Westside Grill

APPETIZERS

GREEN BEANS

$14.00

WINGS

$14.00

CALAMARI

$15.00

COCO PRAWNS

$15.00

CRISPY CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.00

FISH TACOS

$16.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$16.00

DRUNKEN CLAMS

$17.00

PIZZA

$15.00

SEARED AHI TUNA

$16.00

SALMON WRAP

$16.00

CHICKEN WRAP

$16.00

GARLIC FRIES

$13.00

PIZZA PESTO

$15.00

BBQ PIZZA

$15.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$15.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$22.00

DAILY SPECIALS

TOMATO CHIX

$29.00

SQUASH RAVIOLI

$21.00

SHORT RIB

$39.00

MAHI

$27.00

PRIME RIB

$45.00

HALIBUT

$39.00

SP COCKTAIL

$12.00

PUMPKIN CAKES

$16.00

CHIX & WAFFLE

$16.00

HASH BENEDICT

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED CORNED BEEF HASH. POACHED EGGS, ENGLISH MUFFIN, HOLLANDAISE, HASH BROWNS.

SANTA CRUZ

$16.00

ENTREES

BISTRO

$44.00

FILET MIGNON

$54.00

HERB CHICKEN

$25.00

NEW YORK

$54.00

PORK CHOPS

$34.00

RIBEYE

$59.00

SALMON

$29.00

SCALLOPS

$44.00

SURF & TURF

$39.00

LUNCH RIBEYE

$29.00

PASTA

JAMBALAYA

$25.00

LINGUINI AND CLAMS

$22.00

RIB RAVIOLI

$24.00

GARLIC PASTA

$24.00

BOLOGNESE

$24.00

CHICKEN PESTO

$24.00

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

BACON BURGER

$19.00

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$19.00

BLACK AND BLEU BURGER

$19.00

MUSHROOM BURGER

$18.00

49ER BURGER

$18.00

SANDWICHES

STEAK AVOCADO

$21.00

PRIME DIP

$21.00

CHICKEN SAND

$19.00

CRAB MELT

$21.00

BLAT

$17.00

TURKEY AVOCADO

$18.00

ADULT GRILL CHEESE

$14.00

SALADS

AHI SALAD

$20.00

APPLE SALAD

$20.00

CHINESE SALAD

$18.00

COBB

$20.00

CRAB LOUIE

$29.00

SALMON SALAD

$22.00

STEAK SALAD

$22.00

Fresh Dungeness Crab, cucumber, tomato, hardboiled egg, avocado,1000 island dressing, mixed greens

CHICKEN CAESAR

$20.00

SALMON CAESAR

$22.00

PRAWN CAESAR

$22.00

STEAK CAESAR

$22.00

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

LG HOUSE SAL

$12.00

LARGE WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

SMALL WEDGE

$8.00

KIDS DINNER

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

KIDS CORN DOGS

$9.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS PASTA

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

DINNER SIDES $

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

SMALL WEDGE

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

CUP LOB BIS

$6.00

CUP DU'JOUR

$6.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

HAMBURGER PATTY

$6.00

SALMON FILET

$14.00

BOWL LOB BIS

$8.00

BOWL DU'JOUR

$8.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

SIDE MASH

$5.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$5.00

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

5$ GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

ONE SCALLOP

$5.00Out of stock

ONE PRAWN

$4.00

SALMON TACO

$6.00

SIDE GARLIC FRYS

$1.50

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

GRILLED JALAPENO

$1.50

SLICED JALAPENO

$1.50

BEVERAGES

SODA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

JUICE

$5.00

MILK

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

MOCHA

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

STILL WATER

$5.00

HOT COCA

$4.00

Tonic/Soda water

$3.00

SPECIALTIES

BACON & EGGS

$16.00

SAUSAGE & EGGS

$16.00

HAM & EGGS

$17.00

BENEDICT

$15.00

CAL BENEDICT

$16.00

BURRITO

$16.00

SKILLET

$16.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY DELUXE

$14.00

JOE'S

$16.00

STEAK & EGGS

$29.00

CHILE VERDE & EGGS

$17.00

CFS

$17.00

SPLIT

GRIDDLE

BANANA CAKES

$13.00

BANANA WAFFLE

$13.00

WAFFLE

$10.00

BERRIES & CREAM

$14.00

BLUE CAKES

$13.00

CHOCOLATE CAKES

$13.00

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

FRESH FRUIT CREPES

$13.00

FRUIT WAFFLE

$14.00

FULL STACK

$11.00

SHORT STACK

$10.00

STRAWBERRY WAFFLE

$13.00

SWEDISH PANCAKES

$11.00

PUMPKIN CAKES

$16.00

OMELETTES & SCRAMBLES

BACON & AVOCADO

$16.00

BORDER

$16.00

CALIFORNIA

$16.00

DENVER

$16.00

FLORENTINE

$16.00

GARDEN

$16.00

MEATLOVERS

$17.00

MUSHROOM

$16.00

SPLIT

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS PANCAKES

$9.00

KIDS CHOCOLATE

$9.00

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

ONE EGG

$1.50

TWO EGGS

$3.00

THREE EGGS

$4.00

BISCUITS/GRAVY ONLY

$9.00

FRIED JALAPENO

$1.00
SIDE BACON

$6.00

SIDE HAM

$6.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00

TOAST

$3.00

CUP FRUIT

$5.00

SIDE C-POTS

$5.00

SIDE HASH BROWNS

$5.00

SIDE SLICED TOMATOES

$2.00

ONE SAUSAGE

$2.00

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$6.00

SIDE PANCAKES

$4.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$2.00

FLOUR TORTILLA

$2.00

WALNUTS

$2.00

CHOCOLATE CHIPS

$1.50

COUNTRY GRAVY

$2.00

HOLLANDAISE

$2.00

SIDE 2 BACON

$3.00

TWO EGGS AND BACON

$4.50

TWO EGGS AND SAUSAGE

$4.50

EGG WHITES

$2.00

SIDE PUMPKIN

$2.00

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

COOKIE

$10.00

CREME BRULEE

$10.00Out of stock

ICE CREAM

$5.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

SILK PIE

$12.00Out of stock

APPLE PIE

$12.00Out of stock

VERY BERRY

$12.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN BRULEE

$10.00

FIRE

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family-owned eatery & bar offering standard American grill fare in a relaxed setting.

Website

Location

8080 Santa Teresa Blvd #100, Gilroy, CA 95020

Directions

