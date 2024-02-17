Westside Pit BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
SERVING THE INLAND EMPIRE & SURROUNDING AREAS BBQ IN RIALTO Come in and enjoy!
Location
519 West Foothill Bl, Suite H, Rialto, CA 92376
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Rialto - 1255 W. Foothill Blvd
No Reviews
1255 W. Foothill Blvd Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurant
Dulce Calavera - 17904 Foothill Blvd A
No Reviews
17940 Foothill Boulevard Fontana, CA 91730
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rialto
Jamba - 001544 - Renaissance Marketplace
4.5 • 533
1155 w Renaissance Pkwy Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0113 - Rialto (Rennaissance Pkwy)
4.7 • 176
1309 W. Renaissance Parkway Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurant