Burgers
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Nation Kitchen and Bar Westwood

100 Reviews

$

3435 Epworth Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Style-Classic
Nation Burger
Style- Loaded

Starters

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds Fried & Served with Ranch

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.99

Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and ketchup

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$8.99

Saratoga chips served with Memphis BBQ sauce, queso, & spicy diablo sauce

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$16.99

Seasoned jumbo wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Memphis BBQ sauce

5 Chicken Wings

5 Chicken Wings

$8.99

Seasoned jumbo wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Memphis BBQ sauce

Salads

The House Salad

The House Salad

$10.49

Field Greens, Dried Cranberries, Sliced Almonds, & Bleu Cheese Tossed in our House Balsamic Vinaigrette.

The Caesar Salad

The Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Hard-Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons Tossed in Caesar Dressing.

Chopped Wedge Salad

Chopped Wedge Salad

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Thick-Cut Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, & Croutons Tossed in Parmesan Ranch.

The Southwestern Salad

The Southwestern Salad

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheddar, & Avocado Tossed in Southwestern Ranch Dressing.

Burgers

Nation Burger

Nation Burger

$12.99

Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun

Red & Bleu Burger

Red & Bleu Burger

$11.99

Beef, Chipotle, Spicy Aioli, Bleu Cheese & Beer Caramelized Onions on a Challah Bun

Memphis BBQ Burger

Memphis BBQ Burger

$13.99

Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ & Apple Slaw on a Challah Bun

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$12.99

Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla

Spicy Black Bean Burger

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$12.99

House-Made Patty, Lettuce, Sriracha, Avocado & Cilantro Mayo on a Challah Bun

Temperance Burger

Temperance Burger

$11.99

(Traditional Cheeseburger) Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle & Mayo on a Challah Bun

The B.I.T. - Thanksgiving Burger

The B.I.T. - Thanksgiving Burger

$12.99

This month B.I.T. is the Thanksgiving Burger. It is Thanksgiving on a bun. The Thanksgiving Burger has, Tukery Patty, Stuffing, Sweet Potatoes, Crispy Onion Chips, Lettuce and, Turkey Gravy. $1 of every Thanksgiving Burger goes to Cancer Family Care Inc. Cancer Family Care helps children and adults cope with the effects of a cancer diagnosis.

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

6oz Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Sauteed Onions, Banana Peppers, Mayo & Melted Pepper Jack Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced Bologna, Cheddar, Onion Straws & Spicy Brown Mustard on a Challah Bun

Pressed Chicken Wrap

Pressed Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico, Cheddar in a Pressed Tortilla Served with Chips

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Thinly Sliced Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Housemade 1,000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye

Thick-Cut BLT

Thick-Cut BLT

$11.99

Thick-Cut Bacon, Seasoned Tomatoes, Fried Egg, Lettuce & Cilantro Mayo on Texas Toast

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Thinly Sliced Ham & Cheddar on Texas Toast

Phoenix

Phoenix

$12.99

Fried buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, spicy jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo & pickles on a challah bun.

Tots & More

Style-Classic

Style-Classic

$3.49

Salt & Pepper

Style- Loaded

Style- Loaded

$6.48

Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onions & Ranch Sauce

Style- Queen City

Style- Queen City

$6.48

Cincinnati Style Chili & Shredded Cheddar

Style- Nacho

Style- Nacho

$6.48

Queso, Jalapenos, Pico, Taco Meat & Ranch Sauce

Desserts

Double Chocolate Brownie Mousse

Double Chocolate Brownie Mousse

$7.99
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$7.99

The Best of Both Worlds!

Kids

Kids Hatchet & Tots

Kids Hatchet & Tots

$6.49

Single Burger Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Toasted Bun, and Tater Tots

Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots

Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots

$6.49

8 Honey Battered Corn Dogs and Tater Tots

Kids Grilled Cheese & Tots

Kids Grilled Cheese & Tots

$6.49

Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast Served with Tater Tots

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.49
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.49

Carrie-Out Cocktails

Carries Berries

Carries Berries

$12.00

Raspberry infused Tito's, Blueberry Simple Syrup & Lemon

Carrie-Out Beer

Budweiser 12oz

Budweiser 12oz

$4.00

American Lager

Bud Light 12oz

Bud Light 12oz

$4.00

Light American Lager

Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

Miller Lite 12oz

Miller Lite 12oz

$4.00

Light American Lager

50 West Doom Pedal

50 West Doom Pedal

$6.00

50 West Doom Pedal

Urban Artifact Gadget

Urban Artifact Gadget

$8.00

Urban Artifact Gadget

Madtree Psychopathy

Madtree Psychopathy

$6.00Out of stock

MadTree Psychopathy

Rhinegeist Zappy

Rhinegeist Zappy

$6.00

Rhinegeist Zappy

Carrie-Out Wine

Crafters Union Rose

Crafters Union Rose

$12.00

Crafters Union Rose

Crafters Union Red Blend

Crafters Union Red Blend

$12.00

Crafters Union Red Blend

Crafters Union Pinot Grigio

Crafters Union Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Crafters Union Pinot Grigio

Extra Sauces

Ranch

Ranch

$0.49
Sriracha Ketchup

Sriracha Ketchup

$0.49
Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$0.49
BBQ

BBQ

$0.49
Queso

Queso

$0.49
Buffalo

Buffalo

$0.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

All Nations Welcome! (Except Carrie)

Location

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211

Directions

Gallery
Nation Kitchen and Bar image
Nation Kitchen and Bar image
Nation Kitchen and Bar image
Nation Kitchen and Bar image

