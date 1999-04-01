Westwood Pizza 929 High St
929 High St
Westwood, MA 02090
Popular Items
Small Pizza
Large Pizza
Sm Signature pizza
Sm Veggie 10" pizza
onions peppers mushrooms sliced tomato
Sm Meatlovers 10"
pepperoni sausage hamburg ham bacon
Sm Greek 10" pizza
grilled chicken feta black olives sliced tomatoes
Sm Louisiana spice 10"
grilled buffalo chicken onions bacon
Sm Chicken broccoli alfredo 10"
alfredo sauce base grilled chicken and broccoli
Sm Steak & cheese 10" pizza
shaved steak
Sm Steak Bomb 10" pizza
shaved steak onions peppers mushrooms pepperoni
Sm Margerita 10"
sliced tomatoes basil oregano oil
Sm Mediterranean 10"
feta cheese black olives roasted red peppers eggplant
Sm Westwood special pizza 10"
pepperoni sausage hamburg onion pepper mushroom
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 10'
Lg Signature Pizza
Lg Veggie 14" pizza
onions peppers mushrooms sliced tomato
Lg Meatlovers 14"
pepperoni sausage hamburg ham bacon
Lg Greek 14" pizza
grilled chicken feta black olives sliced tomatoes
Lg Louisiana spice 14"
grilled buffalo chicken onions bacon
Lg Chicken broccoli alfredo 14"
alfredo sauce base grilled chicken and broccoli
Lg Steak & cheese 14" pizza
shaved steak
Lg Steak Bomb 14" pizza
shaved steak onions peppers mushrooms pepperoni
Lg Margerita 14"
sliced tomatoes basil oregano oil
Lg Mediterranean 14"
feta cheese black olives roasted red peppers eggplant
Lg signature 1 topping 14"
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch 14' Pizza
Lg Westwood Special
Skinny Pizza (Copy)
Skinny cheese pizza
tortilla crust tomato sauce cheese
skinny Margerita pizza
tortilla crust sliced tomato basil oregano oil
Skinny Buffalo chicken pizza
tortilla crust tomato sauce cheese buffalo chicken
Skinny BBQ chicken pizza
tortilla crust tomato sauce cheese bbq chicken onions
Skinny Mediterranean pizza
tortilla crust tomato sauce feta olives roasted red peppers eggplant
Skinny Greek pizza
tortilla crust tomato sauce feta olives grilled chicken sliced
Skinny Meat combo pizza
tortilla crust tomato sauce pepperoni sausage hamburg
SM Calzone
SM Cheese Calzone
10" w/sauce and cheese inside
Sm steak& cheese calzone
10" w/sauce cheese and steak
Sm steak special calzone
10" w/ sauce cheese steak,onions,peppers,mushrooms
Sm chicken stir fry calzone
10" w/ sauce cheese chicken,onions,peppers,mushrooms
Sm chicken bacon ranch calzone
10' w/cheese ranch bacon and fried chicken
Sm chicken parm calzone
10" w/ sauce cheese and chicken cutlet
LG Calzone
Lg cheese calzone
14" w/sauce and cheese
Lg steak & cheese calzone
14" w/sauce cheese and steak
Lg steak special calzone
14" w/ sauce cheese steak,onions,peppers,mushrooms
Lg chicken stir fry calzone
14" w/ sauce cheese chicken,onions,peppers,mushrooms
Lg chicken bacon ranch calzone
14" w/ cheese ranch bacon and fried chicken
Lg chicken parm calzone
14" w/ sauce cheese and chicken cutlet
Signature Subs
Stir fried chicken sub
grilled chicken grilled mushrooms onions peppers cheese
Ranchero sub
grilled smoked turkey bacon chipotle ranch sauce pepper jack cheese let tom
Firehouse sub
grilled chicken buffalo sauce jalepenos pepper jack cheese let tom bleu cheese
Cattleman sub
grilled roast beef grilled onions ranch dressing cheddar cheese
Chicken teriyaki stir fry sub
grilled chicken teriyaki sauce grilled onion pepper mushroom and cheese
Smokey joe sub
grilled smoked turkey bacon bbq sauce cheddar cheese let tom
Raging bull sub
grilled roast beef grilled onions bbq sauce and american cheese
Signature Subs on Wraps
Cesaer wrap
grilled chicken romaine lettuce parmesan cheese and cesaer dressing
Greek wrap
grilled chicken romaine lettuce tomatoes feta cheese greek dressing
Raging bull wrap
Chicken stir fry wrap
Ranchero wrap
Smokey joe wrap
Firehouse wrap
Cattleman wrap
Chicken teriyaki stir fry wrap
Subs
all white chicken salad sub
white meat chicken mayo salt pepper garlic
American sub
ham cooked salami american cheese
BBQ roast beef sub
sliced rare roast beef and bbq sauces
BLT sub
bacon lettuce tomato
buffalo finger sub
cut up chicken fingers w/hot sauce
Cheeseburger sub
burger on a sub roll
Chicken cutlet sub
fried chicken breast
chicken finger sub
cut up chicken fingers on sub
chicken parmesan sub
fried chicken breast sauce and cheeses
Eggplant sub
breaded eggplant sauce
fish sub
fried cod fillets tartar sauce
grilled chicken sub
grilled chicken
Grilled meatless sub
grilled onion,pepper,mushroom,cheese
Ham & Cheese
hot pastrami sub
grilled sliced lean black pastrami
Italian sub
ham genoa cooked salami provolone
Meatball & sausage combo sub
Meatballs spicy sausage and sauce
Meatball sub
Meatballs and sauce
meatless sub
cheese let,tom,pick,on,green pep,hots
Roast beef sub
sliced rare roast beef
Salami sub
Genoa Salami and cheese
Sausage sub
sliced spicy italian sausage sauce
Tuna sub
tuna with mayo and diced celery
Turkey sub
sliced turkey
Veal cutlet sub
veal cutlet and sauce
Wraps
Cesaer wrap
grilled chicken romaine lettuce parmesan cheese and cesaer dressing
Greek wrap
grilled chicken romaine lettuce tomatoes feta cheese greek dressing
Beef gyro wrap
beef strips zatziki sauce let tom onion
Chicken gyro wrap
grilled chicken zatziki sauce let tom onion
Wrap American
ham cooked salami american cheese
Wrap all white chicken salad
white meat chicken mayo salt pepper garlic
Wrap BBQ roast beef
sliced rare roast beef and bbq sauces
Wrap BLT
bacon lettuce tomato
Wrap buffalo finger
cut up chicken fingers w/hot sauce
Wrap chicken finger
cut up chicken fingers on sub
Wrap chicken cutlet
fried chicken breast
Wrap chicken parmesan
fried chicken breast sauce and cheeses
Wrap Cheeseburger
burger on a sub roll
Wrap Eggplant
breaded eggplant sauce
Wrap Fish
fried cod fillets tartar sauce
Wrap Ham and cheese
ham and cheese
Wrap Hot pastrami
grilled sliced lean black pastrami
Wrap grilled chicken
Wrap Italian
ham genoa cooked salami provolone
Wrap Meatless
cheese let,tom,pick,on,green pep,hots
Wrap grilled meatless sub
grilled onion,pepper,mushroom,cheese
Wrap Meatball
Meatballs and sauce
Wrap Meatball & sausage combo
Meatballs spicy sausage and sauce
Wrap roast beef
sliced rare roast beef
Wrap Salami
Genoa Salami and cheese
Wrap Sausage
sliced spicy italian sausage sauce
Wrap Tuna
tuna with mayo and diced celery
Wrap Turkey
sliced turkey
Wrap Veal cutlet
veal cutlet and sauce
Steak subs
Steak & cheese
shaved steak
steak onion & cheese
shaved steak grilled onions american cheese
steak pepper & cheese
shaved steak grilled peppers american cheese
steak mushroom & cheese
shaved steak grilled mushrooms american cheese
steak special
shaved steak grilled mushroom onion pepper american cheese
steak bacon & cheese
shaved steak bacon american cheese
steak tip
marinated steak tips american cheese
Steak Wraps
Burger Alone
Burger Dinner
Hamburger dinner
burger w/ salad 1 side
Cheeseburger dinner
cheeseburger w/salad 1 side
BBQ bacon burger dinner
cheeseburger bacon & BBQ sauce w/ sald 1 side
Fireball burger dinner
burger w/ grilled onions mushrooms jalepenos pepperjack cheese &chipotle ranch w/ salad 1 side
Big boy burger dinner
double burger american cheese w/ salad 1 side
Salads
Cesaer salad
romaine croutons parmesan cheese grape tomatoes
Garden salad
iceburg tomatoes cukes carrots green peppers greek olives red cabbage
mixed green salad
spring mix tomatoes cukes carrots green peppers greek olives red cabbage
Greek salad
garden salad w/feta cheese
antipasto
garden salad w/ ham cooked salami and provolone cheese
Chef
garden salad w/ham turkey roastbeef and provolone cheese
Westwood cobb
garden salad w/ bacon hard boiled eggs shredded cheddar cheese
Dinners
Chicken finger dinner
chicken fingers(4pc) 2 sides
Buffalo finger dinner
chicken fingers in hot sauce (4pc) 1 side
Chicken wing dinner
breaded chicken wings (8pc) salad 1 side
Buffalo wing dinner
spicy breaded chicken wings (8pc) salad 1 side
Fish & chips
battered cod fillets salad 1 side
Grilled chicken dinner
marinated grilled chicken salad 1 side
Gyro dinner
gyro sandwich with salad 1 side
Steak tip dinner
marinated steak tips with salad 1 side
Side Orders
French fries
Curly fries
Sweet potato fries
Onion ring
beer battered style
Chicken fingers (5 pc)
Buffalo fingers (5 pc )
chicken fingers in hot sauce
Chicken wings
Mozzarella sticks ( 7 pc)
breaded cheesestick w/ marinara sauce
Jalepeno poppers ( 10 pc )
breaded jalepeno slices w/cheddar cheese
Rice pilaf
Cheesy garlic bread sticks
pizza strips w/ garlic butter cheese marinara dip sauce
Desserts
Chips
Snacks
Soda
Energy Drinks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Food made fresh and fast for your enjoyment!
929 High St, Westwood, MA 02090