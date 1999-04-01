Main picView gallery

Westwood Pizza 929 High St

929 High St

Westwood, MA 02090

Popular Items

Sm Meatlovers 10"

Small Pizza

Sm Cheese pizza 10"

$8.95

Large Pizza

Lg Cheese pizza 14"

$12.50

Slice

slice

$2.34

Slice Special

$5.61

Sm Signature pizza

Sm Veggie 10" pizza

$11.95

onions peppers mushrooms sliced tomato

Sm Meatlovers 10"

$12.50

pepperoni sausage hamburg ham bacon

Sm Greek 10" pizza

$14.60

grilled chicken feta black olives sliced tomatoes

Sm Louisiana spice 10"

$12.80

grilled buffalo chicken onions bacon

Sm Chicken broccoli alfredo 10"

$14.65

alfredo sauce base grilled chicken and broccoli

Sm Steak & cheese 10" pizza

$10.95

shaved steak

Sm Steak Bomb 10" pizza

$13.80

shaved steak onions peppers mushrooms pepperoni

Sm Margerita 10"

$11.50

sliced tomatoes basil oregano oil

Sm Mediterranean 10"

$16.05

feta cheese black olives roasted red peppers eggplant

Sm Westwood special pizza 10"

$12.95

pepperoni sausage hamburg onion pepper mushroom

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 10'

$14.65

Lg Signature Pizza

Lg Veggie 14" pizza

$17.50

onions peppers mushrooms sliced tomato

Lg Meatlovers 14"

$18.50

pepperoni sausage hamburg ham bacon

Lg Greek 14" pizza

$20.00

grilled chicken feta black olives sliced tomatoes

Lg Louisiana spice 14"

$17.75

grilled buffalo chicken onions bacon

Lg Chicken broccoli alfredo 14"

$19.75

alfredo sauce base grilled chicken and broccoli

Lg Steak & cheese 14" pizza

$15.25

shaved steak

Lg Steak Bomb 14" pizza

$19.75

shaved steak onions peppers mushrooms pepperoni

Lg Margerita 14"

$16.50

sliced tomatoes basil oregano oil

Lg Mediterranean 14"

$21.25

feta cheese black olives roasted red peppers eggplant

Lg signature 1 topping 14"

$15.25

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch 14' Pizza

$19.75

Lg Westwood Special

$19.50

Skinny Pizza (Copy)

Skinny cheese pizza

$9.50

tortilla crust tomato sauce cheese

skinny Margerita pizza

$12.00

tortilla crust sliced tomato basil oregano oil

Skinny Buffalo chicken pizza

$12.25

tortilla crust tomato sauce cheese buffalo chicken

Skinny BBQ chicken pizza

$12.70

tortilla crust tomato sauce cheese bbq chicken onions

Skinny Mediterranean pizza

$16.50

tortilla crust tomato sauce feta olives roasted red peppers eggplant

Skinny Greek pizza

$15.20

tortilla crust tomato sauce feta olives grilled chicken sliced

Skinny Meat combo pizza

$11.95

tortilla crust tomato sauce pepperoni sausage hamburg

Gluten Free Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.00

SM Calzone

SM Cheese Calzone

$8.25

10" w/sauce and cheese inside

Sm steak& cheese calzone

$11.00

10" w/sauce cheese and steak

Sm steak special calzone

$14.75

10" w/ sauce cheese steak,onions,peppers,mushrooms

Sm chicken stir fry calzone

$14.25

10" w/ sauce cheese chicken,onions,peppers,mushrooms

Sm chicken bacon ranch calzone

$12.00

10' w/cheese ranch bacon and fried chicken

Sm chicken parm calzone

$10.50

10" w/ sauce cheese and chicken cutlet

LG Calzone

Lg cheese calzone

$11.75

14" w/sauce and cheese

Lg steak & cheese calzone

$14.75

14" w/sauce cheese and steak

Lg steak special calzone

$19.25

14" w/ sauce cheese steak,onions,peppers,mushrooms

Lg chicken stir fry calzone

$19.25

14" w/ sauce cheese chicken,onions,peppers,mushrooms

Lg chicken bacon ranch calzone

$17.00

14" w/ cheese ranch bacon and fried chicken

Lg chicken parm calzone

$13.50

14" w/ sauce cheese and chicken cutlet

Signature Subs

Stir fried chicken sub

$7.50+

grilled chicken grilled mushrooms onions peppers cheese

Ranchero sub

$9.50+

grilled smoked turkey bacon chipotle ranch sauce pepper jack cheese let tom

Firehouse sub

$7.75+

grilled chicken buffalo sauce jalepenos pepper jack cheese let tom bleu cheese

Cattleman sub

$8.00+

grilled roast beef grilled onions ranch dressing cheddar cheese

Chicken teriyaki stir fry sub

$7.75+

grilled chicken teriyaki sauce grilled onion pepper mushroom and cheese

Smokey joe sub

$9.50+

grilled smoked turkey bacon bbq sauce cheddar cheese let tom

Raging bull sub

$8.00+

grilled roast beef grilled onions bbq sauce and american cheese

Signature Subs on Wraps

Cesaer wrap

$9.75

grilled chicken romaine lettuce parmesan cheese and cesaer dressing

Greek wrap

$10.00

grilled chicken romaine lettuce tomatoes feta cheese greek dressing

Raging bull wrap

$10.75

Chicken stir fry wrap

$10.25

Ranchero wrap

$12.25

Smokey joe wrap

$12.25

Firehouse wrap

$10.50

Cattleman wrap

$10.75

Chicken teriyaki stir fry wrap

$10.50

Subs

all white chicken salad sub

$7.50+

white meat chicken mayo salt pepper garlic

American sub

$7.00+

ham cooked salami american cheese

BBQ roast beef sub

$7.50+

sliced rare roast beef and bbq sauces

BLT sub

$7.00+

bacon lettuce tomato

buffalo finger sub

$7.75+

cut up chicken fingers w/hot sauce

Cheeseburger sub

$7.50+

burger on a sub roll

Chicken cutlet sub

$7.50+

fried chicken breast

chicken finger sub

$7.50+

cut up chicken fingers on sub

chicken parmesan sub

$7.50+

fried chicken breast sauce and cheeses

Eggplant sub

$7.00+

breaded eggplant sauce

fish sub

$7.50+

fried cod fillets tartar sauce

grilled chicken sub

$7.50+

grilled chicken

Grilled meatless sub

$7.75+

grilled onion,pepper,mushroom,cheese

Ham & Cheese

$7.00+

hot pastrami sub

$8.25+

grilled sliced lean black pastrami

Italian sub

$7.00+

ham genoa cooked salami provolone

Meatball & sausage combo sub

$7.50+

Meatballs spicy sausage and sauce

Meatball sub

$7.00+

Meatballs and sauce

meatless sub

$6.75+

cheese let,tom,pick,on,green pep,hots

Roast beef sub

$7.50+

sliced rare roast beef

Salami sub

$7.00+

Genoa Salami and cheese

Sausage sub

$7.00+

sliced spicy italian sausage sauce

Tuna sub

$7.50+

tuna with mayo and diced celery

Turkey sub

$7.50+

sliced turkey

Veal cutlet sub

$7.50+

veal cutlet and sauce

Wraps

Cesaer wrap

$9.75

grilled chicken romaine lettuce parmesan cheese and cesaer dressing

Greek wrap

$10.00

grilled chicken romaine lettuce tomatoes feta cheese greek dressing

Beef gyro wrap

$7.50

beef strips zatziki sauce let tom onion

Chicken gyro wrap

$7.50

grilled chicken zatziki sauce let tom onion

Wrap American

$9.75

ham cooked salami american cheese

Wrap all white chicken salad

$10.25

white meat chicken mayo salt pepper garlic

Wrap BBQ roast beef

$10.25

sliced rare roast beef and bbq sauces

Wrap BLT

$9.75

bacon lettuce tomato

Wrap buffalo finger

$10.50

cut up chicken fingers w/hot sauce

Wrap chicken finger

$10.25

cut up chicken fingers on sub

Wrap chicken cutlet

$10.25

fried chicken breast

Wrap chicken parmesan

$10.25

fried chicken breast sauce and cheeses

Wrap Cheeseburger

$10.25

burger on a sub roll

Wrap Eggplant

$9.75

breaded eggplant sauce

Wrap Fish

$10.25

fried cod fillets tartar sauce

Wrap Ham and cheese

$9.75

ham and cheese

Wrap Hot pastrami

$11.75

grilled sliced lean black pastrami

Wrap grilled chicken

$10.25

Wrap Italian

$9.75

ham genoa cooked salami provolone

Wrap Meatless

$8.75

cheese let,tom,pick,on,green pep,hots

Wrap grilled meatless sub

$9.75

grilled onion,pepper,mushroom,cheese

Wrap Meatball

$9.75

Meatballs and sauce

Wrap Meatball & sausage combo

$10.25

Meatballs spicy sausage and sauce

Wrap roast beef

$10.25

sliced rare roast beef

Wrap Salami

$9.75

Genoa Salami and cheese

Wrap Sausage

$9.75

sliced spicy italian sausage sauce

Wrap Tuna

$10.25

tuna with mayo and diced celery

Wrap Turkey

$10.25

sliced turkey

Wrap Veal cutlet

$10.25

veal cutlet and sauce

Steak subs

Steak & cheese

$8.00+

shaved steak

steak onion & cheese

$8.00+

shaved steak grilled onions american cheese

steak pepper & cheese

$8.00+

shaved steak grilled peppers american cheese

steak mushroom & cheese

$8.00+

shaved steak grilled mushrooms american cheese

steak special

$8.50+

shaved steak grilled mushroom onion pepper american cheese

steak bacon & cheese

$10.00+

shaved steak bacon american cheese

steak tip

$8.95+

marinated steak tips american cheese

Steak Wraps

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$11.00

Steak Cheese and Onion Wrap

$11.00

Steak Cheese and Pepper Wrap

$11.00

Steak Cheese and Mushroom Wrap

$11.00

Steak Special Wrap

$11.50

Steak Cheese and Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Steak Tip Wrap

