beef or sausage just ask for it “ROONED”. Cuz you’re gonna take a perfectly good sandwich and roon it! Depending on our mood, we might charge you 1.50 extra cuz we hate doin’ it.

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$10.95+

Just like the eggplant but with chicken breast pounded thin and breaded. House favorite!

Eggplant Parmigiano

Eggplant Parmigiano

$10.95+

Thin slices of eggplant breaded and baked, then layered with our homemade marinara sauce, parmigiano and mozzarella cheeses. Just like Mama used to make it and vegetarian to boot. Imagine that!

Cold Hoagies

Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen

$10.95+

Hot Sopressata, Hot Capicolla, Pepperoni and Provolone with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hot pepper spread, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Arthur Avenue

Arthur Avenue

$10.95+

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Sweet Capicolla, Provolone with arugula, sundried tomato spread, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

St. Patrick's

St. Patrick's

$10.95+

Roast Beef with aged cheddar, sliced red onion, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes and horseradish aioli.

Times Square

Times Square

$10.95+

Ovengold Turkey and Smoked Mozzarella with romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, basil pesto, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Central Park

Central Park

$9.95+

Fresh Mozzarella with arugula, tomatoes, basil pesto, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Bowery

Bowery

$10.95+

Black Forest Ham, Sweet Sopressata, Pepperoni and Smoked Mozzarella with romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, olivetapenade, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

South Street Seaport

South Street Seaport

$10.95+

Our hour made line-caught, dolphin-safe chunk white tuna salad with Monterey Jack, romaine, tomatoes. Extra mayo on request.

Philly's Dogs

New York Style Dog

New York Style Dog

$6.95

100% premium all beef 4/1 dog with spicy mustard topped off with sauerkraut.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.95

100% premium all beef 4/1 dog, covered in chili topped off with Boar's Head aged cheddar.

ILWU Bacon Dog

ILWU Bacon Dog

$7.95

100% premium 4/1 all beef dog wrapped with premium cut bacon with grilled onions and tomatoes topped off with mayo, mustard, and ketchup.

West Coast Goodies

Breaded Mozzarella Balls

Breaded Mozzarella Balls

$13.95

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$6.95

Served with ranch dressing

French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

Fried and seasoned to perfection.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.95

Philly's famous beer battered rings seasoned to perfection.

Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$12.95

Wings

Our jumbo- sized seasoned chicken wings are fried then tossed in your choice of house made sauces of your choice: Buffalo, Spicy Buffalo, or Garlic Parmesan.
10 Piece

10 Piece

$14.95

Our jumbo- sized seasoned chicken wings are fried then tossed in your choice of house made sauces of your choice: Buffalo, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan.

20 Piece

20 Piece

$28.95

Our jumbo- sized seasoned chicken wings are fried then tossed in your choice of house made sauces of your choice: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, or Garlic Parmesan.

50 piece (Party Size)

50 piece (Party Size)

$69.95

Our jumbo- sized seasoned chicken wings are fried then tossed in your choice of house made sauces of your choice: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, or Garlic Parmesan.

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.95+

Fresh Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoncini accompanied by our homemade Italian dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.95+

Fresh Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and Kalamata olives accompanied by our homemade Greek dressing.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with a variety of Boar’s Head Meats and Cheeses and our homemade marinated olives, mushrooms, roasted peppers and artichoke hearts.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$11.95

Fresh romaine, shredded chicken, crispy wonton strips, toasted almonds, sesame dressing.

Deli Sides

Potato Salad 8 oz.

Potato Salad 8 oz.

$4.25

Red potatoes in our house made dressing with red onion, celery, Italian parsley, bacon and hard-boiled eggs.

Pasta Salad 8 oz.

Pasta Salad 8 oz.

$4.25

- Bow-tie pasta tossed with housemade vingarette, broccoli, garlic, red onion, sundried tomatoes, and imported romano cheese.

Macaroni Salad 8 oz.

Macaroni Salad 8 oz.

$4.25

Elbow macaroni, with chopped bell peppers, red onion, pickles, celery and sliced olives all tossed with the perfect amount mayo.

Marinated Artichokes 8 oz.

Marinated Artichokes 8 oz.

$4.25
Meatballs (4)

Meatballs (4)

$9.95

Homemade meatballs with a generous splash of marinara sauce.

Sausage (3)

Sausage (3)

$9.95

Chicago style sweet Italian sausages with a generous splash of marinara sauce.

Pickled Eggs (2)

Pickled Eggs (2)

$3.95
Boar's Head Pickle

Boar's Head Pickle

$2.00
Dirty Chips

Dirty Chips

Artfully crafted, Partially Peeled, Thick Cut Kettle Style for the perfect crunch!

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender, Fries, & Drink

Chicken Tender, Fries, & Drink

$9.95

Fresh house made chicken tenders.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Fries, & Drink

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Fries, & Drink

$9.95
3" Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Fries, & Drink

3" Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Fries, & Drink

$9.95
Pizza Garlic Bread

Pizza Garlic Bread

$6.95

Desserts

NY Famous Black & White

NY Famous Black & White

$3.95
NY Crumb Cake

NY Crumb Cake

$3.95
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$3.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$3.95
Cheese Flan

Cheese Flan

$3.95
Cajeta (Caramel) Flan

Cajeta (Caramel) Flan

$3.95
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Bottle Drinks

A variety of our carbonated and noncarbonated flavored drink which include coke, diet coke, sprite, Jarritos, Gatorade, Arizona, San Pellegrino's, and much more.
Coke 20 oz. Bottle

Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$2.95
Diet Coke 20 oz. Bottle

Diet Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$2.95
Sprite 20 oz. Bottle

Sprite 20 oz. Bottle

$2.95
Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle

Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle

$2.95
Cherry Coke 20 oz. Bottle

Cherry Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$2.95
Vitamin Water XXX

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.95
Gatorade (Orange)

Gatorade (Orange)

$2.95
Gatorade (Yellow)

Gatorade (Yellow)

$2.95
Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.95
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.95
Arizona Green Tea

Arizona Green Tea

$2.95
Pure Leaf Unsweetened

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.95
San Pellegrino Water

San Pellegrino Water

$2.95
San Pellegrino Pomogrante

San Pellegrino Pomogrante

$2.95
San Pellegrino Orange

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.95
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.95
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.95
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.95

Jarritos Tamarin

$2.95

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.95

East Coast Bottled Soda

A variety of East Coast Soda which includes our #1 seller, Boylan's Root Beer with a rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.
Boylan's Root Beer

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.95
Boylan's Creme Soda

Boylan's Creme Soda

$3.95
Boylan's Black Cherry

Boylan's Black Cherry

$3.95
Dad's Orange Cream

Dad's Orange Cream

$3.95

Reed's Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic)

Energy Drinks

Monster

Monster

$3.95
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.95

Beer

Pacifico

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Side Dressing

Ranch

$0.75

Bottled Drink Combo

Bottled Drink & Chip

$3.95

Bottled Drink & Fries

$6.45

Bottled Drink & Macaroni Salad

$6.45

Bottled Drink & Potato Salad

$6.45

Bottled Drink & Marinated Artichokes

$6.45

East Coast Soda Combo

A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.

East Coast & Chips

$5.45

A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.

East Coast & Fries

$7.45

A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.

East Coast & Potato Salad

$7.45

A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.

East Coast & Macaroni Salad

$7.45

A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.

East Coast & Marinated Artichoke

$7.45

A variety of Boylan's and Dad's bottled soda originally made in 1891 on the East Coast with pure cane sugar. Also serving Reeds Ginger Beer.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
1902 South Pacific Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90731

