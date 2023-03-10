Restaurant header imageView gallery

WestSide Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

31 Front St

West Conshohocken, PA 19428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


SHARABLES

WINGS

MEATBALL APP

$14.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$16.00

EDAMAME

$8.00

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$10.00

CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS

$12.00

CORN DIP

$16.00

PIGS IN A BLANKET

$12.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

CHICKEN BITES

$13.00

HANDHELDS

SMASH BURGER

$8.00+

WESTSIDE SMASH BURGER

$17.00

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$16.00

BRISKET CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$14.00

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

CONSHY HOT CHICKEN

$16.00

BLACKENED SALMON WRAP

$16.00

Shrimp Blt

$17.00

FLATBREADS

CLASSIC FLATBREAD

$12.00

ARUGULA FLATBREAD

$12.00

BRISKET FLATBREAD

$14.00

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$15.00

FRIES

THE ORIGINALS

$7.00

LOADED FRIES

$14.00

BRISKET FRIES

$16.00

HOT CHICKEN FRIES

$16.00

SALADS/SOUPS

WEDGE

$13.00

CAESAR

$13.00

COBB

$14.00

FRENCH ONION

$12.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

31 Front St, West Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

8 Tower Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
161 Washington St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Daniel's Restaurant + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
16 East First Avenue Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA
orange star4.6 • 1,199
16 E 1ST AVE Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Flanigan's Boathouse
orange starNo Reviews
113 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Pepperoncini Restaurant & Bar Conshohocken - 72 Poplar Street
orange starNo Reviews
72 Poplar Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Conshohocken

Spring Mill Café
orange star4.6 • 2,295
164 Barren Hill Rd Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA
orange star4.6 • 1,199
16 E 1ST AVE Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
BRUNCH
orange star4.6 • 945
521 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Deli on 4th
orange star4.3 • 400
326 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Conshohocken
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston