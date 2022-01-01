- Home
WESTFIELD FAMILY RESTAURANT
7126 CATON FARM RD
Plainfield, IL 60586
Sandwiches
Gyro Sandwich
Sliced gyro meat on a pita with onions, tomato & cucumber sauce on the side
Poorboy Sandwich
Seasoned beef patty on garlic bread w/ grilled onions
Patty Melt
Hamburger Patty on grilled rye bread w/ grilled onions & American cheese
Double Patty Melt
Hamburger Patty On grilled rye bread w/ grilled onions & american cheese
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Breaded pork patty on brioche bun w/mayo lettuce tomato
Breaded Fish Sandwich
Breaded cod square on brioche bun w/ lettuce tomato tartar on side
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
On white bread w/ American cheese
Grilled Ham Special
On pita w/ ham & mozzarella cheese
Italian Beef
Sliced Italian Beef Served on French bread
Italian Sausage
On French bread w/ marinara sauce
Italian Combo
Sliced Italian beef & sausage on French bread w/ marinara sauce
Cheddar Cheezy Beef Sandwich
Sliced Italian beef on French bread w/ melted cheddar
Meatball Sandwich
3 meatballs On French bread w/ marinara sauce
Blt Sand
On white toast mayo lettuce tomato on the side pickle
Monte Cristo Sandwich
On Thick bread w/ ham turkey swiss cheese
French Dip Sandwich
Sliced beef On Vienna bread
Reuben Sandwich
Corn beef on grilled rye with Sauerkraut Swiss cheese
Pepper & Egg Sandwich
Scrambled eggs & green peppers mixed together on French bread
Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwiches
On Vienna lettuce tomato bacon pepper jack
BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich
On Vienna bread w/ BBQ sauce
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
On brioche bun lettuce tomato mayo
California Chicken Melt
On rye avocado chipotle mayo provolone
Chicken Breast Special
On pita w/ sweet peppers & mozzarella
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
On pita onions tomatoes cucumber or honey mustard sauce
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
On Vienna bread lettuce tomato mayo
New Orleans Chicken Sandwich
On Brioche bun Cajun chicken bacon cheddar
Philly Chicken Sandwich
On Vienna grilled onions & peppers w/ mozzarella
Turkey Wrap
mayo lettuce tomato bacon & mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken romaine lettuce ceasar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken lettuce tomato buffalo sauce cheddar
Crispy Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken lettuce tomato mayo mozzarella
Gyro Wrap
onion tomato feta cheese cucumber sauce
Chicken Gyro Wrap
onions tomato feta cucumber sauce or honey mustard
South of the Border Wrap
cajun chicken corn beans tomato avocado romaine tortilla strips chipotle ranch
Chicken Fajita Wrap
grilled onions & peppers & Mozzarella cheese
Steak Fajita Wrap
grilled onions & peppers & Mozzarella cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
blended cheese w/garnish lettuce tomato
Chicken Quesadilla
blended cheese w/ garnish lettuce tomato
Steak Quesadilla
blended cheese w/garnish lettuce tomato
BLT Club Sandwich
On white toast bacon mayo lettuce tomato
Clubhouse Sandwich
On white toast bacon mayo lettuce tomato
Roast Beef & Cheese Club
On white toast lettuce tomato mayo american
Ham & Cheese Club
On white toast lettuce tomato mayo american
Skirt Steak Sandwich w/ fries
On garlic bread
Ribeye Steak Sandwich w/ fries
On garlic bread
Philly Steak Sandwich w/ fries
On garlic bread grilled onions peppers & mozzarella
6" Turkey Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
6" Ham Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
6" Salami Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
6" Italian Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz ham pepperoni salami
6" Veggie Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil pickles peppers cucumbers swiss chz
6" Roast Beef Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
6" BBQ Beef Sub
swiss chz & BBQ sauce
6" Corn Beef Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
12" Turkey Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
12" Ham Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
12" Salami Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
12" Italian Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz ham pepperoni salami
12" Veggie Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil pickles peppers cucumbers swiss chz
12" Roast Beef Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
12" BBQ Beef Sub
swiss chz & BBQ sauce
12" Corn Beef Sub