$12.95

Burger Alone

Hamburger

$6.50

6 oz burger on a bulky roll

Cheeseburger

$6.75

6 oz burger american cheese on a bulky roll

BBQ bacon burger

$8.00

cheeseburger bacon & BBQ sauce

Fireball burger

$9.00

burger w/ grilled onions mushrooms jalepenos pepperjack cheese &chipotle ranch

Big boy burger

$9.50

double burger american cheese

Burger Dinner

Hamburger dinner

$11.00

burger w/ salad 1 side

Cheeseburger dinner

$12.00

cheeseburger w/salad 1 side

BBQ bacon burger dinner

$13.00

cheeseburger bacon & BBQ sauce w/ sald 1 side

Fireball burger dinner

$14.00

burger w/ grilled onions mushrooms jalepenos pepperjack cheese &chipotle ranch w/ salad 1 side

Big boy burger dinner

$14.50

double burger american cheese w/ salad 1 side

Salads

Cesaer salad

$7.95

romaine croutons parmesan cheese grape tomatoes

Garden salad

$7.95

iceburg tomatoes cukes carrots green peppers greek olives red cabbage

mixed green salad

$7.95

spring mix tomatoes cukes carrots green peppers greek olives red cabbage

Greek salad

$10.45

garden salad w/feta cheese

antipasto

$10.95

garden salad w/ ham cooked salami and provolone cheese

Chef

$11.95

garden salad w/ham turkey roastbeef and provolone cheese

Westwood cobb

$13.95

garden salad w/ bacon hard boiled eggs shredded cheddar cheese

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti

$8.00

Ziti

$8.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.75

SM Garlic Bread

$3.99

LG Garlic Bread

$4.99

Dinners

Chicken finger dinner

$12.50

chicken fingers(4pc) 2 sides

Buffalo finger dinner

$12.75

chicken fingers in hot sauce (4pc) 1 side

Chicken wing dinner

$13.50

breaded chicken wings (8pc) salad 1 side

Buffalo wing dinner

$13.50

spicy breaded chicken wings (8pc) salad 1 side

Fish & chips

$12.50

battered cod fillets salad 1 side

Grilled chicken dinner

$13.95

marinated grilled chicken salad 1 side

Gyro dinner

$12.50

gyro sandwich with salad 1 side

Steak tip dinner

$15.95

marinated steak tips with salad 1 side

Side Orders

French fries

$4.75+

Curly fries

$6.25+

Sweet potato fries

$6.25+

Onion ring

$6.25+

beer battered style

Chicken fingers (5 pc)

$8.75

Buffalo fingers (5 pc )

$8.95

chicken fingers in hot sauce

Chicken wings

$11.50+

Mozzarella sticks ( 7 pc)

$7.95

breaded cheesestick w/ marinara sauce

Jalepeno poppers ( 10 pc )

$9.50

breaded jalepeno slices w/cheddar cheese

Rice pilaf

$4.50

Cheesy garlic bread sticks

$9.25+

pizza strips w/ garlic butter cheese marinara dip sauce

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.25

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Tiramisu

$4.25

Oreo Cake

$4.25

Baklava

$3.25

Dippin Dots

$4.25

Chips

Utz Regular Lg bag

$2.39

Utz Ripple Lg bag

$2.39

Utz Regular

$1.25

Utz Sour Cream

$1.25

Utz BBQ

$1.25

Utz Wavy

$1.25

Dirty Brand Regular

$1.75

Dirty Brand Cracked Pepper

$1.75

Dirty Brand Sour Cream

$1.75

Dirty Brand Maui Onion

$1.75

Snacks

Peggy Lawton Cookies

$1.75

Peggy Lawton Brownie

$1.75

Hershey Bar

$1.99

Kit Kat Bar

$1.99

Butterfinger Bar

$1.99

Snickers Bar

$1.99

Reeces Peanut Butter Cups

$1.99

3 Musketeers Bar

$1.99

Soda

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Pepsi Zero

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Code Red

$2.39

Orange Crush

$2.39

Grape Crush

$2.39

Ginger ale

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Muggs Rootbeer

$2.39

Hawaiin Punch

$2.39

Water

$2.39

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Gatorade

Lemon Lime

$2.75

Glacier Freeze

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Grape

$2.75

Pure Leaf Tea

Lemon

$2.39

Unsweetened Regular

$2.39

Green tea

$2.39

Peach

$2.39

Raspberry

$2.39

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Energy Drinks

Rockstar

$3.75

Amp

$3.75

2-Liter Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Food made fresh and fast for your enjoyment!

929 High St, Westwood, MA 02090

