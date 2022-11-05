Restaurant header imageView gallery

Westside Motor Lounge

725 Echo Street Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Popular Items

Candied Bacon
Fried Chicken Bites
Euro Pilsner

Starters & Snacks

Dips and Spreads

$2.00

Your choice of up to two dips and spreads: Pimento Cheese, Bean Dip, Served with grilled ciabatta bread and pickles.

Fried Chicken Bites

$8.00

Springer Mountain chicken thighs cut into bite size pieces, lightly breaded in flour and twice fried. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or plain.

Candied Bacon

$6.00

4 slices of thick-cut slab bacon candied with a maple syrup, brown sugar, and red pepper flake mix.

Extra Grilled Bread

$3.00

6 slices of ciabatta brushed with olive oil and grilled

Sides & Vegetables

Fries

$4.00

Fries tossed in house spice blend

Pickle Plate

$4.00

House Cucumber pickles, Pickled Okra, and seasonal pickle of Chef's choice. Served with house spicy mustard and Grilled Bread.

Collard greens & Cornbread

$6.00

Local Collard greens, Country Ham Potlikker, In house Hot sauce, and served with a slice of CornBread

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Homemade Bechamel sauce with a 5 cheese blend and spiral noodles, topped with a Jalapeno cornbread crumble

Broc' & Shishito

$6.00

Blistered Okra and Shishito, lightly tossed in a sherry vinaigrette, and topped with a cornbread crumble.

Sweet Tea Brussels

$6.00

Fried brussels sprouts tossed with a sweet tea onion jam and topped with crispy bacon

Cornbread

$3.00

House-made Cornbread made daily. Served with a side of whipped butter.

Handhelds

Cheeseburger

$8.00

5oz Burger Patty, 2 Slices of American cheese, Grilled sauteed onion, and our Westside Sauce. Comes with a side of House Pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken thigh, coated in seasoned flour and twice fried, tossed in house buffalo sauce or Plain Jane, topped with spicy aioli. Comes with a side of House pickles

Grilled Pimento Cheese & Bacon

$7.00

House pimento cheese and candied thick-cut bacon on sourdough bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Shredded smoked chicken mixed with diced celery and Duke's mayo. Served on sourdough with local leaf lettuce and thin sliced red onion

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Seasonal fish filet, spicy seasoning, pan seared and served with house spicy mayo, local leaf lettuce, and House pickles.

Eggplant Artichoke Muffaletta

$8.00

Roasted eggplant and artichoke hearts, topped with olive tapenade and gitdanara on a ciabatta roll.

Entree

Sunday Supper Bowl

$15.00

Braised pork, mac & cheese, collard greens, & cornbread.

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Springer Mountain chicken, kimchi-spiked rice, and house-pickled red onion.

Vegetable Curry

$12.00

House curry with sweet potatoes, onion, bell pepper, celery, cilantro, and coconut milk. Served with kimchi-spiked rice and pickled red onion.

Salads

Small House Salad

$4.00

Local Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, hard-boiled egg slice, shaved red onion, aged local cheddar, Cornbread crumble

Large House Salad

$8.00

Local Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, hard-boiled egg slice, shaved red onion, aged local cheddar, Cornbread crumble

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Green Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Tahini Sauce

$0.75

House Cocktails

Mustang Sally

$12.00

Gin, Strawberry, Blanc Vermouth, Bitters

Rum & Tonica

$12.00Out of stock

Blend of rums, Pineapple Liqueur, Yellow Chartreuse, Tonic

Pink Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Reposado Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Strawberry, Citrus

Westside

$10.00

Citrus Vodka, Citrus, Mint

Endless Summer

$11.00

Rum, Melon, Bitters, Citrus

Exile on English

$12.00

Gin, Peach, Honey, Cucumber, Citrus, Bitters, Ginger Beer

Electric Echo

$12.00

Mezcal, Passionfruit, Vanilla, Bitters

Blinker

$10.00

Rye Whiskey, Raspberry, Citrus

Day Drinker

$12.00

Blanco Tequila, Blanc Vermouth, Elderflower, Celery Bitters

Hubcap Halo

$12.00

Bourbon, Americano Rosa, Amaro, Vanilla

WML Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rye Whiskey, Smoked Corn Whiskey, Demerara, Bitters

