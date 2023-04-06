Western Proper

TOGO 1 CAN The Imperial Stout

$15.00 Out of stock

Nine months ago we laid our award-winning Imperial Stout base to rest in some freshly emptied Blantons, Old Fitzgerald, Old Forrester, and Rare Breed bourbon barrels. We took a classical Imperial Stout recipe & subbed in some de-bitered black malt, chocolate malt, & pale chocolate malt for a more chocolate-forward base beer. The Stout isn’t a big, chewy, adjunct laden beer, but instead, a solid foundation to build upon and showcase different brewing processes, adjuncts, additions, and barreling techniques. The 2021 version of The Stout a bourbon barrel forward Imperial Stout made to drink now for incredible bourbon character, or lay down to age for your vertical tasting down the line. Malt - Maris Otter, 2-Row, Crystal, Chocolate, Pale Chocolate, Carafa 3, Roasted Barley, Flaked Oats, Flaked Barley Hops - Idaho Gem Barrels - Blantons, Old Fitzgerald, Old Forrester, Wild Turkey (Rare Breed) 12.7% // 35 IBUS