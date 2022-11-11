- Home
Western Edge 228 West Main Street
228 West Main Street
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Shareables
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Rare Ahi Tuna served on avocados and a savory sesame sauce.
Bacon Wrap Dates
4 bacon wrapped dates filled w/ goat cheese, served with a house made honey balsamic sauce.
Bread Basket
Assorted Rolls served with butter.
Chicken Wings
8 Party Wings with choice of one flavor - Spicy, Naked, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, or Teriyaki. Served with Ranch or other choice of sauce.
Crawfish Stuffed Mushrooms
4 mushroom caps filled with our homemade crawfish stuffing and Champagne Sauce.
Four Cheese Crab Dip
Decadent Blue Crab layered with four rich cheeses, partnered with house-made garlic toast.
Grilled Sausage Board
Grilled smoked sausage, house-made bacon jam, whole grain mustard, arugula, crostini, and house pickles.
Texas Quail Rolls
4 piece bacon-wrapped quail breaded & deep-fried, served with jalapeno ranch.
Truffle Fries
Hand-cut fries, seasoned with Parmesan, parsley, truffle oil, and salt. Served with our addictive housemade mango mayo sauce!
House Specialties
Bacon Wrapped Quail
Bacon-Wrapped Quail stuffed with cream cheese and jalapenos, topped with demi-glaze. Served with mashed potatoes, bacon/onion grilled Brussels sprouts & roll.
Champagne Grilled Salmon
Topped with our homemade champagne cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and roll.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken fried chicken served with white peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans & roll.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-breaded chicken fried steak served with white peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans & roll.
Creamy Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta, bacon and diced tomato, sautéed in our homemade pesto cream sauce. Served with roll.
Filet Mignon
8 oz. filet served with grilled Brussels sprouts, baked potato, and roll.
Garlic Rosemary Lamb
Grilled bone-in lamb chops, served with sautéed spinach & mashed potato.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Pasta with lobster and homemade creamy four-cheese sauce, served with roll.
Rosemary Lemon Chicken
Grilled chicken sautéed in lemon/rosemary sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and roll.
Baskets & Burgers
Billie Burger
Hamburger topped with Goat cheese, house-made bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and red onion and French fries.
Fried Shrimp Basket
A basket of five golden fried shrimp with French fries.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled beef steak with green bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, and cheese on a hoagie roll with French fries.
Shrimp Tacos
Two flour tacos with fried shrimp, pico, cheese, avocado, cabbage and jalapeno dressing, served with French fries.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, Pepper Jack, tomato, lettuce and mayo on a croissant with French fries.
Western Edge Hamburger
A hearty ½ pound burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle with French fries. Mayo is served on the side.
Flatbreads
Bar B Q Chicken Flatbread
Topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, cilantro and red onion.
California Club Flatbread
Topped with olive oil, Mozzarella, bacon, basil, garlic, red onion, and grilled chicken.
Grilled Steak Flatbread
Topped with grilled steak, Mozzarella, garlic, basil, red onion & balsamic drizzle.
Spinach & Goat Cheese Flatbread
Topped with crumbled Goat cheese, Mozzarella, fresh spinach, red onion, and garlic.
Salads
Crazy Cowboy Salad
A bed of greens topped with roasted corn, avocado, mango, shredded cheese, and grilled chicken. Suggested dressing is jalapeno ranch dressing.
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled filet mignon (medium recommended) served over spring mix with roasted corn, purple onion, tomato, shaved carrots & Goat cheese tossed in a balsamic lemon garlic vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Salmon Salad
Pan-seared salmon fillet with cucumber, red onion, black olive, tomato, Goat cheese & avocado drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.
Strawberry Field Salad
A bed of greens topped with grilled chicken, strawberries, bacon, Goat cheese, purple onion, and pecans. Suggested dressing is raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Side Salad
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, and crouton with choice of dressing. Dressing is served on the side.
Daily Specials
Fried Fish Basket
A basket of fried fish with French fries.
Fried Fish Dinner
Fried or Grilled fish of the day. Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and roll.
Fried Fish Tacos
Two flour tacos with fish, pico, cheese, avocado, cabbage and jalapeno dressing, served with French fries.
Jagerschnitzel
Hand-breaded fried pork cutlet topped with brown gravy and served with pickled red cabbage & mashed potato.
