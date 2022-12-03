Restaurant header imageView gallery

Westville West West

review star

No reviews yet

210 W 10th Street

New York, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pies & Cakes

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.00

Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Buttery crunchy crust with caramel filling and toasted pecans.

Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$10.00

A chocolate lover's dream with dark Belgian chocolate & a soft, melted center. Gluten Free

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Carrots, raisins, walnuts & cream cheese frosting (gluten-free)

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

our classic buttery, warm cookie w/ gooey pieces of chocolate

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Casual American Food

Location

210 W 10th Street, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Westville West image
Westville West image
Westville West image

Similar restaurants in your area

Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
orange starNo Reviews
762 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Pinch Chinese
orange star4.4 • 6,830
177 Prince Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Market Table
orange star4.3 • 1,736
54 Carmine Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Cuba Rum Bar
orange star4.1 • 2,086
222 Thompson Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Three of Cups Soho
orange starNo Reviews
150 Sullivan St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Meatpacking
orange star4.2 • 7,694
420 W 13th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Little Owl
orange star4.5 • 5,569
90 Bedford Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Taim - West Village
orange star4.5 • 4,991
222 Waverly Place New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
L'Artusi
orange star4.8 • 3,729
228 West 10th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston