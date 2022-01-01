Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Western Sky Bar & Taproom 4361 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113

review star

No reviews yet

4361 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113

Englewood, CO 80113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Nitro

Platt Park Madagascar Dream Nitro Cream Ale

Platt Park Madagascar Dream Nitro Cream Ale

$2.50+Out of stock

Nitro cream ale. 6.7% ABV

Locavore Bloch’s Bounty Stout

Locavore Bloch’s Bounty Stout

$2.50+Out of stock

Nitro Milk Stout 5.4% abv

Wasatch Polygamy Porter

$2.50+Out of stock

Lager, Pilsner, and Kölsch

Locavore Loggerhead American Lager

$2.50+

American Style Lager 4.9% abv

Ratio Domestica

Ratio Domestica

$2.50+Out of stock

American Standard Ale 4.8% ABV

Resolute Brewing The Mountains Turn Blue

$2.50+

German style Pilsner 5.2% abv

Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch

$2.50+

Calidad Mexican Lager

$2.50+

Horse & Dragon Dbl Cream Ale

$3.50+

Hoppy & Pale Ales

Odell IPA

Odell IPA

$2.50+

Mountain Style IPA 7.0% abv

Ratio Undone v.10

$2.50+

American IPA 6.5% abv

Level Beer Fresh Hopped Lager

$3.00+

Czech-Style Pilsner w/ hundreds of pounds of freshly picked hops 5.2% ABV

Cerebral Continued Learning 5

$4.00+Out of stock

Hazy IPA 8.0% abv

Comrade Halley's Comet

$3.00+

Browns, Porters, and Stouts

Telluride Brewing Face Down Brown

$2.50+

Hybrid English and American Style Brown 5.7% ABV

Snake River Brewing Zonker Stout

Snake River Brewing Zonker Stout

$2.50+

Foreign style stout with a huge amount of roasted barley as well as chocolate, black, and caramel malts 6.0% ABV

Elevation Little Mo Porter

$2.50+

Ambers and Reds

Locavore Muncher Dunkel

$2.50+

Comrade RedCon

$2.50+

Grimm Brothers Little Red Cap

$2.50+Out of stock

Sours

Odell Sippin’ Pretty

Odell Sippin’ Pretty

$2.50+Out of stock

Kettle sour with açaí, guava, elderberry, and Himalayan pink sea salt 4.5% ABV

Purpose Brewing Smoeltrekker #77

$3.50+

Sour aged in a Groth Winery French oak barrel from 2010. 7.2% ABV

Avery Brewing Electric Sunshine

$2.50+

Odd 13 Razooka Jane

$2.50+

German, Belgian, and French

Boulevard Brewing Tank 7

$3.00+

Traditional Belgian-style farmhouse ale 8.5% ABV

Bruz Dame Blanche

Bruz Dame Blanche

$3.50+

Classic Belgian-style white beer with Pilsner malt, unmalted wheat, and spices, including butter orange peel and coriander. 5.5 % abv

Voodoo White Magick of the Sun

$2.50+

Fruited Ales

Wibby Lightshine Radler

Wibby Lightshine Radler

$2.50+

Helles Lager w/ Raspberry and Lemon 4.5% abv

Ratio King of Carrot Flowers

Ratio King of Carrot Flowers

$3.00+

Farmhouse ale fermented with 100% fresh-pressed organic carrot juice and “dry-hopped” with elderflower 5.9% ABV

Living the Dream Cherry Powder Run

$2.50+

Hard Seltzer

Upslope Tangerine & Hops Snowmelt

Upslope Tangerine & Hops Snowmelt

$2.50+

5.0% ABV

SnowMelt Peach Lemonade Seltzer

SnowMelt Peach Lemonade Seltzer

$2.00+

Electrolyte Series 5.0% ABV

Cans & Bottles

Tivoli Outlaw - Rocky Mountain Lite Beer (16oz)

Tivoli Outlaw - Rocky Mountain Lite Beer (16oz)

$4.00

Rocky Mountain Lager- Mile Hi Light Beer Aluminum Can 4.8 % ABV

Montucky Cold Snack (16oz)

Montucky Cold Snack (16oz)

