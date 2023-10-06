Restaurant info

Westville is, at its roots, a neighborhood restaurant. We have long welcomed everyone and have always treated our staff and customers as a close-knit community. Whether eating in our dining rooms or the comfort of their home, we aim high and take pride in delivering an affordable, casual experience with the friendliest service. We have always believed in a straightforward approach, and our classic menus reflect our core values, using the safest practices, standards, and freshest ingredients. Our menu has many choices and options as we recognize that everyone has different needs, wants, limitations, and desires. Here at Westville, there is something for everyone, every meal, every day