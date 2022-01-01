Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Westlake Wine Bar 3801 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY

review star

No reviews yet

3801 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY

Suite A180

Austin, TX 78746

Popular Items

Steak Frites
Salmon

Snack

Skewer Chicken

$16.00

Skewer Vegeterian

$5.00Out of stock

3 Sauces

$3.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates (3)

$8.00

Bread and olive oil

$5.00

Starter (1. and 2.)

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$32.00+

Burrata

$16.00

Terrine Foie Gras

$28.00

Niçoise Salad

$16.00

Salmon Avocado Crudo

$16.00

Onion Soup

$16.00

Shrimps

$22.00

Mussels

$24.00

Brie in Phyllo Dough

$15.00

Bri in filo dough with truffle oil and honey con on top. Served with small salde.

Wagyu Bone Marrow

$29.00

Cauliflower Steak

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Tartare

$24.00

Endive Roquefort Salad

$18.00

Free Tapas

Main

Parmesan Breaded chicken

$28.00

Salmon

$33.00

Haricot verts, oyster mushroom, shallot, aioli, dill - GF

Pork Chop

$39.00

Grilled Filet Mignon

$54.00

6OZ / 8OZ Niman Ranch Beef Tenderloin, Duck Fat Potato, Oyster Mushroom, GF

Wagyu Bone Marrow

$29.00

Steak Frites

$39.00

6oz Niman Ranch Prime Bavette, pommes frites, Béarnaise - GF

Burger

$16.00

Served with Fries and Béarnaise. Add 2 Thick Cut Bacon Slices +$3

Beef Bourguignon

$33.00

Beef stew slow cooked with carrots in wine. Served with Duck Fat potato. GF

Pasta Special

$28.00

Scallop Risotto

$34.00

Beef Filet Center cut

$57.00

Mahi-Mahi

$35.00

Sides

Cauliflower Steak

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Potato gratin

$12.00

Butter Carrots

$12.00

Green Beans

$12.00

Pommes Frites / Fries

$12.00

Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Desserts

Peach Raspberry cake

$15.00

Tiramisu

$15.00

Tiramisu prepared fresh daily

Lava Cake

$14.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

Coconut Sorbet

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Today's Special & Off Menu

House Salad

$12.00

6 Bacon wrapped Dates

$16.00

Roasted Chicken special

$38.00

Bubbly

Crémant de Loire Rosé Langlois nv

$56.00+

Cabernet Franc

Laurent-Perrier NV, Champagne Brut

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Munier

Prosecco Giuliana nv

Glera

White

Stolpman Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Sauvignon Blanc

Val de Loire Jean-Pascal Aubron 2019

Sauvignon Blanc

Sonoma County Valravn 2019

Chardonnay

Borghi 2020, Gradis'Ciutta Pinot Grigio

Red

Paraje Altamira Luca 2019 Argentina Malbec

Malbec

Château Fontesteau 2015

Cabernet Sauvignon

Château Dauzac 2016 5th Growth Margaux Bordeaux

Le Croizillon Château les Croisille 2019 Cahors France

Malbec

Les Hérétiques 2019 Pays d'Herault Languedoc France

Domaine le Couroulu 2016 Rhône Vacqueyras France

75% Grenache, 25% Syrah

Langhe Luigi Giordano 2020 Nebbiolo

Nebbiolo

Bolgheri Le Macchiole 2019 Tuscany blend

Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah

Elk cove vineyard 2019 Pinot Noir Willamette valley Oregon

Pinot Noir

Drinks To Go

Coca-Cola Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Elegant wine bar with good food. We mean REALLY good food.

Website

Location

3801 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY, Suite A180, Austin, TX 78746

Directions

