WESTFIELD FAMILY RESTAURANT

Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$8.25

Sliced gyro meat on a pita with onions, tomato & cucumber sauce on the side

Poorboy Sandwich

$7.55

Seasoned beef patty on garlic bread w/ grilled onions

Patty Melt

$6.25

Hamburger Patty on grilled rye bread w/ grilled onions & American cheese

Double Patty Melt

$8.99

Hamburger Patty On grilled rye bread w/ grilled onions & american cheese

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.25

Breaded pork patty on brioche bun w/mayo lettuce tomato

Breaded Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Breaded cod square on brioche bun w/ lettuce tomato tartar on side

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

On white bread w/ American cheese

Grilled Ham Special

$7.99

On pita w/ ham & mozzarella cheese

Italian Beef

$7.99

Sliced Italian Beef Served on French bread

Italian Sausage

$7.25

On French bread w/ marinara sauce

Italian Combo

$9.25

Sliced Italian beef & sausage on French bread w/ marinara sauce

Cheddar Cheezy Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced Italian beef on French bread w/ melted cheddar

Meatball Sandwich

$7.99

3 meatballs On French bread w/ marinara sauce

Blt Sand

$7.45

On white toast mayo lettuce tomato on the side pickle

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$9.95

On Thick bread w/ ham turkey swiss cheese

French Dip Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced beef On Vienna bread

Reuben Sandwich

$9.95

Corn beef on grilled rye with Sauerkraut Swiss cheese

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$7.95

Scrambled eggs & green peppers mixed together on French bread

Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwiches

$8.25

On Vienna lettuce tomato bacon pepper jack

BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.99

On Vienna bread w/ BBQ sauce

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$5.45

On brioche bun lettuce tomato mayo

California Chicken Melt

$9.25

On rye avocado chipotle mayo provolone

Chicken Breast Special

$7.49

On pita w/ sweet peppers & mozzarella

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$8.25

On pita onions tomatoes cucumber or honey mustard sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.99

On Vienna bread lettuce tomato mayo

New Orleans Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

On Brioche bun Cajun chicken bacon cheddar

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

On Vienna grilled onions & peppers w/ mozzarella

Turkey Wrap

$8.95

mayo lettuce tomato bacon & mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

grilled chicken romaine lettuce ceasar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

crispy chicken lettuce tomato buffalo sauce cheddar

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.95

crispy chicken lettuce tomato mayo mozzarella

Gyro Wrap

$8.95

onion tomato feta cheese cucumber sauce

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$9.95

onions tomato feta cucumber sauce or honey mustard

South of the Border Wrap

$9.95

cajun chicken corn beans tomato avocado romaine tortilla strips chipotle ranch

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$8.95

grilled onions & peppers & Mozzarella cheese

Steak Fajita Wrap

$11.95

grilled onions & peppers & Mozzarella cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