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
Ham & Swiss Panini
swiss cheese & ham
Chicken & Mozzarella Panini
grilled onions, peppers & mozzarella
Turkey & Bacon Panini
lettuce tomato bacon mayo swiss
Italian Panini
ham pepperoni salami chipotle mayo provolone
Hot Beef
on white bread mashed potato beef gravy
Hot Pork Tenderloin
on white bread mashed potato beef gravy
Hot Turkey
on white bread mashed potato turkeygravy
Burgers Dogs
Hamburger (1/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle & grilled onion
Cheeseburger (1/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion & american cheese
Avocado Bacon Burger (1/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ bacon & avocado
Outback Burger(1/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ bbq sauce, bacon, onion strings & pepper jack cheese
Chipotle Burger (1/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ chipotle mayo, grilled onions, egg & pepper jack cheese
Gyro Cheeseburger (1/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ onion, tomato american cheese & cucumber sauce on the side
Mac N Cheeseburger (1/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ onion strings, bacon & mac n chz
Westfield Burger (1/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ bacon, mushrooms & american cheese
Double Hamburger (1/2lb)
on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion
Double Cheeseburger (1/2lb)
on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion & american cheese
Double Outback Burger (1/2lb)
on brioche bun w/ bbq sauce, bacon, onion strings & pepper jack cheese
Double Avocado Burger (1/2lb)
on brioche bun w/ bacon & avocado
Double Chipotle Burger (1/2lb)
on brioche bun w/ chipotle mayo, grilled onions, egg & pepper jack cheese
Double Mac N Cheeseburger (1/2lb)
on brioche bun w/ onion strings, bacon & mac n cheese
Double Gyro Cheeseburger (1/2b)
on brioche bun w/ onion, tomato, american cheese & cucumber sauce on the side
Double Westfield Burger (1/2lb)
on brioche bun w/ bacon, mushrooms & american cheese
Triple Hamburger (3/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion
Triple Cheeseburger (3/4lb)
on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion & american cheese
Hot Dog w/fries
Topped w/ mustard, onion, tomato, relish, pickle & celery salt
Polish Sausage w/ fries
Deep fried jumbo polish on french bread w/ grilled onions & mustard
Cheese Dog w/ fries
hot dog w/ melted cheese sauce on top
Chili Dog w/ fries
Hot dog w/ Chili on top
Chili Cheese Dog w/ fries
Hot dog w/ melted cheese sauce & chili on top
Corn Dog w/ fries
Hot dog wrapped in a breading & deep fried
Value Meals
VM 2 HOT DOGS
onion mustard tomato pickle relish celery salt
VM PORK TEND
brioche bun mayo lettuce tomato
VM GRLD HAM SPEC
on pita with ham & mozzarella
VM GYRO
on pita onions tomatoes cucumber sauce on side
VM FISH SAND
on brioche bun lettuce tomato tartar on side
VM POORBOY
on garlic bread w/ grilled onions
VM PATTY MELT
on grilled rye w/ grilled onions & American cheese
VM DBL PATTY MELT
on grilled rye w/ grilled onions & American cheese
VM ITALIAN BEEF
on Vienna bread
VM MEATBALL SAND
3 meatballs on Vienna bread
VM ITALIAN COMBO
sliced beef & sausage on Vienna w/ Red Sauce
VM ITALIAN SAUS
on Vienna bread w/ Red Sauce
VM 6" HAM SUB
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
VM 6" TURKEY SUB
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
VM 6"SALAMI SUB
lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz
VM AVOC BAC BURGER
avocado & bacon
VM CHEESEBURGER
ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle
VM GYRO CHEESEBURGER
onion tomato American chz gyro meat & cucumber sauce on side
VM HAMBURGER
ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle
VM OUTBACK BURGER
onion strings bacon BBQ sauce pepper jack chz
VM MAC N CHZ BURGER
onion strings bacon & mac n chz
VM CHIPOTLE BURGER
Chipotle mayo grilled onions fried egg pepper jack chz
VM WESTFIELD BURGER
mushrooms bacon American chz
VM DBL AVOC BAC BURGER
avocado & bacon
VM DBL CHEESEBURGER
ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle
VM DBL GYRO CHEESEBURGER
onion tomato American chz gyro meat & cucumber sauce on side
VM DOUBLE HAMBURGER
ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle
VM DBL MAC N CHZ BURGER
onion strings bacon & mac n chz
VM DBL OUTBACK BURGER
onion strings bacon BBQ sauce pepper jack chz
VM DBL CHIPOTLE BURGER
Chipotle mayo grilled onions fried egg pepper jack chz
VM DBL WESTFIELD BURGER
mushrooms bacon American chz
VM TRIPLE HAMBURGER
ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle
VM TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER
ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle
VM BACON JACK CHICKEN
bacon lettuce tomato pepper jack chz on vienna
VM BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
BBQ sauce on vienna
VM BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH
on brioche bun lettuce mayo tomato
VM CALIFORNIA CHICKEN MELT
on grilled rye chipotle mayo provolone avocado
VM CHICKEN BREAST SPECIAL
on pita sweet peppers mozzarella
VM CHICKEN GYRO
on pita onions tomato choice of honey mustard or cucumber sauce
VM CHICKEN STRIP
6 pieces
VM Grilled Chicken Sandwich
on vienna lettuce tomato mayo
VM N. O. Chicken Sandwich
on brioche bun bacon cheddar cajun chicken
VM Philly Chicken Sandwich
on vienna grilled onions, peppers mozzarella
Kids Hamburger
plain
Kids Cheeseburger
plain
Kids Hot Dog
plain
Kids Chicken Strips
4 chicken strips
Kids Grilled Cheese
on white bread
Kids Gyro
cucumber sauce on side
Kids Chicken Gyro
Cucumber or Honey mustard on side
Kids Hot Turkey
on white bread mash pot turkey gravy
Kids Meatball Sandwich
2 meatballs on french bread
Kids Mac N Chz
no fries
Kid Spaghetti
no fries
Kid Mostaciolli
no fries
Side Items
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
6 w/ marinara
Chicken Strips
6
Pizza Puff
Breaded Mushrooms
Poppers
6 w/ cheddar
Fried Pickles
6
Saganaki
Potato Skins
6 w/ sour cream on side
Buffalo Wings
6
Side Baked Potato
w sour cream on side
Side Cottage Fries
Side Mashed Potato
Side Greek Pot
oven baked w/ Greek seasonings
Loaded Baked Potato
bacon cheddar sour cream on side
Side Rice
Side Stuffing
Side Veggies
12 oz Dressing
Side Garlic Bread
Au Jus Bun/Gravy Bread
Chips
Fries
Small Fries
Small Cheese Fries
topped in melted cheddar
Small Bacon Cheese Fries
topped in melted cheddar w/ bacon
Small Gyro Cheese Fries
topped in melted cheddar w/ gyro
Small BBQ Chicken Cheese Fries
melted cheddar w/ chicken tossed in bbq
Small Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries
melted cheddar w/ chicken tossed in buffalo
Large Fries
Large Cheese Fries
topped in melted cheddar
Large Bacon Cheese Fries
topped in melted cheddar w/ bacon
Large Gyro Cheese Fries
topped in melted cheddar w/ gyro
Large BBQ Chicken Cheese Fries
melted cheddar w/ chicken tossed in bbq
Large Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries
melted cheddar w/ chicken tossed in buffalo
Butter Garlic Fries
melted butter & garlic mix
Cajun Fries
cajun seasoning & buff sauce
BBQ Fries
tossed in bbq sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
chili melted cheddar
Loaded Fries
melted cheddar onion bacon chipotle ranch
Extra Sides
Cup of Cheese
Side Dinner Bread
Side Coleslaw
Add Bacon
X pita
Add Egg
Side of Gravy
Add Peppers
Cheese Options
X Meat
X Sauces
X Salad Dressings
Add BBQ Sauce
Add Red Sauce
Add Chili
1 Lb. of Gyro meat
1 Lb. of Chicken Gyro Meat
1 Lb. of Italian Beef
Greek The Salad
Side of Cream Cheese
Dinners
Gyro Plate
Comes w/ 2 pitas fries onions tomatoes cucumber sauce & a garnish of feta, olives & pepperoncini's
Chicken Gyro Plate
2 pitas fries onions tomato cucumber or honey mustard
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
2 patties mash pot brown gavy
Meatloaf
mash pot w/ brown gravy
Roast Turkey
stuffing mash pot w/ turkey gravy
Country Fried Steak
1 patty nash pot w/ country gravy
Pork Chops
2 chops w/ potato
Fried Chicken
1/2 chicken w/ potato
1/2 Slab Ribs
w/ potato
Full Slab Ribs
w/ potato
1/2 BBQ Chicken
w/ potato
Whole BBQ Chicken
w/ potato
Ribs & Chicken
1/2 slab 1/2 chicken & potato
Ribs & Shrimp
1/2 slab 3 breaded shrimp & potato
Veggie Stir Fry
stir fry veggies terriyaki sauce over rice
Chicken Stir Fry
stir fry veggies terriyaki sauce over rice
Beef Stir Fry
stir fry veggies terriyaki sauce over rice
Jumbo Shrimp
6 breaded shrimp & potato
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
w/ potato
Breaded Perch Dinner
w/ potato
Breaded Cod Dinner
w/ potato
Baked Salmon
w/ potato
Pastas
Greek Specialties
Greek Chicken
1/2 chicken w/ rice Greek potato & pita. Please allow 30 minutes for preparation
Chicken Opah
chicken breast rice greek pot pita
Chicken Saganaki
chicken breast saganaki chz w/ lemon butter sauce rice pita
Greek Pork Chops
2 greek seasoned chops w/ potato
Greek Style Skirt Steak
w/ potato
Salads Soups
Tossed Salad
lettuce cucumber tomato green pepper
Taco Salad
taco shell lettuce tomato beef cheddar
Julienne Salad
ham turkey swiss & american chz egg
Caesar Salad
romaine egg tomato cucumber croutons parmesan chz
Greek Salad
onion tomato cucumber green pepper feta olives pepperoncini oregano
Cobb Salad