$5.00

Draft Cider

Stem Raspberry

Stem Raspberry

$2.50+

Real dry cider with fresh raspberry puree 6.4% ABV

Colorado Cider Glider Dry

$2.50+

100% Fresh Pressed apple and comes in with only 3g of sugar 6.5% ABV

Locust Chai Cider

$2.50+

Washington apples blended with real Madagascar vanilla 5.0% ABV

Mead

Redstone Black Raspberry Nectar

$3.50+

Made with clover & wildflower honey, with a black raspberries added. 9% abv

Draft Hard Kombucha

Juneshine Blood Orange Mint

Juneshine Blood Orange Mint

$2.50+

Tangy and Minty 6.5% ABV

All Kind Super Berry

All Kind Super Berry

$2.50+

Organic blueberry, raspberry, acai, elderberry, and a dash of ginger 6.5% ABV

Mortal XXX Pineapple Kapow

Mortal XXX Pineapple Kapow

$2.50+

Hard ‘booch with pineapple and jalapeño 5.2% abv

Bubbles

Zardetto Prosecco

Zardetto Prosecco

$7.00

Prosecco D.O.C. Brut

White

Lapis Luna Chardonnay

$8.00

Giocato: Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Goriška Brda, Primorje, Slovenia

Hunky Dory Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Substance Chardonnay

$8.00

Rosé

Attimo Rosato

Attimo Rosato

$7.00

Italian Rosé Wine Denver, CO

Peyrassol La Croix

$8.00

Brignoles, France

Red

Pedroncelli Pinot Noir

Pedroncelli Pinot Noir

$9.00

2019 Sonoma County Russian River Valley, CA

Gundlach Bundschu Mountain Cuvee

Gundlach Bundschu Mountain Cuvee

$9.00

Red Blend (Cab Sauv and Merlot dominant) Sonoma County, CA

Substance: Cabernet Sauvignon

Substance: Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley, WA A Charles Smith wine project

Lapis Luna Cab

$8.00

Whiskey

Four Roses Bourbon

Four Roses Bourbon

$5.00+
Tin Cup American Whiskey

Tin Cup American Whiskey

$6.00+
Marble Spirits Hoover’s Revenge Fightin’ Whiskey

Marble Spirits Hoover’s Revenge Fightin’ Whiskey

$9.00+

80% Triticale

Law's San Luis Valley Rye

$9.00+
Jameson

Jameson

$6.00+

Irish Whiskey

Ha'Penny Irish Whiskey

$7.00+
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Whiskey. 'nuff said.

Spirit Hound Straight Malt Whiskey

Spirit Hound Straight Malt Whiskey

$9.00+

Colorado- Made from local malt which is then aged for 2 years in American oak barrels. Notes of apple, stone fruit, and oak. Flavors of caramel and cinnamon with a creamy mouth feel. 45% ABV

Marble Hoover's Revenge Rye

$8.00+

Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

$7.00+

Koval Single Barrel Four Grain

$9.00+

Vodka

Moskovskaya

$5.00+
Family Jones - Jones House Vodka

Family Jones - Jones House Vodka

$6.00+Out of stock

Family Jones Distillery Denver, CO

Berthoud Blue Vodka

$8.00+

Rum

Bounty White Rum

Bounty White Rum

$5.00+

Premium White Saint Lucia

Bounty Gold Rum

Bounty Gold Rum

$5.00+
Bounty Rum Premium Dark Rum

Bounty Rum Premium Dark Rum

$6.00+
Bounty Rum Premium Spiced Rum

Bounty Rum Premium Spiced Rum

$6.00+

Gin & Botanicals

Family Jones - Jones House Gin

Family Jones - Jones House Gin

$5.00+Out of stock

Family Jones Denver, CO

J. Rieger's Midwestern Dry Gin

$7.00+
Devil's Head Aquavit

Devil's Head Aquavit

$6.00+

Englewood, CO

Aperol

$7.00+

Poli - Gran Bassano Vermouth Bianco

$7.00+
Idlewild Alpine Gin

Idlewild Alpine Gin

$8.00+

Berthoud Jinn Gin

$8.00+

Tequila & Mezcal

Cimarron Tequila Blanco

Cimarron Tequila Blanco

$5.00+

Perfil Seco Tequila Jalisco

Cimarron Tequila Reposado

$6.00+
Proximus Tequila Blanco

Proximus Tequila Blanco

$7.00+

Derrumbes Mezcal

$8.00+
Dona Loca Blanco

Dona Loca Blanco

$9.00+

Blanco is simply un-aged tequila, clean and 100% blue agave. This is tequila in its purest form, without any aging at all. A good Blanco shows you the true expertise of the distiller because there’s nothing to hide. Blanco is most commonly used in cocktails, but our Blanco is smooth and creamy enough to sip straight up.

Dona Loca Reposado

Dona Loca Reposado

$9.00+

Reposado Tequilas are aged in oak barrels for several months, and up to a year. More mellow than blanco, reposados are known for their richness and natural vanilla taste, with no added flavor.

