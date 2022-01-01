Nation Kitchen and Bar Westwood

The B.I.T. - Thanksgiving Burger

$12.99

This month B.I.T. is the Thanksgiving Burger. It is Thanksgiving on a bun. The Thanksgiving Burger has, Tukery Patty, Stuffing, Sweet Potatoes, Crispy Onion Chips, Lettuce and, Turkey Gravy. $1 of every Thanksgiving Burger goes to Cancer Family Care Inc. Cancer Family Care helps children and adults cope with the effects of a cancer diagnosis.