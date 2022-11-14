Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Street Coffee Bar & Cafe

179 S Second Street

Byesville, OH 43724

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
Cold Brew

Drinks

Americano

$2.85+

Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Chai Tea

$3.85+

Cold Brew

$4.45+

Espresso Shot

$1.10+

Frappe

$4.95+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.45

Hot Chocolate

$2.45+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Iced Tea

$2.85+

Jumpstart Energy Drink

$4.75+

Latte

$3.95+

Macchiato

$3.95+

Mocha

$4.95+

Refresher

$3.85+

Smoothie

$4.45

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Can of Coke

$1.00

Can of Coke Zero

$1.00

Energy Shot

$1.00+

Spc hot chocolate

$2.00

Spc brewed coffee

$2.00

Lunch Food

Pizza Sub

$6.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce. Served with tortilla chips and a side of nacho cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Shredded Rotisserie Chicken, Blended Shredded cheese, Buffalo Sauce, side of ranch. Comes with Chips "N Salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Mixed blend of cheese grilled on a tortilla. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

BBQ Pork Grilled Wrap

$6.99

BBQ Grilled Pork Served with a side of Chips N Salsa

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch & shredded cheese in a tortilla wrap. Served with a side of chips n salsa.

Grilled Italian Sub

Grilled Italian Sub

$6.99

Pepperoni, Salami, banana peppers, Italian dressing on a grilled sub bun. Served with a side of chips n salsa

Grilled Cheese Panini

$5.49

Large Grilled Cheese on Panini Italian Bread. Served with a side of Chips & Cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$8.49

Chicken Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Italian Seasoning & Parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan Flatbread

$8.49

Grilled Chicken cooked in marinara on top of provolone cheese. Topped with fresh parmesan cheese.

BLT Panini

BLT Panini

$6.99

Served with chips & salsa

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$4.49

Kids Menu

Oreo Frappe

$5.50

Cotton Candy Frappe

$5.50

Shark Bite

$5.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Smoothie

$4.45

Slushie

$2.00

Cloud 9 Frappe

$5.50

Blue Raz flavored frappe with whipped cream swirl and sprinkles!

West Street Specialty Drinks

Specialty West Street Drinks come completely "packed" with all the goods! Each drink comes with two flavors, a sauce drizzle, and a topping. The topping would either be our homemade sweet foam or our homemade whipped topping! Each drink also comes creamy, if you choose to have no cream please specify that in the comments!

Brewed

$4.25+

Specialty West Street Drinks come completely "packed" with all the goods! Each drink comes with two flavors, a sauce drizzle, and a topping. The topping would either be our homemade sweet foam or our homemade whipped topping! Each drink also comes creamy, if you choose to have no cream, please specify that in the comments!

Cold Brew

$6.45+

Specialty West Street Drinks come completely "packed" with all the goods! Each drink comes with two flavors, a sauce drizzle, and a topping. The topping would either be our homemade sweet foam or our homemade whipped topping! Each drink also comes creamy, if you choose to have no cream, please specify that in the comments!

Frappe

$6.45+

Specialty West Street Drinks come completely "packed" with all the goods! Each drink comes with two flavors, a sauce drizzle, and a topping. The topping would either be our homemade sweet foam or our homemade whipped topping! Each drink also comes creamy, if you choose to have no cream, please specify that in the comments!

Latte

$5.95+

Specialty West Street Drinks come completely "packed" with all the goods! Each drink comes with two flavors, a sauce drizzle, and a topping. The topping would either be our homemade sweet foam or our homemade whipped topping! Each drink also comes creamy, if you choose to have no cream please specify that in the comments!

Retail

Glass Cup

$25.00

Syrup Bottle

$8.00

West Street T Shirt

$18.00

West Street Crew

$24.00

Coffee Cup Reg

$8.00

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$1.50

Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.50

Sugar Cookies

$1.50

Breakfast Food

West Street Cinnamon Bites

West Street Cinnamon Bites

$3.99

Order comes with 4 bites topped with icing.

Sweet 'N Salty Sausage Sandwich

Sweet 'N Salty Sausage Sandwich

$4.99

Sausage Patty between two cinnamon rolls, topped with icing.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99
Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$2.49
Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$5.99

Vanilla Yogurt topped with crunchy honey oat granola. Choose two fruit toppings and one drizzle to complete your bowl!

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$4.99

Bacon, Sausage, shredded cheese & egg. Comes with a side of hot sauce.

Peanut Butter Cinnamon Bites

$4.49

Protein Options

Protein Shake

Protein Shake

$3.00
Quest Bar

Quest Bar

$3.25
One Bar

One Bar

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Welcoming environment to sit and enjoy some fresh food and hot coffee! Online ordering available for fast pick up options!

179 S Second Street, Byesville, OH 43724