blended cheese w/garnish lettuce tomato

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

blended cheese w/ garnish lettuce tomato

Steak Quesadilla

$11.95

blended cheese w/garnish lettuce tomato

BLT Club Sandwich

$8.95

On white toast bacon mayo lettuce tomato

Clubhouse Sandwich

$9.25

On white toast bacon mayo lettuce tomato

Roast Beef & Cheese Club

$9.25

On white toast lettuce tomato mayo american

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.25

On white toast lettuce tomato mayo american

Skirt Steak Sandwich w/ fries

$14.95

On garlic bread

Ribeye Steak Sandwich w/ fries

$14.95

On garlic bread

Philly Steak Sandwich w/ fries

$14.95

On garlic bread grilled onions peppers & mozzarella

6" Turkey Sub

$6.45

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

6" Ham Sub

$6.45

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

6" Salami Sub

$6.45

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

6" Italian Sub

$6.99

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz ham pepperoni salami

6" Veggie Sub

$6.45

lettuce onion tomato sub oil pickles peppers cucumbers swiss chz

6" Roast Beef Sub

$6.45

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

6" BBQ Beef Sub

$6.99

swiss chz & BBQ sauce

6" Corn Beef Sub

$6.45

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

12" Turkey Sub

$8.99

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

12" Ham Sub

$8.99

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

12" Salami Sub

$8.99

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

12" Italian Sub

$9.25

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz ham pepperoni salami

12" Veggie Sub

$8.99

lettuce onion tomato sub oil pickles peppers cucumbers swiss chz

12" Roast Beef Sub

$8.99

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

12" BBQ Beef Sub

$8.99

swiss chz & BBQ sauce

12" Corn Beef Sub

$8.99

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

Ham & Swiss Panini

$8.95

swiss cheese & ham

Chicken & Mozzarella Panini

$9.95

grilled onions, peppers & mozzarella

Turkey & Bacon Panini

$8.95

lettuce tomato bacon mayo swiss

Italian Panini

$9.95

ham pepperoni salami chipotle mayo provolone

Hot Beef

$10.95

on white bread mashed potato beef gravy

Hot Pork Tenderloin

$10.95

on white bread mashed potato beef gravy

Hot Turkey

$10.95

on white bread mashed potato turkeygravy

Burgers Dogs

Hamburger (1/4lb)

$4.99

on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle & grilled onion

Cheeseburger (1/4lb)

$5.49

on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion & american cheese

Avocado Bacon Burger (1/4lb)

$7.25

on brioche bun w/ bacon & avocado

Outback Burger(1/4lb)

$6.99

on brioche bun w/ bbq sauce, bacon, onion strings & pepper jack cheese

Chipotle Burger (1/4lb)

$6.99

on brioche bun w/ chipotle mayo, grilled onions, egg & pepper jack cheese

Gyro Cheeseburger (1/4lb)

$6.99

on brioche bun w/ onion, tomato american cheese & cucumber sauce on the side

Mac N Cheeseburger (1/4lb)

$6.99

on brioche bun w/ onion strings, bacon & mac n chz

Westfield Burger (1/4lb)

$6.99

on brioche bun w/ bacon, mushrooms & american cheese

Double Hamburger (1/2lb)

$7.25

on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion

Double Cheeseburger (1/2lb)

$7.79

on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion & american cheese

Double Outback Burger (1/2lb)

$8.99

on brioche bun w/ bbq sauce, bacon, onion strings & pepper jack cheese

Double Avocado Burger (1/2lb)

$8.99

on brioche bun w/ bacon & avocado

Double Chipotle Burger (1/2lb)

$8.99

on brioche bun w/ chipotle mayo, grilled onions, egg & pepper jack cheese

Double Mac N Cheeseburger (1/2lb)

$8.99

on brioche bun w/ onion strings, bacon & mac n cheese

Double Gyro Cheeseburger (1/2b)

$8.99

on brioche bun w/ onion, tomato, american cheese & cucumber sauce on the side

Double Westfield Burger (1/2lb)

$8.99

on brioche bun w/ bacon, mushrooms & american cheese

Triple Hamburger (3/4lb)

$9.50

on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion

Triple Cheeseburger (3/4lb)

$9.99

on brioche bun w/ ketchup, mustard, pickle, grilled onion & american cheese

Hot Dog w/fries

$4.49

Topped w/ mustard, onion, tomato, relish, pickle & celery salt

Polish Sausage w/ fries

$6.99

Deep fried jumbo polish on french bread w/ grilled onions & mustard

Cheese Dog w/ fries

$4.99

hot dog w/ melted cheese sauce on top

Chili Dog w/ fries

$4.99

Hot dog w/ Chili on top

Chili Cheese Dog w/ fries

$5.35

Hot dog w/ melted cheese sauce & chili on top

Corn Dog w/ fries

$4.15

Hot dog wrapped in a breading & deep fried

Value Meals

VM 2 HOT DOGS

$10.99

onion mustard tomato pickle relish celery salt

VM PORK TEND

$9.25

brioche bun mayo lettuce tomato

VM GRLD HAM SPEC

$10.99

on pita with ham & mozzarella

VM GYRO

$11.25

on pita onions tomatoes cucumber sauce on side

VM FISH SAND

$9.99

on brioche bun lettuce tomato tartar on side

VM POORBOY

$10.55

on garlic bread w/ grilled onions

VM PATTY MELT

$9.25

on grilled rye w/ grilled onions & American cheese

VM DBL PATTY MELT

$11.99

on grilled rye w/ grilled onions & American cheese

VM ITALIAN BEEF

$10.99

on Vienna bread

VM MEATBALL SAND

$10.99

3 meatballs on Vienna bread

VM ITALIAN COMBO

$12.25

sliced beef & sausage on Vienna w/ Red Sauce

VM ITALIAN SAUS

$10.25

on Vienna bread w/ Red Sauce

VM 6" HAM SUB

$10.45

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

VM 6" TURKEY SUB

$10.45

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

VM 6"SALAMI SUB

$10.45

lettuce onion tomato sub oil swiss chz

VM AVOC BAC BURGER

$10.25

avocado & bacon

VM CHEESEBURGER

$8.49

ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle

VM GYRO CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

onion tomato American chz gyro meat & cucumber sauce on side

VM HAMBURGER

$7.99

ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle

VM OUTBACK BURGER

$9.99

onion strings bacon BBQ sauce pepper jack chz

VM MAC N CHZ BURGER

$9.99

onion strings bacon & mac n chz

VM CHIPOTLE BURGER

$9.99

Chipotle mayo grilled onions fried egg pepper jack chz

VM WESTFIELD BURGER

$9.99

mushrooms bacon American chz

VM DBL AVOC BAC BURGER

$11.99

avocado & bacon

VM DBL CHEESEBURGER

$10.79

ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle

VM DBL GYRO CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

onion tomato American chz gyro meat & cucumber sauce on side

VM DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$10.25

ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle

VM DBL MAC N CHZ BURGER

$11.99

onion strings bacon & mac n chz

VM DBL OUTBACK BURGER

$11.99

onion strings bacon BBQ sauce pepper jack chz

VM DBL CHIPOTLE BURGER

$11.99

Chipotle mayo grilled onions fried egg pepper jack chz

VM DBL WESTFIELD BURGER

$11.99

mushrooms bacon American chz

VM TRIPLE HAMBURGER

$12.50

ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle

VM TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

ketchup mustard grilled onion pickle

VM BACON JACK CHICKEN

$12.25

bacon lettuce tomato pepper jack chz on vienna

VM BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

BBQ sauce on vienna

VM BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

on brioche bun lettuce mayo tomato

VM CALIFORNIA CHICKEN MELT

$12.99

on grilled rye chipotle mayo provolone avocado

VM CHICKEN BREAST SPECIAL

$11.49

on pita sweet peppers mozzarella

VM CHICKEN GYRO

$11.99

on pita onions tomato choice of honey mustard or cucumber sauce

VM CHICKEN STRIP

$11.45

6 pieces

VM Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

on vienna lettuce tomato mayo

VM N. O. Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

on brioche bun bacon cheddar cajun chicken

VM Philly Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

on vienna grilled onions, peppers mozzarella

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

plain

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.25

plain

Kids Hot Dog

$7.25

plain

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

4 chicken strips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

on white bread

Kids Gyro

$7.99

cucumber sauce on side

Kids Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Cucumber or Honey mustard on side

Kids Hot Turkey

$7.99

on white bread mash pot turkey gravy

Kids Meatball Sandwich

$7.99

2 meatballs on french bread

Kids Mac N Chz

$6.45

no fries

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

no fries

Kid Mostaciolli

$6.99

no fries

Side Items

Onion Rings

$5.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 w/ marinara

Chicken Strips

$8.45

6

Pizza Puff

$3.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Poppers

$6.99

6 w/ cheddar

Fried Pickles

$6.99

6

Saganaki

$9.25

Potato Skins

$8.95

6 w/ sour cream on side

Buffalo Wings

$9.55

6

Side Baked Potato

$3.45

w sour cream on side

Side Cottage Fries

$3.45

Side Mashed Potato

$3.45

Side Greek Pot

$3.45

oven baked w/ Greek seasonings

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

bacon cheddar sour cream on side

Side Rice

$3.45

Side Stuffing

$3.45

Side Veggies

$3.45

12 oz Dressing

$6.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.50

Au Jus Bun/Gravy Bread

$2.35

Chips

$1.75

Fries

Small Fries

$2.75

Small Cheese Fries

$3.75

topped in melted cheddar

Small Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.99

topped in melted cheddar w/ bacon

Small Gyro Cheese Fries

$5.95

topped in melted cheddar w/ gyro

Small BBQ Chicken Cheese Fries

$5.50

melted cheddar w/ chicken tossed in bbq

Small Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$5.50

melted cheddar w/ chicken tossed in buffalo

Large Fries

$3.75

Large Cheese Fries

$4.99

topped in melted cheddar

Large Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

topped in melted cheddar w/ bacon

Large Gyro Cheese Fries

$7.99

topped in melted cheddar w/ gyro

Large BBQ Chicken Cheese Fries

$8.25

melted cheddar w/ chicken tossed in bbq

Large Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$8.25

melted cheddar w/ chicken tossed in buffalo

Butter Garlic Fries

$4.99

melted butter & garlic mix

Cajun Fries

$4.99

cajun seasoning & buff sauce

BBQ Fries

$4.99

tossed in bbq sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

chili melted cheddar

Loaded Fries

$7.99

melted cheddar onion bacon chipotle ranch

Extra Sides

Cup of Cheese

$1.00

Side Dinner Bread

$0.75

Side Coleslaw

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.75

X pita

$1.25

Add Egg

$1.00

Side of Gravy

Add Peppers

Cheese Options

X Meat

X Sauces

X Salad Dressings

Add BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Add Red Sauce

$1.00

Add Chili

$1.00

1 Lb. of Gyro meat

$12.99

1 Lb. of Chicken Gyro Meat

$12.99

1 Lb. of Italian Beef

$12.99

Greek The Salad

$2.50

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.75

Dinners

Gyro Plate

$13.45

Comes w/ 2 pitas fries onions tomatoes cucumber sauce & a garnish of feta, olives & pepperoncini's