egg bacon avocado tomato cucumber blu chz turkey
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine egg tomato cucumber croutons parmesan chz
Buffalo Chicken Salad
crispy chicken buff sauce blu chz onions tomato cucumber onions
Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken onions pecans tomato cucumber cheddar
Special Salad
grilled chicken lettuce tomato onion cucumber
Southwest Chicken Salad
cajun chicken onion corn beans tomato cucumber tortilla chips pepper jack
Soup of the Day
Second Soup
Third Soup
Chili w/ cheese & onions
32 oz Soup of the Day
32 oz Second Soup
32 oz Third Soup
32 oz Chili
64 oz Soup of the Day
64 oz Second Soup
64 oz Third Soup
64 oz Chili
Nachos
Beverages
Small Soft Drink
Medium Soft Drink
Large Soft Drink
Small Juice/milk
Medium Juice/milk
Large Juice/milk
Small Hot Cholate
Medium Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Small French Vanilla
Medium French Vanilla
Large French Vanilla
Hot Tea
Cup of Water
Small Coffee
Medium Coffee
Large Coffee
Small Decaf
Medium Decaf
Large Decaf
Cold Brew Coffee
Egg Orders
1 Egg Order
Comes w/hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
2 Egg Order
Comes w/ hash browns& choice oftoast or pancakes
3 Egg Order
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
4 Egg Order
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Corn Beef Hash & 3 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
1 Pork Chop w/ 2 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
2 Pork Chop w 2 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Skirt Steak w/ 2 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Ribeye Steak w/ 2 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Ham Steak w/ 3 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Country Fried Steak w/ 2 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Gyro Meat w/ 2 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Polish Sausage w 2 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Italian Sausage w/ 2 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Chicken Breast w/ 2 Eggs
Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes
Breakfast By Number
#1 Petite Princess Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns onion tomato mozzarella cheese w/ 2 eggs
#2 2x4
2 eggs & 4 pancakes
#3 Taco Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato, green peppers & cheddar cheese w/ 2 eggs
#4 Westfield Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, ham, bacon, sausage, american cheese & 3 eggs
#5 Hobo Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns. american cheese & 2 eggs
#6 Gypsy Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, ham, onion, mushrooms, american cheese & 2 eggs
#7 007 Mourne Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, onion, green pepper, tomato, sausage, american cheese & 3 eggs
#8 Two Biscuits with Gravy
country gravy
#9 Chorizo Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, onion, green pepper, american cheese & 2 eggs
#10 French Toast Creation
2 pieces of french toast, 2 eggs & choice of 2 bacon or sausage
#11 Waffle Combo
Waffle w/ 2 eggs & choice of 2 bacon or sausage
#12 Country Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, onion, ham, american cheese, topped w/ country gravy & 2 eggs
Breakfast Wraps
Bacon Wrap
Bacon, hash browns, american cheese & 2 eggs in a tortilla
Sausage Wrap
Sausage, hash browns, american cheese & 2 eggs in a tortilla
Ham Wrap
Ham, hash browns, american cheese & 2 eggs in a tortilla
Chorizo Wrap
Chorizo, hash browns, american cheese, eggs, onion & green peppers in a tortilla
Breakfast Steak Wrap
Steak, hash browns, mozzarella cheese, eggs, onion, green pepper & tomato in a tortilla
California Wrap
Hash browns, mozzarella cheese, eggs, spinach, bacon, tomato & avocado in a tortilla
Egg Wrap
Hash browns, american cheese & eggs in a tortilla
Turkey Sausage Wrap
Turkey sausage, hash browns, american cheese & eggs in a tortilla
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey bacon, hash browns, american cheese & eggs in a tortilla
Omelets
plain omelet
3 Cheese Omelet
American cheese, swiss & cheddar cheeses Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes
Chorizo Omelet
Chorizo, green peppers, onion & american cheese Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes
Denver Omelet
Onion, green peppers & ham Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes
Greek Omelet
Onion, green peppers, tomato & feta cheese Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes
International Omelet
Bacon, sausage, tomato, onion & american cheese Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes
Meatlovers Omelet
Bacon, ham & sausage Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes
Veggie Omelet
Onion, green peppers, tomato & mushroom Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Eggs w/ cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns
Sausage Sandwich
Sausage links, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns
Bacon Sandwich
Bacon, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns
Ham Sandwich
Ham, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns
Sausage Patty Sandwich
Sausage patty, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns
Turkey Sausage Sandwich
Turkey sausage, eggs & eggs on toast Served w/ hash browns
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Turkey Bacon, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns
Breakfast Side Items
Side Bacon
3 pieces
Side Sausage Links
3 pieces
Side Sausage Patties
2 pieces
Side Ham
1 piece
Side Turkey Links
3 pieces
Side Turkey Bacon
3 pieces
Side Corn Beef Hash
Side Hash Browns
Side Grits
Toast
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Pecan Roll
Side Fruit
mixed seasonal fruit
Side of Avocado
Side of Gravy
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side 3 Eggs
French Toast & Crepes
French Toast
3 pieces of thick french toast dipped in batter and toasted on grill
Wheat French Toast
3 pieces of thin wheat bread dipped in batter and toasted on grill
Banana Bread French Toast
3 pieces of baked banana bread w/nuts dipped in batter and toasted on grill
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread dipped in batter and toasted on grill topped w/ vanilla icing
Almond Encrusted French Toast
3 pieces of thick french toast coated with shredded coconut and almonds dipped in batter and toasted on grill Topped w/ vanilla icing
Loaded French Toast
2 pieces of thick french toast dipped in batter and toasted on grill Stuffed & topped w/ strawberries, bananas, blue berries, cream cheese, pecans, caramel & powdered sugar
1/2 French Toast
2 pieces of thick french toast dipped in batter and toasted on grill
Plain Crepes
3 pieces of a thin sweet batter grilled on a flat top & can be filled with your choice of fruit toppings for an additional charge
Pancakes
Waffles
Kids Breakfast
Mickey Mouse
1 piece of pancake shaped like mickey's face w/ 2 pieces bacon or sausage with pineapple eyebrows & cherries for eyes & nose Comes w/ kids size drink
Junior Plate Eggs
1 egg, hash browns, 2 pieces bacon or sausage & 1 piece toast Comes w/ kids size drink
Junior Plate Pancake
1 piece of pancake & 2 pieces bacon or sausage Comes w/ kids size drink
Kids French Toast
1 piece french toast & 2 pieces bacon or sausage Comes w/ kids size drink
Kids Short Stack
2 pieces pancake Comes w/ kids size drink
Kids Chocolate Chip
2 pieces pancakes with chocolate chips inside Comes w/ kids size drink
Kids Silver Dollars
8 pieces of silver dollar sized pancakes Comes w/ kids size drink
Scramblers
Benedicts
Specialty Skillets
Veggie Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes
Gyro skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes
Skirt Steak skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, onions, green peppers, steak, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes
Italian Sausage Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes
Denver Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, ham, onion, green pepper, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes
Greek Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, feta cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes
Corn Beef Hash Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, corn beef hash, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes
Meat Lovers Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, sausage, bacon, ham, american cheese & 2 eggs
Polish Sausage Skillet
Skillet full of hash browns, onions, green peppers, polish sausage, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes
Cones & Cups
Traditional Sundaes
Specialty Sundaes
Parfaits
Super Sundaes
Desserts
Mocha Cooler
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Our restaurant has been open for over 20 years, making the best quality of food & offering top of the line customer service. Since we are family owned, we want to make sure every visit is filled with respect and hospitality. Your experience matters. Everything made at Westfield is made with care. We would like to know how great your experience was or if you have any comments or concerns, so please feel free to let us know.
7126 CATON FARM RD, Plainfield, IL 60586