Five Dollar Ferarri

$5.00

Fernet, Campari

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Draft Beer

Lord Grey

$6.00

Automatic

$6.00Out of stock

Classic City

$7.00

Tropicalia

$7.00

Daily Rind

$6.00

Maduro Brown

$7.00

Rotating Double IPA

$8.00

Euro Pilsner

$6.00

Sunburst IPA

$7.00

Gotta Get Up

$8.00

Canned Beer

3 Taverns Bright Day IPA

$6.00

Athletica NA Gose

$6.00Out of stock

Athletica NA IPA

$6.00

C- Homesyle IPA

$8.00

Creature Comforts Sour

$5.50

C- Coors Light 16oz

$5.00

C- Fat Bottom Pilsner 16oz

$7.00

High Life Pony

$4.00

Lloyds Light

$4.50

Pink Lemonade Sour Ale

$5.00

Atlanta Cider

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$9.00

Onda Watermelon

$8.00

Onda Mango

$8.00

Old Know Gin

$13.00

Old Know Absinthe

$8.00

Pink Lemonade Sour Ale (Copy)

$5.00

Creature Classic City

$6.00Out of stock

Creature Tropicalia

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

Barbera, Piedmonte

$8.00

White Blend, Quadrum

$8.00

Unoaked Chard, Natural Origins

$8.00

Rosado, La Nevera

$8.00

Pinot Noir, Prisma

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Archer Roose

$12.00

Rose, Prisma

$12.00

Frizzante, Frico by Scarpetta

$10.00

Dry Sparking Rose, Ramona

$10.00

Moscato, Bartenura

$10.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Wine Spritz, Ramona

$10.00

Gruner Veltliner, Sohm & Kracher (Bottle)

$44.00

Riesling, Kabinnett, Kalls (Bottle)

$45.00

Garnacha, Gulp Hablo

$44.00

Rosato, Ercole

$41.00

Classic Cocktails

Algonquin

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00Out of stock

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bees Knees

$9.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Cameron's Kick

$12.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

El Diablo

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Madras

$9.00

Mamie Taylor

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mary Pickford

$11.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old-Fashioned

$10.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00Out of stock

Sazerac

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vesper

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Mimosa

$12.00

NA Beverages

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Orange

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half and Half Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Montane Lemon Honeysuckle

$3.00Out of stock

Montane Grapefruit Peach

$3.00

Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Fevertree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Water

Mocktail

$7.00

Whiskey

Old Forester (Well)

$8.00

Balcones Smoked Corn

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Elijah Small Batch

$10.00

Fiddler's

$10.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Highwest Bourbon

$10.00

HiWi Jimmy Red

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Knob Crk 9yr

$12.00

Makers

$10.00

Nelson's Greenbriar TN Whiskey

$10.00

Old Soul

$13.00

Smoke Wagon

$10.00

Spiritless 74

$10.00

St Augustine

$15.00

Uncle Nearest

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Old Forester (well)

$8.00

Highwest Rye

$10.00

Mitcher's Rye

$15.00

Hazel Red Spiced

$10.00

Resurgens Rye

$13.00

HiWi Revival

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Compass Box Artist's

$8.00

Glenlivet

$19.00

Laphroaig

$19.00

Macallan Double Cask

$28.00

Teeling's

$11.00

Slane

$10.00

Tequila

Fortaleza

$15.00

Siembre Valles

$15.00

Don Julio

$18.00

Patron

$18.00

Casa Noble

$14.00

Ocho Blanco

$12.00

Arette

$8.00

Teremana

$10.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$17.00

Altos Reposado

$8.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$15.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$17.00

Ocho Reposado

$13.00

Gritona Reposado

$11.00

Del 'Las Milpas'

$22.00

de Leyanda Cupreta

$19.00

La Luna

$7.00

Legendario Espadin

$13.00

Legendario Wild Cenzio

$16.00

Vodka

Cathead Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Sobieski (House)

$8.00

St. George Citrus Vodka

$10.00

Square One Basil Vodka

$10.00

Gin

Fords Gin (House)

$8.00

Barr Hill Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Four Pillars Olive Leaf Gin

$10.00

Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin

$10.00

Castle & Key Gin

$10.00

St George Gin

$10.00

Rum

Avua Cachaca

$11.00Out of stock

Bacardi Ocho

$10.00

Chairman's Reserve Spiced Rum

$10.00

Charanda Uruapan

$10.00

Coconut Cartel

$10.00

Don Q Cristal (House)

$8.00

Hamilton 100 Proof Demerara

$10.00

Hamilton Demerara

$10.00

Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still

$10.00

Rhum JM White Rhum Agricole

$10.00

Santa Teresa Rum

$14.00

Worthy Park Jamaica Rum 109 Proof

$10.00

Cognac/Vermouths

Capurro Pisco

$11.00

Cocchi Verm di Tor

$8.00

Dolin Dry Verm

$10.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Merlet VSOP

$8.00

Quintinye Blanc Verm

$8.00

St George Absinthe

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Full Service- Fair Prices

Website

Location

725 Echo Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