Dona Loca Anejo

Dona Loca Anejo

$10.00+

The top of our line, Añejo Tequila is aged for a minimum of one year in oak casks and are bolder and richer than reposado, and best served straight, for sipping.

Fortaleza Anejo

$11.00+

Fortaleza Reposado

$9.00+Out of stock

ArteNOM 1123 Blanco Histórico Tequila

$10.00

Scotch Scotch Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00+

Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky 43% ABV

Lagavulin 8 Yr

Lagavulin 8 Yr

$10.00+

Lagavulin 8 Year 48% ABV

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$10.00+

Glenfiddich 12 Yr 40% ABV

Classics

Vodka & Mixer

$7.00

Whiskey & Mixer

$7.00

Rum & Mixer

$7.00

Tequila & Mixer

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Gin & Mixer

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

French 75

$11.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Cimarron Blanco Tequilla, lime juice, orange liqueur, salt rim

Housemade Irish Cream

$7.00

Delicious Dairy Bomb! Jameson, heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, cocoa, vanilla

Martini

$10.00

with Jones House Vodka or Gin

Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00+

Whiskey, Bitters, and sugar with orange peel and cherry garnish. Try the house option or with Laws Rye Whiskey

Paloma

$8.00

Cimarron Blanco Tequilla, lime, grapefruit soda, salt rim

Sazerac

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Whiskey Sour (no egg)

$10.00

Western Sky Cocktails

In a Bubble

$11.00

A perfectly bubbly champagne cocktail. Sugar, bitters, brandy, and prosecco

Old Fashioned With Courage

$14.00

Old Fashioned made w/ Hoover's Revenge Fightin' Whiskey

Ruby Slipper

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, ginger beer

Glinda

$12.00

Devil's Head Aquavit, Aperol, lime juice

Malvado

$12.00

Cimarron Reposado, agave syrup, orange bitters, lime peel garnish

Not in Wis-Caahn-sin Anymore, Toto

$12.00

An Old Fashioned, but make it Wisconsin. Brandy, bitters, sugar, soda

The Ron Swanson

The Ron Swanson

$13.00

Double shot of Lagavulin, neat.

We Represent

$10.00

Flying Monkey

$14.00

Terpified Cocktails

Orange Ya Glad

$10.00

Lime in da Coconut

$11.00

Strawbs

$11.00

Soda

Can o' Coke

Can o' Coke

$2.50
Can o' Sprite

Can o' Sprite

$2.50
Can o’ Diet

Can o’ Diet

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Sparkling Water

LaCroix

$2.00

NA Beer

Athletic Brewing Free Wave

Athletic Brewing Free Wave

$6.00

Non-alcoholic Hazy IPA <.5% abv

Ceria Grainwave

$6.00

Ceria Indiewave West Coast IPA

$6.00

Kombucha

On the Fence Green Dragon

$6.00

Mango jalapeño lime kombucha

On the Fence Mango Tango

$6.00

Hibiscus Ginger

Rocky Mountain Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50Out of stock

Deluxe Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Sausage & Pepperoni

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

XLVII's Bakery Pretzels & Bites

Plain Pretzel

$8.00

Jalapeño Pretzel

$8.50

Bacon & Cheddar Pretzel

$8.75

Jalapeño Pretzel Bites

$8.50Out of stock

Plain Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Pay it Forward

Pay it Forward Beverage

$6.00

Buy a drink for someone in the community who deserves one!

Merch

Hat

$35.00

Adjustable snap back hats

Button

$1.00

Sendy Hot Sauce

$8.00+

Whiskey Tea Lights

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer craft beer, wine, and cocktails as well as live events like stand up comedy, music, trivia, and much more!

Location

4361 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113, Englewood, CO 80113

Directions

Gallery
Western Sky Bar & Taproom image
Western Sky Bar & Taproom image
Western Sky Bar & Taproom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Felt
orange star4.3 • 1,345
2421, 101 W Floyd Ave Englewood, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
2160 S. Broadway St. Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Junction Bar @ Junction Food and Drink
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S. Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Route 82 BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Lincoln's Roadhouse
orange star4.5 • 671
1201 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Englewood

Illegal Pete's - DTC
orange star4.5 • 2,683
5312 DTC Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Felt
orange star4.3 • 1,345
2421, 101 W Floyd Ave Englewood, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
orange star4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Colore Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2700 S Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
orange star4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
Pino's Place
orange star4.3 • 621
1400 East Hampton Avenue, Suite 140 Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Englewood
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston