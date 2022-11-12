Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Westville - Dumbo

6,918 Reviews

$$

81 Washington St

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Order Again

Pies & Cakes

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.00

Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Creamy pumpkin filling with a buttery shortbread crust

Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$10.00

A chocolate lover's dream with dark Belgian chocolate & a soft, melted center. Gluten Free

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Carrots, raisins, walnuts & cream cheese frosting (gluten-free)

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

our classic buttery, warm cookie w/ gooey pieces of chocolate

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Casual American Food

81 Washington St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Westville Dumbo image
Westville Dumbo image
Westville Dumbo image
Westville Dumbo image

