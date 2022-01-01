Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Westwood Prime Eats

review star

No reviews yet

190 Westwood Ave

Westwood, NJ 07675

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Classic Caesar Salad
The Prime Sandwich

Appetizers

Shredded Short-Rib Poutine

Shredded Short-Rib Poutine

$15.00

French Fries, Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Cheese Curds and Gravy

Roasted Bone Marrow & Texas Toast

$15.00

Italian Parsley Salad, Course Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper

Crispy Tempura Pickle Spears

Crispy Tempura Pickle Spears

$7.00

Served with Serrano Chili Mayo

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Jumbo Fresh Baked Soft Pretzel, Sea Salt, with choice of Cheese Sauce

Salads

Bronx Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Olives, Onions, Pepperoncini, House Made Croutons, Imported Cheese and Chianti Vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.00

Crispy Double Smoked Bacon Bites, Blue Cheese Dressing, Shaved Red Onions and Cucumbers

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

House Made Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Imported Parmesan

Salad of Burrata, Heirloom Tomatoes, Prosciutto & Basil

Salad of Burrata, Heirloom Tomatoes, Prosciutto & Basil

$13.00

Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper

Burgers

8oz Vegan Burger with Brown Rice, Black Beans, Onions, Pepper, Garlic and Mushrooms

The Classic

$11.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions and Pickle with American Cheese

Capone

Capone

$17.00+

Thick Cut Black Pepper Bacon, Sunny-Side Egg and American Cheese on a Potato Bun and Pickle

French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$16.00+

Caramelized Onion Confit and Gooey Gruyere Cheese

Bone Marrow Patty Melt “Burger”

Bone Marrow Patty Melt “Burger”

$24.00

8oz Patty Melted Gouda Cheese pressed on Texas Toast served with side of Bone Marrow and Pickled Red Onions

Lamb Burger

$16.00

8oz Lamb Patty with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions

Chicken Burger

$11.00

6oz Chicken Patty with Onions and Peppers, topped with Lettuce and Tomato with Roasted Red Pepper Mayo

Little Italy Chicken Burger

$11.00

6oz Chicken Patty with Sundried Tomatoes and Basil drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Garden State Burger

$15.00

8oz Vegan Burger with Brown Rice, Black Beans, Onions, Pepper, Garlic and Mushrooms

Brewery Burger

Brewery Burger

$17.00+

IPA Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Butcher Cut Bacon on a Salted Pretzel Bun

Sandwiches

The Prime Sandwich

$19.00

Chef's Rib-Eye Steak, Caramelized Onions, Course Sea Salt on Ciabatta Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta Bread

Roast Beef Dip

$16.00

Roast Beef with Mozzarella on a Baguette and Side of Au Jus

Sides

Crispy Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

190 Westwood Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

15 E Ridgewood Ave - NJ, Ridgewood [38]
orange starNo Reviews
15 E Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
Mel's Butcher Box - 10 W Railroad Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
10 W Railroad Avenue Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - NJ008 - Elmwood Park
orange starNo Reviews
430 Market Street Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View restaurantnext
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes (Ramsey)
orange star4.6 • 5,287
114 E Main St Ramsey, NJ 07446
View restaurantnext
Aldo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
26 Palmer Avenue Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
Horsefeathers
orange star4.1 • 684
94 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westwood

The Melting Pot - Westwood NJ
orange star4.4 • 2,206
250 Center Ave Westwood, NJ 07675
View restaurantnext
FARMHOUS Cafe & Eatery - Westwood
orange star4.2 • 707
301 Center Ave Westwood, NJ 07675
View restaurantnext
Cuban Eddies - Rivervale
orange star4.0 • 73
216 Rivervale Rd Rivervale, NJ 07675
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westwood
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Montvale
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston