Westwood Bar 850 Kings Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

850 Kings Hwy

West Deptford, NJ 08096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served w/marinara

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Served with Fries and Your Choice of Sauce

Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with House sauce

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Served with House sauce

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Seasame Crusted with Seaweed salad

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Served with thai dipping sauce

Triple Layer Quesadilla

Triple Layer Quesadilla

$12.00

Roasted chicken , mozzarella and cheddar

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

Served with cornbread

Wings 6

Wings 6

$11.00

Served with choice of wing sauce

Wings 10

$14.00

Served with choice of wing sauce

Pulled Pork Quesadillas

$12.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Served with salsa, Roasted peppers aioli. Served on warm tortilla. Gluten free is available

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Topped with pineapple salsa, served on a warm tortilla, gluten free available

Rib tacos

$15.00

Topped with pineapple salsa, served on a warm tortilla, gluten free available

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic butter croutons. creamy ceasar dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine and spring mix, Tomato cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Bacon , Mayo , Lettuce, Tomato Toast

Westwood Classic Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken, Mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on Brioche

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chopped philly steak, melted cheese on a hoagie roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chopped chicken steak, melted cheese on a hoagie roll

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$15.00

Shaved Prime rib, broiled gruyere on a hoagie roll, served with au jus

Hot Dog

$4.00

Burgers

Blue Cheese Whiskey Burger

$12.00

Angus Beef, Mayo, broiled blue cheese and whiskey mushrooms on brioche

Westwood Burger

Westwood Burger

$11.00

angus beef, garlic mayo cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickel on brioche

Cajun Burger

$12.00

Angus beef, fired onions , cheddar and american cheese, house sauce and lettuce

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with Fries

Kids Burger Slider

$8.00

Served with Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00

Served with or without cheese

Dessert

Peanut Butter Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Soup

Bowl-French Onion Soup

$6.00

Bowl-Chicken Soup

$6.00

Pint-French Onion

$7.00

Pint-Chicken Soup

$7.00

Quart-French Onion

$10.00

Quart-Chicken Soup

$10.00

NA Beverages

Arizona Sweet Tea

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Can

$0.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$0.50

Gatorade

$0.75

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$0.50

Grape Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Stewarts Root Beer

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy a beautiful setting with a variety of light and tempting menu selections. In addition to our new menu, Westwood Bar provides a full-service bar overlooking the course. Open to the public serving lunch and dinner. You don't have to be a golfer to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Website

Location

850 Kings Hwy, West Deptford, NJ 08096

Directions

