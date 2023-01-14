Westwood Bar 850 Kings Hwy
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy a beautiful setting with a variety of light and tempting menu selections. In addition to our new menu, Westwood Bar provides a full-service bar overlooking the course. Open to the public serving lunch and dinner. You don't have to be a golfer to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
Location
850 Kings Hwy, West Deptford, NJ 08096