Quiche Loraine
Kids
Sides
Draft Beer
Draft Beer Pitcher
Bottles & Cans Beer
Alstadt Amber - Bottle
Alstadt Kolsch - Bottle
Alstadt Lager - Bottle
Bud Light - Bottle
Coors Light - Bottle
Dos XX - Bottle
Lonestar - Bottle
Lonestar Light - Bottle
Michelob Ultra - Bottle
Austin Eastcider - Can
Red - Glass
Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
B&B Pinot Noir - Glass
Becker Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
Becker Malbec - Glass
Becker Merlot - Glass
Bonanza - Glass
Brady Zinfandel - Glass
Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
Chelsea Goldschmidt Merlot - Glass
Electric Pink - Glass
Halter Ranch CDP - Glass
Juggernaut Pinot Noir - Glass
Kathrine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
Monsanto Chianti - Glass
Quest - Glass
Red 55 Cabernet - Glass
Sangria Red - Glass
Tx Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
Tx Heritage Tempranillo - Glass
Tx Heritage Troubadour - Glass
White - Glass
Rose - Glass
Sparkling - Glass
Red - Bottle
Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL
B&B Pinot Noir - BTL
Becker Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL
Becker Malbec - BTL
Becker Merlot - BTL
Bonanza - BTL
Brady Zinfandel - BTL
Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL
Chelsea Goldschmidt Merlot - BTL
Electric Pink - BTL
Halter Ranch CDP - BTL
Juggernaut Pinot Noir - BTL
Kathrine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL
Monsanto Chianti - BTL
Quest - BTL
Red 55 Cabernet - BTL
Sangria Red - BTL
Tx Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL
Tx Heritage Tempranillo - BTL
Tx Heritage Troubadour - BTL
White - Bottle
Bartenura Moscato D'Asti - BTL
Becker Chardonnay - BTL
Becker Viognier - BTL
Brady Chardonnay - BTL
Butter Chardonnay - BTL
Cakebread Chardonnay - BTL
Fiesta Happy Trails - BTL
Jam Sugar - BTL
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc - BTL
Messina Hof Riesling - BTL
Noble 152 Pinot Grigio - BTL
Sparkling - Bottle
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Cazadores Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Espolòn Reposado
Hornitos Plata
Jose Cuervo Gold
Mezcal Vida
Milagro Silver
Patron Silver
Playa Real Mandarin
Playa Real Pineapple
Playa Real Reposado
Playa Real Silver
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
American Honey
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Vanilla
Four Roses
Garrison Brothers
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Orange
Knob Creek
Longbranch
Luckenbach Bourbon
Makers Mark
Old Overholdt
Rebecca Creek 306
Segrams 7
Tx Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Baileys
Black Raspberry Liqueuer
Buttershots
Campari
Christian Brothers Brandy
Cointreau
Courvoisier Cognac
Crème De Cacao Dark
Crème De Violette
Domaine De Canton
Drambuie
Dry Vermouth
Fireball
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennesy Cognac
Italicus
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Rumple Minze
Skrewball
Sour Apple Pucker
St Elder
Sweet Vermouth
Watermellon Pucker
Cocktails
Alright Alright
Matthew McConaughey's Longbranch Bourbon & rhubarb bitters Old Fashioned
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire, Tabasco, black pepper, lemon juice, olive
Chocolate Martini
Vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, half & half, chocolate
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan Martini
Cucumber Ginger Martini
Cucumber Vodka, Ginger liqueur, Cointreau & lime juice
FBG Sipper
Tito's Vodka, Elderflower liqueur, ruby red grapefruit juice, and Topo Chico
Frozen Drink
Gimlet
Ginger Peach Lemonade
Deep Eddy Peach, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, lemonade
Ginger Peach Mule
Deep Eddy Peach, peach puree, fresh lemon juice and ginger beer
Green Tea Cocktail
Jameson, peach schnapps, lemon/lime juice, agave nectar
Greyhound
Hummingbird Cocktail
Refreshing Summer Drink - Stoli vodka, fresh watermelon juice, lemon & agave - on the rocks
Honey Bee
Wild Turkey American Honey Bourbon, lemon juice, Topo Chico
Irish Fist Fight
Throw your gloves off - A shot with Jameson, black raspberry, Redbull.
Kamikaze
Kentucky Mule
Makers Mark, fresh squeezed lemon, ginger beer
KW Lemonade
The Owner's Favorite - Skyy Citrus Vodka, raspberry liqueur & lemonade - on the rocks
Lemon Drop
Mango Jalapeno Margarita
Milagro Silver Tequila, Poblano chili liqueur, Cointreau, agave, lemon/lime juice
Manhattan
Margarita
Gold Tequila, Triple Sec, lemon/lime juice, blue agave nectar
Mexican Mule
Tequilla, fresh lime juice and ginger beer
Mimosa
Orange Juice & Sparkling Wine
Moscow Mule
Titos Vodka, fresh squeezed lime, ginger beer
Old Fashioned
Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, slightly Sweetened with brandied cherry
Old Fashioned Paloma
Garrison Bros. Bourbon, Angostura bitters, grapefruit, lemon, soda on the rocks
On Your Mark
Makers Mark Bourbon, Limoncello, Orange Bitters & Lemon Juice
Paloma
Passion Fruit Martini
Stoli vodka, Cointreau, fresh lemon and passion fruit with sugar rim
Texas Ranchwater
"Playa Real" Silver ultra-premium tequila, Topo Chico, lime juice - Choice of Flavored Tequila: - Pineapple, Tangerine, Silver, Reposado
Poolslide Martini
Tropical Paradise - Coconut Rum, lime juice & coconut puree
Prickly Pear Margarita
Don Julio Blanco, Prickly Pear Vodka, Cointreau, blue agave, lemon/lime juice
SAINT JULIO
Don Julio Añejo Tequila, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit & lime juice
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Strawberry Basil Margarita
Milagro Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Strawberry, basil, lemon/lime, agave
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Texas Truck Bomb
Drop shot. Garrison Bros. bourbon and a half-pint of Aldstadt Lager. Get 'er done! **LIMIT 2 PER PERSON**
The Ruby
Dripping Springs Gin, Pimm's, lemon, strawberry, topped with bubbly and served over ice
UNICORN PISS
Sweet summer goodness - Grapefruit vodka, watermelon, lemon
Whiskey Buck
Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Angostura Bitters and Ginger Beer
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
228 West Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624