Chicken Gyro Plate

$14.95

2 pitas fries onions tomato cucumber or honey mustard

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$13.25

2 patties mash pot brown gavy

Meatloaf

$13.45

mash pot w/ brown gravy

Roast Turkey

$13.95

stuffing mash pot w/ turkey gravy

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

1 patty nash pot w/ country gravy

Pork Chops

$15.95

2 chops w/ potato

Fried Chicken

$14.95

1/2 chicken w/ potato

1/2 Slab Ribs

$17.99

w/ potato

Full Slab Ribs

$23.99

w/ potato

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$13.99

w/ potato

Whole BBQ Chicken

$19.95

w/ potato

Ribs & Chicken

$21.95

1/2 slab 1/2 chicken & potato

Ribs & Shrimp

$21.95

1/2 slab 3 breaded shrimp & potato

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.95

stir fry veggies terriyaki sauce over rice

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.95

stir fry veggies terriyaki sauce over rice

Beef Stir Fry

$15.95

stir fry veggies terriyaki sauce over rice

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

6 breaded shrimp & potato

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$13.99

w/ potato

Breaded Perch Dinner

$15.99

w/ potato

Breaded Cod Dinner

$15.99

w/ potato

Baked Salmon

$16.95

w/ potato

Pastas

Spaghetti

$11.95

in sauce w/ garlic bread

Mostaciolli

$11.95

in sauce w/ garlic bread

Fettucini

$11.95

in sauce w/garlic bread

Chicken Parmesean

$16.95

breaded chicken in sauce over noodles w/ garlic bread

Greek Specialties

Greek Chicken

$17.95

1/2 chicken w/ rice Greek potato & pita. Please allow 30 minutes for preparation

Chicken Opah

$16.95

chicken breast rice greek pot pita

Chicken Saganaki

$17.95

chicken breast saganaki chz w/ lemon butter sauce rice pita

Greek Pork Chops

$16.95

2 greek seasoned chops w/ potato

Greek Style Skirt Steak

$21.95

w/ potato

Salads Soups

Tossed Salad

$5.25

lettuce cucumber tomato green pepper

Taco Salad

$10.45

taco shell lettuce tomato beef cheddar

Julienne Salad

$11.45

ham turkey swiss & american chz egg

Caesar Salad

$10.25

romaine egg tomato cucumber croutons parmesan chz

Greek Salad

$11.95

onion tomato cucumber green pepper feta olives pepperoncini oregano

Cobb Salad

$11.95

egg bacon avocado tomato cucumber blu chz turkey

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.25

romaine egg tomato cucumber croutons parmesan chz

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

crispy chicken buff sauce blu chz onions tomato cucumber onions

Pecan Chicken Salad

$11.95

grilled chicken onions pecans tomato cucumber cheddar

Special Salad

$11.95

grilled chicken lettuce tomato onion cucumber

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

cajun chicken onion corn beans tomato cucumber tortilla chips pepper jack

Soup of the Day

$4.39

Second Soup

$4.39

Third Soup

$4.39

Chili w/ cheese & onions

$5.99

32 oz Soup of the Day

$8.00

32 oz Second Soup

$8.00

32 oz Third Soup

$8.00

32 oz Chili

$11.00

64 oz Soup of the Day

$14.00

64 oz Second Soup

$14.00

64 oz Third Soup

$14.00

64 oz Chili

$15.00

Nachos

Original Nachos

$9.95

melted cheddar & seasoned beef

Mexican Nachos

$10.95

melted cheddar & seasoned beef onions lettuce tomato jalapeno

Cheese Nachos

$7.95

melted cheddar

Beverages

Small Soft Drink

$1.99

Medium Soft Drink

$2.39

Large Soft Drink

$2.75

Small Juice/milk

$2.45

Medium Juice/milk

$2.75

Large Juice/milk

$3.99

Small Hot Cholate

$2.99

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Small French Vanilla

$2.99

Medium French Vanilla

$3.59

Large French Vanilla

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.75

Cup of Water

$0.25

Small Coffee

$1.69

Medium Coffee

$1.99

Large Coffee

$2.50

Small Decaf

$1.69

Medium Decaf

$1.99

Large Decaf

$2.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.49

Egg Orders

1 Egg Order

$6.95

Comes w/hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

2 Egg Order

$8.20

Comes w/ hash browns& choice oftoast or pancakes

3 Egg Order

$9.45

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

4 Egg Order

$10.70

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Corn Beef Hash & 3 Eggs

$10.95

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

1 Pork Chop w/ 2 Eggs

$10.95

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

2 Pork Chop w 2 Eggs

$12.95

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Skirt Steak w/ 2 Eggs

$19.95

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Ribeye Steak w/ 2 Eggs

$19.95

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Ham Steak w/ 3 Eggs

$11.45

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Country Fried Steak w/ 2 Eggs

$11.45

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Gyro Meat w/ 2 Eggs

$11.45

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Polish Sausage w 2 Eggs

$11.45

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Italian Sausage w/ 2 Eggs

$11.45

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Chicken Breast w/ 2 Eggs

$12.95

Comes w/ hash browns & choice of toast or pancakes

Breakfast By Number

#1 Petite Princess Skillet

$9.95

Skillet full of hash browns onion tomato mozzarella cheese w/ 2 eggs

#2 2x4

$9.00

2 eggs & 4 pancakes

#3 Taco Skillet

$11.95

Skillet full of hash browns seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato, green peppers & cheddar cheese w/ 2 eggs

#4 Westfield Skillet

$12.45

Skillet full of hash browns, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, ham, bacon, sausage, american cheese & 3 eggs

#5 Hobo Skillet

$7.95

Skillet full of hash browns. american cheese & 2 eggs

#6 Gypsy Skillet

$10.95

Skillet full of hash browns, ham, onion, mushrooms, american cheese & 2 eggs

#7 007 Mourne Skillet

$10.95

Skillet full of hash browns, onion, green pepper, tomato, sausage, american cheese & 3 eggs

#8 Two Biscuits with Gravy

$6.99

country gravy

#9 Chorizo Skillet

$11.95

Skillet full of hash browns, onion, green pepper, american cheese & 2 eggs

#10 French Toast Creation

$10.45

2 pieces of french toast, 2 eggs & choice of 2 bacon or sausage

#11 Waffle Combo

$10.75

Waffle w/ 2 eggs & choice of 2 bacon or sausage

#12 Country Skillet

$11.95

Skillet full of hash browns, onion, ham, american cheese, topped w/ country gravy & 2 eggs

Breakfast Wraps

Bacon Wrap

$9.25

Bacon, hash browns, american cheese & 2 eggs in a tortilla

Sausage Wrap

$9.25

Sausage, hash browns, american cheese & 2 eggs in a tortilla

Ham Wrap

$9.25

Ham, hash browns, american cheese & 2 eggs in a tortilla

Chorizo Wrap

$10.95

Chorizo, hash browns, american cheese, eggs, onion & green peppers in a tortilla

Breakfast Steak Wrap

$13.95

Steak, hash browns, mozzarella cheese, eggs, onion, green pepper & tomato in a tortilla

California Wrap

$10.95

Hash browns, mozzarella cheese, eggs, spinach, bacon, tomato & avocado in a tortilla

Egg Wrap

$7.95

Hash browns, american cheese & eggs in a tortilla

Turkey Sausage Wrap

$9.75

Turkey sausage, hash browns, american cheese & eggs in a tortilla

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.75

Turkey bacon, hash browns, american cheese & eggs in a tortilla

Omelets

plain omelet

$7.95

3 Cheese Omelet

$9.95

American cheese, swiss & cheddar cheeses Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes

Chorizo Omelet

$11.95

Chorizo, green peppers, onion & american cheese Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes

Denver Omelet

$10.95

Onion, green peppers & ham Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes

Greek Omelet

$10.95

Onion, green peppers, tomato & feta cheese Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes

International Omelet

$11.95

Bacon, sausage, tomato, onion & american cheese Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes

Meatlovers Omelet

$12.45

Bacon, ham & sausage Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes

Veggie Omelet

$10.95

Onion, green peppers, tomato & mushroom Comes w/ hash browns, toast or pancakes

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$7.95

Eggs w/ cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns

Sausage Sandwich

$8.25

Sausage links, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns

Bacon Sandwich

$8.25

Bacon, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns

Ham Sandwich

$8.25

Ham, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns

Sausage Patty Sandwich

$8.75

Sausage patty, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$8.75

Turkey sausage, eggs & eggs on toast Served w/ hash browns

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$8.75

Turkey Bacon, eggs & cheese on toast Served w/ hash browns

Breakfast Side Items

Side Bacon

$3.45

3 pieces

Side Sausage Links

$3.45

3 pieces

Side Sausage Patties

$3.75

2 pieces

Side Ham

$3.75

1 piece

Side Turkey Links

$3.99

3 pieces

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.99

3 pieces

Side Corn Beef Hash

$3.95

Side Hash Browns

$3.75

Side Grits

$3.75

Toast

$2.25

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.25

Pecan Roll

$3.25

Side Fruit

$3.75

mixed seasonal fruit

Side of Avocado

$2.75

Side of Gravy

Side 1 Egg

$1.25

Side 2 Eggs

$2.50

Side 3 Eggs

$3.75

French Toast & Crepes

French Toast

$7.49

3 pieces of thick french toast dipped in batter and toasted on grill

Wheat French Toast

$7.49

3 pieces of thin wheat bread dipped in batter and toasted on grill

Banana Bread French Toast

$8.49

3 pieces of baked banana bread w/nuts dipped in batter and toasted on grill

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$8.49

3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread dipped in batter and toasted on grill topped w/ vanilla icing

Almond Encrusted French Toast

$9.49

3 pieces of thick french toast coated with shredded coconut and almonds dipped in batter and toasted on grill Topped w/ vanilla icing

Loaded French Toast

$10.99

2 pieces of thick french toast dipped in batter and toasted on grill Stuffed & topped w/ strawberries, bananas, blue berries, cream cheese, pecans, caramel & powdered sugar

1/2 French Toast

$5.95

2 pieces of thick french toast dipped in batter and toasted on grill

Plain Crepes

$6.99

3 pieces of a thin sweet batter grilled on a flat top & can be filled with your choice of fruit toppings for an additional charge

Pancakes

Short Stack

$5.99

3 pieces of pancakes

Pancakes

$7.49

4 pieces of pancakes

Silver Dollars

$7.99

12 silver dollar size pieces of pancakes

Cinn. Swirl Pancakes

$8.99

4 pieces of pancakes topped w/ cinnamon & vanilla icing

Waffles

Waffle

$7.49

1 Belgium waffle

Bacon Waffle

$8.99

1 Belgium waffle w/chopped bacon inside

Banana Split Waffle

$9.95

1 Belgium waffle topped w/ strawberry glaze, banana, ice cream, whip cream & chocolate syrup

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$9.25

1 Belgium waffle topped w/ cinnamon & vanilla icing

Kids Breakfast

Mickey Mouse

$6.25

1 piece of pancake shaped like mickey's face w/ 2 pieces bacon or sausage with pineapple eyebrows & cherries for eyes & nose Comes w/ kids size drink

Junior Plate Eggs

$6.25

1 egg, hash browns, 2 pieces bacon or sausage & 1 piece toast Comes w/ kids size drink

