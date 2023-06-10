Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Westover Beer Garden

47 Reviews

$$

5863 Washington BLVD

Arlington, VA 22205

Popular Items

Classic Burger

$16.00

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Served w/ Melted Cheddar & Whole Grain Mustard

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$16.00


Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Golden, Sweet Potato or Tater Tots

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Breaded in Haus & Served with Marinara

Hummus

$13.00

Mandu

$10.00

Korean Veggie Dumplings (12) Served w/ Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Nachos

$15.00

Onion Rings Basket

$8.00

Poutine

$16.00

French Fries, Grilled Cheese Curds & Gravy

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Served w/ Melted Cheddar & Whole Grain Mustard

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole

Soup

$6.00

Chili - Bowl

$6.00

Joe's Chili Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Bag o' Chips

$1.00

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$17.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & 1000 Island Dressing

Bacon Bleu Burger

$18.00

Bacon, Aged Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Classic Burger

$16.00

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Front Porch Burger

$18.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Onion Straws, BBQ, Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato

Hot Damn Burger

$18.00

Habanero Jack, Fresh Jalapeno, Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomato & Smoked Habanero Sauce

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Ostrich Burger

$19.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.00

Choice of Bread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing

Deli Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Buttered, Choice of Bread & Cheese

Italian

$13.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Hot Pepper Relish, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions. On a Toasted Sub Roll. Served Hot or Cold

Pulled Pork Snadwich

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef or Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing on Rye

Steak & Cheese

$16.00

Thin Sliced Steak, Topped w/ Grilled Onions, Provolone, Lettuce & Tomato on a Sub Roll w/ French Fries

Chicken Sangwich

$16.00

Lamb Gyro

$19.00Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Cubano

$18.00

Entrees

Bulgogi Platter

$18.00

Korean Marinated Slices of Steak w/ Grilled Red/Green Peppers & Onions. Topped w/ Kimchi on a bed of Rice.

Bulgogi Tacos

$17.00

Korean Marinated Slices of Steak w/ Grilled Red/Green Peppers & Onions. Topped w/ Kimchi

Pulled Pork Tacos With Slaw And Kimchi

$16.00

Fish N Chips

$15.00

Cod, Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon

Large Haus Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions & Croutons w/ Italian or Caesar Dressing

Desserts

Slice Of Pie

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Buttered, Choice of Bread & Cheese

Kids Fish N Chips

$9.00

The Westover Hot Dog

$9.00

Pita Pizza

$9.00

Kids Burger Slider

$8.00

Sausages

Bratwurst

$11.00

On a Pretzel Bun topped with Dusseldorf Mustard & Red Cabbage

Kielbasa w/ Sauerkraut

$11.00

The Westover Hot Dog

$9.00

DC Half Smoke

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Sides

$6.00

Deli-Made Side Dishes

Corn Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Kimchi Side

$5.00

Tortellini Side

$6.00Out of stock

Misc

Side Of Ranch

Side BBQ Sauce

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Honey Mustard

Side Ketchup

Side Malt Vinegar

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Tabasco

Side Salt

Side Pepper

Extra Plate

Side Sour Cream

Side Sweet Thai Sauce

No Side Pickle

No Chips

Extra Side Pickle

Side Nacho Cheese

All To Go

Side Caesar Dressing

Side Of Gravy

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

Side Celery

Side Kimchi

DO NOT MAKE

Test

Side Of Bleu Cheese Dressing

Side Habanero Sauce

Side Of Old Bay

Side Of Red Cabbage

Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Westover Market Beer Garden & Haus strives to provide you with the Best Service, Best Local, Organic, Hormone-Free meats, Best Organic Produce, Top Quality Grocery Products to include Gluten-Free & Natural & Organic Items and the Best Beer Selection in Nova. We are Proud to be you Neighborhood Market, Beer Garden & Haus

Website

Location

5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington, VA 22205

Directions

