West Hillsborough Pizzeria
600 W King St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Dinner Menu
Pizzas
- Build Your Own Pizza
Red sauce with shredded mozzarella$15.50
- California Yardbird
Herb ricotta, shredded mozzarella, smoked gouda, chicken, red onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, and green onion$21.75
- Cheese Pizza
Red sauce and shredded mozzarella$15.50
- Chicken-Bacon-Ranch
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, chicken, spinach, ranch, and green onion$20.75
- Funk Veggie
Red sauce, spinach, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, fontina, red onion, mushroom, feta, and red pepper flake$19.75
- Green Thumb
Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, fontina, roasted garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and balsamic reduction$19.75
- Hawaii Pie-o
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, house cured ham, pineapple, and jalapeño$19.75
- Hot N' Heavy
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, house sausage, onion, mushroom, Parmesan, and sriracha$19.25
- Margarita
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomato$17.75
- Maui WOWI
Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, chicken, red onion, and fresh basil$19.25
- Meat Lovers
Marinara, shredded mozzarella, house-made sausage, ham, pepperoni, and bacon$23.00
- New Haven-style Pizza
Thin crust, well done, marinara, herb-garlic, romanao cheese, and basil$16.00
- Pesto Pie
Basil pesto, shredded mozzarella, house sausage, onion, tomato, and Parmesan$19.25
- Pizza Bianca
Herb ricotta, fresh and shredded mozzarella, basil, garlic oil$19.25
- Red Hot
Herb-ricotta, mozzarella, sausage, red onion, sun-dried tomato, and hot honey$21.25
- Supreme
Marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, kalamata olive, and bell pepper$21.75
- The Artichoke
Garlic oil, spinach, red onion, artichoke, chicken, garlic, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and red pepper flake$23.00
- The Boot
Herb ricotta, shredded mozzarella, spinach, chicken, tomato, and Parmesan$18.50
- The Greek
Pesto, kalamata olive, chicken, onion, tomato, feta, and roasted garlic$20.25
- Specialty Pizza$23.00
- Pepperoni$18.15
Shareables
Salads
- Large Caesar Salad
Bibb lettuce, croutons, Kalamata olives, fried capers, parmesan & black peppercorn & Caesar dressing$15.50
- Large Diner Salad
Bibb lettuce, carrot, pickled red onion, cherry tomato & choice of dressing (1000 Island, oil & vinegar or ranch)$14.50
- Large Spinach Salad
Spinach, blue cheese, pistachios, cranberries, pickled red onion balsamic reduction & lemon tahini dressing$16.50
- Small Caesar Salad
Bibb lettuce, croutons, Kalamata olives, fried capers, parmesan & black peppercorn & Caesar dressing$8.75
- Small Diner Salad
Bibb lettuce, carrot, pickled red onion, cherry tomato & choice of dressing (1000 Island, oil & vinegar or ranch)$7.75
- Small Spinach Salad
Spinach, blue cheese, pistachios, cranberries, pickled red onion balsamic reduction & lemon tahini dressing$9.75
- Small Special Salad$10.50
- Large Special Salad$17.00
Burgers
- 1/2 Ib Burger Special$16.75OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 lb BYO Burger$16.50
- 1/4 lb Burger Special$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- 1/4 lb BYO Burger$12.75
- ¼ lb Bacon Blue Burger
Blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, and mayo$14.75
- ¼ lb Smash Burger
American cheese, 1000 Island, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles$12.75
- ¼ lb The Wagoneer
Burger with American cheese, bacon, pepper jelly, jalapeño, and mayo$14.75
- ½ lb Bacon Blue Burger
Blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, and mayo$17.50
- ½ lb Smash Burger
American cheese, 1000 Island, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles$16.50
- ½ lb The Wagoneer
Burger with American cheese, bacon, pepper jelly, jalapeño, and mayo$17.50
Hand-helds
Sides
Extras
Desserts
Sauces
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Comfort Food Diner Style w/ a Heavy Dose of Southern Tradition