Junior Plate Pancake

$6.25

1 piece of pancake & 2 pieces bacon or sausage Comes w/ kids size drink

Kids French Toast

$6.25

1 piece french toast & 2 pieces bacon or sausage Comes w/ kids size drink

Kids Short Stack

$5.95

2 pieces pancake Comes w/ kids size drink

Kids Chocolate Chip

$6.25

2 pieces pancakes with chocolate chips inside Comes w/ kids size drink

Kids Silver Dollars

$5.95

8 pieces of silver dollar sized pancakes Comes w/ kids size drink

Scramblers

Meat Lovers Scrambler

$10.95

ham sausage bacon

Denver Scrambler

$10.95

ham onion peppers

California Scrambler

$11.45

bacon spinach tomato avocado

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

ham on muffin hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$10.95

sausage patty on biscuit country gravy

Benedict Florentine

$10.95

bacon spinach on muffin hollandaise sauce

Specialty Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$11.95

Skillet full of hash browns, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes

Gyro skillet

$11.95

Skillet full of hash browns, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes

Skirt Steak skillet

$21.95

Skillet full of hash browns, onions, green peppers, steak, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes

Italian Sausage Skillet

$11.45

Skillet full of hash browns, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes

Denver Skillet

$11.95

Skillet full of hash browns, ham, onion, green pepper, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes

Greek Skillet

$11.95

Skillet full of hash browns, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, feta cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes

Corn Beef Hash Skillet

$10.95

Skillet full of hash browns, corn beef hash, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.99

Skillet full of hash browns, sausage, bacon, ham, american cheese & 2 eggs

Polish Sausage Skillet

$10.99

Skillet full of hash browns, onions, green peppers, polish sausage, american cheese & 2 eggs Comes w/ toast or pancakes

Beverages

Small Soft Drink

$1.99

Medium Soft Drink

$2.39

Large Soft Drink

$2.75

Small Juice/milk

$2.45

Medium Juice/milk

$2.75

Large Juice/milk

$3.99

Small Hot Cholate

$2.99

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Small French Vanilla

$2.99

Medium French Vanilla

$3.59

Large French Vanilla

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.75

Cup of Water

$0.25

Small Coffee

$1.69

Medium Coffee

$1.99

Large Coffee

$2.50

Small Decaf

$1.69

Medium Decaf

$1.99

Large Decaf

$2.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.49

Shakes

Small Shake

$3.99

Medium Shake

$4.69

Large Shake

$5.79

Malts

Small Malt

$4.29

Medium Malt

$4.99

Large Malt

$5.99

Smoothies

Small Smoothie

$3.99

Medium Smoothie

$4.99

Large Smoothie

$5.99

Slushes

Small Slush

$3.69

Medium Slush

$3.89

Large Slush

$4.99

Polar Blasts

Small Polar Blast

$3.99

Medium Polar Blast

$4.99

Large Polar Blast

$5.99

Cones & Cups

Baby cone

$1.49

small cone

$2.39

medium cones

$3.25

large cones

$3.99

waffle cone

$4.25

baby cup

$1.49

small cup

$2.39

medium cup

$3.25

large cup

$3.99

Quart of Ice Cream

$5.99

Traditional Sundaes

small sundae

$3.99

medium sundae

$4.25

large sundae

$5.49

Specialty Sundaes

original tin roof

$6.15

kwik shake tin roof

$6.35

brownie bucket

$6.79

strawberry short cake

$6.79

almond surprise

$6.79

snickers sundae

$6.79

banana madness

$6.79

turtle sundae

$6.79

Parfaits

traditional parfait

$6.79

turtle madness

$6.79

island delight

$6.79

strawberry fields forever

$6.79

america the beautiful

$6.79

southern hospitality

$6.79

Super Sundaes

pirate ship

$7.79

viking

$7.79

rodgers rangers

$7.79

pt boat

$7.25

destroyer

$9.25

battleship

$12.99

Desserts

Desserts

$3.25

Baklava

$1.75

Boston

Medium Boston

$5.49

Large Boston

$6.59

Floats

Small Float

$3.69

Medium Float

$3.99

Large Float

$4.99

Mocha Cooler

Mocha Cooler

$4.79

Phosphates

Small Phosphate

$3.99

Medium Phosphate

$4.69

Large Phosphate

$5.69
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our restaurant has been open for over 20 years, making the best quality of food & offering top of the line customer service. Since we are family owned, we want to make sure every visit is filled with respect and hospitality. Your experience matters. Everything made at Westfield is made with care. We would like to know how great your experience was or if you have any comments or concerns, so please feel free to let us know.

Website

Location

7126 CATON FARM RD, Plainfield, IL 60586

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

