Stock & Grain Biscuits,Brisket & Beer

Meat

Brisket 1lb

Brisket 1lb

$24.00

1 pound of our slow smoked brisket sliced to order.

Brisket 1/2lb

Brisket 1/2lb

$12.00

1/2 pound of our slow smoked brisket sliced to order.

1/4 Brisket

1/4 Brisket

$6.00

1/4 pound of our slow smoked brisket sliced to order.

Turkey 1lb

Turkey 1lb

$20.00

1 pound of our slow smoked turkey sliced to order.

Turkey 1/2lb

Turkey 1/2lb

$10.00

1/2 pound of our slow smoked turkey sliced to order.

1/4 Turkey

1/4 Turkey

$5.00

1/4 pound of our slow smoked turkey sliced to order.

Sausage 1 Link

$8.00

1/3 pound spicy beef sausage link (no pork)

Sausage 2 Link

Sausage 2 Link

$12.00

1/3 pound spicy beef sausage link (no pork)

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$10.00

Available Wednesdays and Saturdays 6 wings per order.

Big Gull

$24.00

1/4 lb brisket, 1/4 lb turkey, 1 link beef sausage, 1 buttermilk biscuit, 1 biscuit topping.

Brisket Mac

Brisket Mac

$13.00

Available Wednesdays and Saturdays 1/2 pound scratch made smoked mac and cheese with chopped brisket, and your choice of bbq, or hot sauce.

Tacos

Tacos

$6.00

Available every Tuesday

Sliders

Sliders

$10.00

3 brioche buns chopped brisket, coleslaw, your choice of bbq, or hot sauce.

Chicken Nuggets Meal

$6.00

13 and under. 4 nuggets, and fries.

Biscuit

Scratch made buttermilk biscuit.

Biscuit

$3.00

Side

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Waffle fries your choice of cinnamon sugar, or salt.

Tater Tots

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Smoked Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Available Wednesdays and Saturdays

Toppings

Pimento Cheese

$1.00

House made

Molasses

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Fried Green Tomato

$1.00

Saw Mill Gravy

$1.00

Made from scratch daily.

Jelly

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Butter

$1.00

Lunch Special

Brisket

$10.00

1/4 pound sliced brisket, and fries.

Turkey

$9.00

1/4 pound sliced turkey, and fries.

Salad

Brisket Salad

Brisket Salad

$11.00

Chopped brisket, leafy greens, house pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch, and your choice of bbq or hot sauce.

Turkey Salad

$11.00

Chopped turkey, leafy greens, house pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch, and your choice of bbq or hot sauce.

No Meat Salad

$8.00

Leafy greens, house pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch, and your choice of bbq or hot sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We smoke the GOOD stuff!

Website

Location

275 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

