Burgers
Westwood Prime Eats
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
190 Westwood Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
15 E Ridgewood Ave - NJ, Ridgewood [38]
No Reviews
15 E Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurant
Mel's Butcher Box - 10 W Railroad Avenue
No Reviews
10 W Railroad Avenue Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurant