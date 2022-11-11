Restaurant header imageView gallery

Western Edge 228 West Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

228 West Main Street

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Sausage Board
Chicken Wings
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Big Red

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea | Unsweet

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Shareables

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$16.00Out of stock

Rare Ahi Tuna served on avocados and a savory sesame sauce.

Bacon Wrap Dates

$9.00

4 bacon wrapped dates filled w/ goat cheese, served with a house made honey balsamic sauce.

Bread Basket

$6.00

Assorted Rolls served with butter.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 Party Wings with choice of one flavor - Spicy, Naked, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, or Teriyaki. Served with Ranch or other choice of sauce.

Crawfish Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

4 mushroom caps filled with our homemade crawfish stuffing and Champagne Sauce.

Four Cheese Crab Dip

$14.00

Decadent Blue Crab layered with four rich cheeses, partnered with house-made garlic toast.

Grilled Sausage Board

$13.00

Grilled smoked sausage, house-made bacon jam, whole grain mustard, arugula, crostini, and house pickles.

Texas Quail Rolls

$11.00

4 piece bacon-wrapped quail breaded & deep-fried, served with jalapeno ranch.

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Hand-cut fries, seasoned with Parmesan, parsley, truffle oil, and salt. Served with our addictive housemade mango mayo sauce!

House Specialties

Bacon Wrapped Quail

$24.00

Bacon-Wrapped Quail stuffed with cream cheese and jalapenos, topped with demi-glaze. Served with mashed potatoes, bacon/onion grilled Brussels sprouts & roll.

Champagne Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Topped with our homemade champagne cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and roll.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.00

Hand-breaded chicken fried chicken served with white peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans & roll.

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Hand-breaded chicken fried steak served with white peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans & roll.

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$14.00

Penne pasta, bacon and diced tomato, sautéed in our homemade pesto cream sauce. Served with roll.

Filet Mignon

$28.00

8 oz. filet served with grilled Brussels sprouts, baked potato, and roll.

Garlic Rosemary Lamb

$22.00

Grilled bone-in lamb chops, served with sautéed spinach & mashed potato.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Pasta with lobster and homemade creamy four-cheese sauce, served with roll.

Rosemary Lemon Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken sautéed in lemon/rosemary sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and roll.

Baskets & Burgers

Billie Burger

$16.00

Hamburger topped with Goat cheese, house-made bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and red onion and French fries.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

A basket of five golden fried shrimp with French fries.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled beef steak with green bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, and cheese on a hoagie roll with French fries.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Two flour tacos with fried shrimp, pico, cheese, avocado, cabbage and jalapeno dressing, served with French fries.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, Pepper Jack, tomato, lettuce and mayo on a croissant with French fries.

Western Edge Hamburger

$13.00

A hearty ½ pound burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle with French fries. Mayo is served on the side.

Flatbreads

Bar B Q Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cilantro and red onion.

California Club Flatbread

$13.00

Topped with olive oil, Mozzarella, bacon, basil, garlic, red onion, and grilled chicken.

Grilled Steak Flatbread

$18.00

Topped with grilled steak, Mozzarella, garlic, basil, red onion & balsamic drizzle.

Spinach & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Topped with crumbled Goat cheese, Mozzarella, fresh spinach, red onion, and garlic.

Salads

Crazy Cowboy Salad

$14.00

A bed of greens topped with roasted corn, avocado, mango, shredded cheese, and grilled chicken. Suggested dressing is jalapeno ranch dressing.

Grilled Steak Salad

$24.00

Grilled filet mignon (medium recommended) served over spring mix with roasted corn, purple onion, tomato, shaved carrots & Goat cheese tossed in a balsamic lemon garlic vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salmon Salad

$20.00

Pan-seared salmon fillet with cucumber, red onion, black olive, tomato, Goat cheese & avocado drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.

Strawberry Field Salad

$14.00

A bed of greens topped with grilled chicken, strawberries, bacon, Goat cheese, purple onion, and pecans. Suggested dressing is raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, and crouton with choice of dressing. Dressing is served on the side.

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Choice of a cup or a bowl of the soup of the day

Daily Specials

Fried Fish Basket

$12.00

A basket of fried fish with French fries.

Fried Fish Dinner

$15.00

Fried or Grilled fish of the day. Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and roll.

Fried Fish Tacos

$13.00

Two flour tacos with fish, pico, cheese, avocado, cabbage and jalapeno dressing, served with French fries.

Jagerschnitzel

$15.00

Hand-breaded fried pork cutlet topped with brown gravy and served with pickled red cabbage & mashed potato.

Quiche Loraine

$13.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Side Asparagus

$3.00

Side Avacado

$2.00

Side Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$3.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Small basket of fries

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Side Mashed Potato

$3.50

Side Pickled Red Cabbage

$3.00

Side Roll

$1.25

Side Salsa

$1.00

Small Side of Salsa

Side Spinach

$3.00

Dessert

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Draft Beer

Alstadt Amber Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Alstadt Kolsch Draft

$6.00

Alstadt Lager Draft

$6.00

Austin Amber Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Dos XX Draft

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$6.00

Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

Shiner Draft

$6.00

Shiner IPA

$6.00

Shiner Oktoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

Yuengling Lager Draft

$6.00

Draft Beer Pitcher

Select from your favorite draft beer.

Alstadt Amber - Pitcher

$20.00

Alstadt Kolsch - Pitcher

$20.00

Alstadt Lager - Pitcher

$20.00

Dos XX Draft - Pitcher

$20.00

Michelob Ultra DRAFT - Pitcher

$20.00

Miller Lite Draft - Pitcher

$20.00

Shiner - Pitcher

$20.00

Yuengling Lager - Pitcher

$20.00

Bottles & Cans Beer

Alstadt Amber - Bottle

$5.00

Alstadt Kolsch - Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Alstadt Lager - Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light - Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light - Bottle

$5.00

Dos XX - Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Lonestar - Bottle

$4.00

Lonestar Light - Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra - Bottle

$5.00

Austin Eastcider - Can

$6.00Out of stock

Red - Glass

Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$12.00

B&B Pinot Noir - Glass

$9.00

Becker Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$8.00

Becker Malbec - Glass

$7.00

Becker Merlot - Glass

$9.00

Bonanza - Glass

$10.00

Brady Zinfandel - Glass

$13.00

Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$25.00

Chelsea Goldschmidt Merlot - Glass

$11.00

Electric Pink - Glass

$9.00

Halter Ranch CDP - Glass

$14.00

Juggernaut Pinot Noir - Glass

$14.00

Kathrine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$12.00

Monsanto Chianti - Glass

$14.00

Quest - Glass

$13.00

Red 55 Cabernet - Glass

$8.00

Sangria Red - Glass

$7.00

Tx Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$13.00

Tx Heritage Tempranillo - Glass

$13.00

Tx Heritage Troubadour - Glass

$13.00

White - Glass

Bartenura Moscato D'Asti - Glass

$8.00

Becker Chardonnay - Glass

$7.00

Becker Viognier - Glass

$10.00

Brady Chardonnay - Glass

$12.00

Fiesta Happy Trails - Glass

$8.00

Jam Sugar - Glass

$9.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$9.00

Messina Hof Riesling - Glass

$8.00

Noble 152 Pinot Grigio - Glass

$8.00

Rose - Glass

Halter Ranch Rose - Glass

$10.00

Langlois Sparkling Brut Rose - Glass

$12.00

Tx Heritage Lizzie Rosé - Glass

$12.00

Sparkling - Glass

Bartenura Moscato D'Asti - Glass

$8.00

Brut Chenet - Glass

$8.00

Langlois Sparkling Brut Rose - Glass

$12.00

Prosecco - Glass

$8.00

Red - Bottle

Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$42.00

B&B Pinot Noir - BTL

$32.00

Becker Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$28.00

Becker Malbec - BTL

$26.00

Becker Merlot - BTL

$32.00

Bonanza - BTL

$38.00

Brady Zinfandel - BTL

$45.00

Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$115.00

Chelsea Goldschmidt Merlot - BTL

$44.00

Electric Pink - BTL

$29.00

Halter Ranch CDP - BTL

$50.00

Juggernaut Pinot Noir - BTL

$48.00

Kathrine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$48.00

Monsanto Chianti - BTL

$58.00

Quest - BTL

$45.00

Red 55 Cabernet - BTL

$28.00

Sangria Red - BTL

$21.00

Tx Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$45.00

Tx Heritage Tempranillo - BTL

$45.00

Tx Heritage Troubadour - BTL

$45.00

White - Bottle

Bartenura Moscato D'Asti - BTL

$28.00

Becker Chardonnay - BTL

$26.00

Becker Viognier - BTL

$36.00

Brady Chardonnay - BTL

$44.00

Butter Chardonnay - BTL

$30.00

Cakebread Chardonnay - BTL

$64.00

Fiesta Happy Trails - BTL

$25.00

Jam Sugar - BTL

$30.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$29.00

Messina Hof Riesling - BTL

$28.00

Noble 152 Pinot Grigio - BTL

$26.00

Rose - Bottle

Halter Ranch Rose - BTL

$38.00

Langlois Sparkling Brut Rose - BTL

$44.00

Sparkling - Bottle

Bartenura Moscato D'Asti - BTL

$28.00

Brut Chenet - BTL

$25.00

Langlois Sparkling Brut Rose - BTL

$44.00

Prosecco - BTL

$25.00

Taittinger Champagne - BTL

$78.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Absolute

$9.00+

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Smirnoff

$7.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Stoli Cucumber

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00+

Aviation

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50+

Dripping Springs

$8.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00+

Well 151 Rum

$6.50+

Bacardi Silver

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Cruzan Aged Rum

$8.00+

Malibu Rum

$7.00+

Myers Dark Rum

$8.00+

Sailor Jerry

$7.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00+

Casamigos Silver

$11.00+

Don Julio 1942

$30.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00+

Espolòn Reposado

$8.00+Out of stock

Hornitos Plata

$7.00+Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00+Out of stock

Mezcal Vida

$10.00+

Milagro Silver

$11.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Playa Real Mandarin

$11.00+

Playa Real Pineapple

$11.00+Out of stock

Playa Real Reposado

$12.00+

Playa Real Silver

$11.00+Out of stock

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

American Honey

$8.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Canadian Club

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00+

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00+

Crown Royal Vanilla

$9.00+

Four Roses

$10.00+Out of stock

Garrison Brothers

$16.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Jim Beam Orange

$8.00+Out of stock

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Longbranch

$11.00+

Luckenbach Bourbon

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Old Overholdt

$8.00+

Rebecca Creek 306

$10.00+

Segrams 7

$8.00+Out of stock

Tx Whiskey

$11.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00+

Dewers

$8.00+

Glenlivet 12Yr

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Macallan 12Yr

$15.00+

Macallan 18Yr

$50.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00+

Baileys

$9.00+

Black Raspberry Liqueuer

$7.00+

Buttershots

$7.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Christian Brothers Brandy

$7.50+

Cointreau

$8.00+

Courvoisier Cognac

$9.00+

Crème De Cacao Dark

$7.00+

Crème De Violette

$8.00+

Domaine De Canton

$8.00+

Drambuie

$12.00+

Dry Vermouth

$6.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Frangelico

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Hennesy Cognac

$9.00+

Italicus

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Lemoncello

$9.00+

Peach Schnapps

$7.00+

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00+

Rumple Minze

$7.00+

Skrewball

$6.00+

Sour Apple Pucker

$7.00+

St Elder

$7.00+

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00+

Watermellon Pucker

$7.00+

Cocktails

On Sundays, alcohol is only available after 10am with food and after noon without food.

