American
Bars & Lounges

Western Proper

33 Reviews

610 West Idaho Street

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Hash

TO SHARE

Burrata

$15.00

Garlic-citrus burrata with toasted ciabatta

Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla Chips, Chicken Tinga, Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Ceam, Melted Jack Cheese, and Pickled Red Onion, Gluten Free

Pork Belly Lettuce Wrap

$17.00

Braised Pork Belly, Sautéed Carrots, Celery, and Onion, tossed in a Hoisin-garlic Sauce and served with fresh butter lettuce, Gluten Free

Pull Apart Cinnamon Rolls

Pull Apart Cinnamon Rolls

$13.00

Ooey gooey goodness for the table to share

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Warm spinach artichoke dip served with crispy corn tortillas

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

House fries topped with parmesan and a white truffle aioli drizzle.

SALADS

Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, Grilled Chicken, Kalimantan Olives, Pita, Onion, Cherry Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumber, Chopped Mint, Drizzled with lemon vinaigrette, Dairy Free

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00

Romaine Hearts, Gilled Chicken, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Rice Noodles, Green Onions, Watermelon Radish, Orange Slices, Bean Sprout drizzled with Chinese chicken salad dressing, Gluten Free, Dairy Free

GOAT Salad

GOAT Salad

$16.00

Grain Salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Farrow, Quinoa, Roasted Potatoes, Broccoli, Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Carrots, Drizzled With Balsamic Vinaigrette (v, gf, df)

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.00

dressed greens w/sherri vinaigrette, watermelon radishes, cherry tomato, cucumbers and jicama

SOUP

Tomato Basil

$5.00+

HANDHELDS

Avocado Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00
Mushroom Toast

Mushroom Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Sauteed mushrooms, avocado, Boursin cheese, Sesame Seeds,toasted sourdough, Hash

Smashburger

Smashburger

$19.00

Cooked true to form for a smash burger medium well with two 3oz patties, secret sauce, American cheese, pickled onions, arugula, toasted bun with a choice of truffle fries or house side salad.

ENTREES

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

Homemade biscuit and gravy, spicy fried chicken w/ hash

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$23.00Out of stock

Pesto, bacon, mozzarella, avocado, egg, arugula, everything crust

Brisket Bene

Brisket Bene

$18.00Out of stock

Smoked brisket, poached eggs, cheddar, tomatillo hollandaise sauce, English muffin, hash

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Fried tortilla, egg, tomatillo, beans, cotija, onion, cilantro

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$15.00

Angel food cake french toast, panko & almond fried, cinnamon roll icing

Short Rib Hash

Short Rib Hash

$16.00

Braised short rib, eggs, hash, tots, cheese, garlic aioli

A LA CARTE

2 Eggs

$4.00

2 Bacon Strips

$4.00

Side Hash

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Of Gravy

$3.00

ADD ONS

Side Pico

$2.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Fluffy chocolate cake filled with warm hot fudge, topped with ice cream and fresh strawberries

Seasonal Cheesecake

$12.00

House-made classic cheesecake on a graham cracker crust and drizzled with a fresh huckleberry syrup

Lemon Bars

$12.00

Light and refreshing house-made lemon bars, dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with raspberry syrup and topped with fresh raspberries

Ooey Gooey Cookie

Ooey Gooey Cookie

$12.00

Party Hat Sharers

Baja Sunrise PB

$95.00

Island Cowboy

$95.00

Megamosa PB

$75.00

Desert Canary

$95.00

TOGO Beer

TOGO 1 CAN The Imperial Stout

TOGO 1 CAN The Imperial Stout

$15.00Out of stock

Nine months ago we laid our award-winning Imperial Stout base to rest in some freshly emptied Blantons, Old Fitzgerald, Old Forrester, and Rare Breed bourbon barrels. We took a classical Imperial Stout recipe & subbed in some de-bitered black malt, chocolate malt, & pale chocolate malt for a more chocolate-forward base beer. The Stout isn’t a big, chewy, adjunct laden beer, but instead, a solid foundation to build upon and showcase different brewing processes, adjuncts, additions, and barreling techniques. The 2021 version of The Stout a bourbon barrel forward Imperial Stout made to drink now for incredible bourbon character, or lay down to age for your vertical tasting down the line. Malt - Maris Otter, 2-Row, Crystal, Chocolate, Pale Chocolate, Carafa 3, Roasted Barley, Flaked Oats, Flaked Barley Hops - Idaho Gem Barrels - Blantons, Old Fitzgerald, Old Forrester, Wild Turkey (Rare Breed) 12.7% // 35 IBUS

TOGO 1 CAN The Vanilla Stout

$15.00

TOGO Breakfast Stout

TOGO Desert Dreams

TOGO FYPM

TOGO Grapefruit Shandy

TOGO Hella Tasty Huckleberry Shandy

TOGO Hella Tasty Huckleberry Shandy

Tasty AF. Light, refreshing, and tasty AF. This is THE DRINK of the summer. 3.0% ABV

TOGO Hidden Lake Express

TOGO Mango Sour

TOGO Oaxaca Shaka

Out of stock

TOGO Peak Juice

TOGO Phantasy Vol 2

TOGO Sendies

TOGO Straight Outta Idaho Pilsner

TOGO Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

TOGO Tiki Juice Jungle

TOGO Tiki Juice Jungle

Jungle Juice is just like your favorite college beverage, but there’s no cheap grain alcohol in it. Tastes like deliciously boozie fruit punch 🧃 5.85% ABV

TOGO Tiki Juice POG

TOGO Tiki Juice POG

Passion, orange, guava has natural pog puree and drinks like you're on the beach in Hawaii. 5.85% ABV

TOGO WSTRN Blonde

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Western Proper is the proper place to party in Boise, Idaho - delivering an elevated experience through iconic design, impeccable service, overthought details, and an incredible ambiance. Anything less just wouldn’t be proper.

610 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID 83702

