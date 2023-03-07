Restaurant header imageView gallery

West End Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

4135 Orchard Lake Road

Orchard Lake, MI 48323

Food

Starters and Shareables

Calamari

Buffalo Shrimp

Ahi Tuna Tartar

Trout Flatbread

Truffle Flatbread

Baked Feta

Tender Tips

Crispy Brussels

Salads

Caesar

Iraqi Salad

Farro Salad

Beet Salad

Handhelds

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

West End Burger

Entrees

Spicy Rigatoni

Pesto Linguini

Seared Tuna

Salmon

Miso Black Cod

Steak and Chops

Chicken Limone

West End Filet Mignon

Steak & Frites

Sides

Coconut Rice

Broccolini

Mashed Potatoes

Coleslaw

French Fries

Truffle Fries

Mac And Cheese

Asparagus Side

Dessert

Cheesecake

Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Liquor

West End Cocktails

West End Old Fashioned

West End Manhattan

Caipirinha

Paloma

Last Word

Garden Moi

Starboard Sipper

Irish Whiskey Smash

Spitz Out The Seeds

Macho Verde

The Classic

Fruta Bailando

West End Cosmo

Le Chocolate

Esspression Martini

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Bourbon/Rye

Angel's Envy

$15.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$24.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$13.00+

Blanton's

$14.00+

Bulliet

$9.00+

Bulliet Rye

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.00+

Templeton 6 Yr

$12.00+

Whistlepig Rye

$19.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Woodford Double Oak

$13.00+

Cognac

Courveoisier VS

$10.00+

Courveoisier VSOP

$13.00+

Hennessy VS

$12.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00+

Hennessy XO

$50.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00+

Remy Martin 1738

$15.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Liberator

$12.00+

Liberator Old Tom

$14.00+

Plymouth

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Liqueurs

Amaretto Disaronno

$9.00+

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00+

Amaro Nonino

$13.00+

Aperol

$9.00+

Bailey's

$9.00+

Campari

$9.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00+

Cointreau

$9.00+

Drambuie

$9.00+

Frangelico

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Limoncello

$8.00+

Fernet Branca

$10.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00+

Bacardi Coconut

$8.00+

Bacardi Limon

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Gosling's

$8.00+

Meyer's Dark

$8.00+

Kraken

$9.00+

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$10.00+

Dewars

$9.00+

Glenlivet 12

$16.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00+

Lagavulin

$24.00+

Laphroaig 10

$14.00+

Macallan 12

$24.00+

Macallan 18

$90.00+

Glenlivet 12

$18.00+

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00+

Clos Azul Reposado

$38.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00+

Don Julio 1942

$45.00+

El Jimador Blanco

$9.00+

El Jimador Reposado

$9.00+

Milagro Silver

$10.00+

Milagro Reposado

$10.00+

Milagro Anejo

$13.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Patron Reposado

$15.00+

Patron Anejo

$16.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00+

Belvedere

$10.00+

Chopin

$9.00+

Ciroc

$10.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00+

Grey Goose Orange

$10.00+

Grey Goose Pear

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Kettle One Botaniacal

$10.00+

Stoli

$9.00+

Stoli Raz

$9.00+

Titos

$9.00+

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Gentleman's Jack

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Suntori Toki

$11.00+

Tullamore Dew

$9.00+

Beer & Wine

Beer

Bell's Seasonal

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Zero

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Hacker Pschorr

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Peroni

$7.00

Petoski Juicy

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$8.00

Whiteclaw Grapefruit

$8.00

Red Wine

Browne Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Glass

$20.00

Cote Du Rhone

$14.00

Pessimist Red Blend Glass

$14.00

Bonanza Cabernet Glass

$14.00

Justin Cabernet Glass

$18.00

Caymus Cabernet Glass

$42.00

Casamatta Sangiovese Glass

$12.00

Legendes Bordeaux Glass

$14.00

Browne Pinot Noir Bottle

$56.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle

$80.00

H3 Merlot Bottle

$52.00

Pessimist Red Blend Bottle

$56.00

Bonanza Cabernet Bottle

$56.00

Justin Cabernet Bottle

$72.00

Caymus Cabernet Bottle

$190.00

Casamatta Sangiovese Bottle

$48.00

Legendes Bordeaux Bottle

$56.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir

$38.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$57.00

Argyle Reserve Pinot Noir

$97.00

Beaux Freres Pinot Noir

$145.00

Diora Pinot Noir

$46.00

Artesa Pinot Noir

$64.00

Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$75.00

Masut Pinot Noir

$122.00

Flowers Pinot Noir

$137.00

Ferrari Carano Merlot

$60.00

Molly Dooker Merlot

$71.00

Stags Leap Merlot

$89.00

Bodyguard Red Blend

$79.00

Papillon

$159.00

Oberon Cabernet

$49.00

Black Stallion Cabernet

$61.00

Fransiscan Cabernet

$70.00

Hess Allomi Cabernet

$89.00

Trefethen Cabernet

$90.00

Clos Du Val Cabernet

$115.00

Sequoia Grove Cabernet

$119.00

Palermo Cabernet

$145.00

Jordan Cabernet

$145.00

Groth Cabernet

$150.00

Darioush Cabernet

$285.00

Overture

$299.00

The Mascot

$375.00

Caymus Special Select

$415.00

Daou Patrimony

$485.00

Travaglini Gattinara

$89.00

Alta Mora

$79.00

Zenato Amarone

$138.00

Chapoutier CDP

$119.00

Chateau Lessegue Saint Emillion

$129.00

White Wine

Mionetto Split

$13.00

Feulliette Split

$29.00

Poggio Split

$10.00

Arcturo Riesling Glass

$13.00

Vinaia Pinot Grigio Glass

$12.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$13.00

Sauvetage Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$15.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Glass

$17.00

Louis Jadot Chardonnay Glass

$18.00

Pieropan Soave Glass

$14.00

Miroval Rosé Glass

$15.00

Arcturo Riesling Bottle

$52.00

Vinaia Pinot Grigio Bottle

$48.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$52.00

Sauvetage Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$60.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

$68.00

Louis Jadot Chardonnay Bottle

$72.00

Pieropan Soave Bottle

$56.00

Miroval Rosé Bottle

$60.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$42.00

Ferrari Brut

$66.00

Lanson Black Label

$105.00

Perrit-Jouet Grand Brut

$135.00

Veuve Clicquot

$110.00

Tattinger Prestige Rose

$210.00

Le Grande Dame

$410.00

Whispering Angel

$56.00

Bertani Pinot Grigio

$51.00

Zind Humrecht Pinot Gris

$65.00

Hogue Riesling

$39.00

Batasiolo Moscato

$49.00

Heritance Sauvignon Blanc

$51.00

Concha Y Toro Sauvigon Blanc

$59.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$73.00

Michel Rudde Pouilly Fume

$79.00

Chateau Fuisse

$99.00

Joseph Drouhin

$91.00

Vocoret Chablis

$98.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$49.00

Cuvasion Chardonnay

$60.00

Post and Beam Chardonnay

$78.00

Masut Chardonnay

$105.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$95.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$105.00

N/A Drinks

N/A

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant and bar featuring craft cocktails, extensive wine selection and in season menu.

Website

Location

4135 Orchard Lake Road, Orchard Lake, MI 48323

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

