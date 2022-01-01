WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers



No reviews yet

1529 S. 203rd St suite 1

Omaha, NE 68130

Appetizers

Beef Wonton

$12.00

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$17.00

3 hand breaded chicken sliders. Tossed in house buffalo sauce. Pickles. Brioche bun.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$16.00

3 smashed Angus patties. Grilled brioche bun. American cheese. House pickles. Red onion. Tomato. Slider sauce.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.00

Secret breading. Not so secret ranch or creamy bleu cheese dressing.

Clothesline Bacon

$16.00

Sriracha honey bacon hanging over house made half sour/vinegar pickles.

Crab Rangoon

$12.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Thick cut sriracha honey bacon. Miso vinaigrette. Sweet soy glaze.

Grilled Quesadilla

Grilled Quesadilla

Melted Jack and Cheddar. Roasted green chilis. Green onion. Cilantro. Lime crema. Your choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3

Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$15.00

Char Grilled. Traditional Buffalo. Garlic Parmesan. BBQ. Hoisin BBQ. Daytona Style: a blend of Buffalo & BBQ. WestWing Style: chef's special blend of sauces - our favorite

Hummus

Hummus

$13.00

Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.

Lasagna Dip

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Creamy smoked gouda sauce. Crispy bacon. Parmesan-panko crust.

Margarita Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted tomato. Fresh basil. Mozzarella. Parmesan.

Meatballs

$15.00

Sous vide cooked. Marinara. Garlic-Parmesan bread.

Nachos

Nachos

$0.00

Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.

Nachos 1/2

Pick Three

$17.00

Pick 3 (sampler sized) of these 5 items: Mac & Cheese - Crispy Brussel Sprouts - Grilled Wings (5) - Meatballs (1) - Truffle or Seasoned Fries.

Queso & Salsa

$10.00

Pico De Gallo & Queso served with house made corn chips.

Really, Really Onion Dip

Really, Really Onion Dip

$12.00

Hand cut chips & onion dip.

Seasoned Fries

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Steak And Frites

$19.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Z Swizzle's double secret proprietary spice blend. White truffle oil. Chives. Parmesan.

Extras

Extra BBQ

Extra Bleu Cheese

Extra Buffalo

Extra Corn Chips

Extra Daytona

Extra Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Extra Garlic Parm

Extra Ketchup

Extra Pita Bread

$2.00

Extra Potato Chips

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra WestWing

Mustard

Sour Cream

Drink Specials

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Beer Bucket

$15.00

Touchdown Shot

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha, NE 68130

Directions