Alright Alright

$13.00

Matthew McConaughey's Longbranch Bourbon & rhubarb bitters Old Fashioned

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire, Tabasco, black pepper, lemon juice, olive

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, half & half, chocolate

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Ginger Martini

$13.00

Cucumber Vodka, Ginger liqueur, Cointreau & lime juice

FBG Sipper

$9.00

Tito's Vodka, Elderflower liqueur, ruby red grapefruit juice, and Topo Chico

Frozen Drink

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Ginger Peach Lemonade

$10.00

Deep Eddy Peach, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, lemonade

Ginger Peach Mule

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach, peach puree, fresh lemon juice and ginger beer

Green Tea Cocktail

$8.00

Jameson, peach schnapps, lemon/lime juice, agave nectar

Greyhound

$8.00

Hummingbird Cocktail

$12.00

Refreshing Summer Drink - Stoli vodka, fresh watermelon juice, lemon & agave - on the rocks

Honey Bee

$8.00

Wild Turkey American Honey Bourbon, lemon juice, Topo Chico

Irish Fist Fight

$8.00

Throw your gloves off - A shot with Jameson, black raspberry, Redbull.

Kamikaze

$6.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Makers Mark, fresh squeezed lemon, ginger beer

KW Lemonade

$9.00

The Owner's Favorite - Skyy Citrus Vodka, raspberry liqueur & lemonade - on the rocks

Lemon Drop

$10.00+

Mango Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Milagro Silver Tequila, Poblano chili liqueur, Cointreau, agave, lemon/lime juice

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$8.00

Gold Tequila, Triple Sec, lemon/lime juice, blue agave nectar

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Tequilla, fresh lime juice and ginger beer

Mimosa

$8.00

Orange Juice & Sparkling Wine

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Titos Vodka, fresh squeezed lime, ginger beer

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, slightly Sweetened with brandied cherry

Old Fashioned Paloma

$16.00

Garrison Bros. Bourbon, Angostura bitters, grapefruit, lemon, soda on the rocks

On Your Mark

$14.00

Makers Mark Bourbon, Limoncello, Orange Bitters & Lemon Juice

Paloma

$10.00

Passion Fruit Martini

$14.00

Stoli vodka, Cointreau, fresh lemon and passion fruit with sugar rim

Texas Ranchwater

$12.00

"Playa Real" Silver ultra-premium tequila, Topo Chico, lime juice - Choice of Flavored Tequila: - Pineapple, Tangerine, Silver, Reposado

Poolslide Martini

$12.00

Tropical Paradise - Coconut Rum, lime juice & coconut puree

Prickly Pear Margarita

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco, Prickly Pear Vodka, Cointreau, blue agave, lemon/lime juice

SAINT JULIO

$14.00

Don Julio Añejo Tequila, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit & lime juice

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$14.00

Milagro Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Strawberry, basil, lemon/lime, agave

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Texas Truck Bomb

$16.00

Drop shot. Garrison Bros. bourbon and a half-pint of Aldstadt Lager. Get 'er done! **LIMIT 2 PER PERSON**

The Ruby

$12.00

Dripping Springs Gin, Pimm's, lemon, strawberry, topped with bubbly and served over ice

UNICORN PISS

$10.00

Sweet summer goodness - Grapefruit vodka, watermelon, lemon

Whiskey Buck

$9.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Angostura Bitters and Ginger Beer

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

228 West Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caliche Coffee - 338 West Main | Fredericksburg, TX
orange starNo Reviews
338 W Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits - Salvation Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
Salvation Spirits Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Hill Country Herb Garden - 405 Whitney Street
orange starNo Reviews
405 Whitney Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Sage Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
241 E Austin Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Otto's German Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,954
316 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Burger Burger
orange starNo Reviews
209 E. Main Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg

Otto's German Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,954
316 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Vaudeville
orange star4.5 • 1,426
230 E Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
orange star4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Emma + Ollie - 607 S Washington
orange star4.6 • 555
607 S Washington Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
78624 The Bar
orange star4.5 • 243
229 East Main st Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Tubby's Ice House
orange star4.0 • 141
318 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fredericksburg
Kerrville
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston