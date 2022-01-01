Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Wet City 223 W. Chase Street

151 Reviews

$$

223 W. Chase Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Ribeye Cheesesteak
Oklahoma Burger

Bottles & Cans

Breezy Can

$7.00

Lil Smoochie Can

$7.00

MO w/ Umbrella Drinks Can

$7.50

Tangerine Soursop Feels Can

$7.00

Shacksbury Rose 4Pk To Go

$15.00

4Pk Rose Cider

Tiramisu Good Good Bottle

Tiramisu Good Good Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

We aged this imperial stout in a Jamaican rum barrel for 4 month and then to top it all off we gave it a tiramisu treatment. Tastes like a rum soaked tiramisu.

Dope Can

$7.00

Canned 4pks (16oz Cans)

Breezy 4pk

Breezy 4pk

$15.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA ABV 6.8% Breezy is a hazy IPA with Belma, Nelson Sauvin, and Godiva hops. We used spelt in this beer to give it a nice malt complexity as well. You'll notice white grape, strawberry, and orange juice notes on this guys.

Dope 4pk

Dope 4pk

$15.00

Hazy IPA. ABV 6.9% A Hazy IPA ...some might say it's "dope". Hopped with Citra, Mosaic, & Cashmere.

Dry Hopped Pilsner-ish 4pk

Dry Hopped Pilsner-ish 4pk

$13.00

Lager-ish ABV 4.6% This is pilsner-ish dry hopped with Talus & Pekko hops.

Hello w/ Laerdal 4pk

Hello w/ Laerdal 4pk

$15.00

Hazy IPA ABV 6.5% This version of our hazy Kveik IPA uses the Norwegian Kveik yeast Laerdal. We use this yeast because it works well with modern IPAs (no saison flavors) and has a unique flavor profile of pineapple.

Joint 4pk

Joint 4pk

$15.00

Hazy IPA ABV 7% A beer we created with our buds at Cushwa. Celebrate the legalization of weed in Maryland with a Joint.

Lil Smoochie 4pk

Lil Smoochie 4pk

$14.00

Hazy Pale Ale ABV 5.5% Lots of honeydew notes on this hazy pale ale! Bright and summery.

Making Out w/ Fall Punch 4pk

Making Out w/ Fall Punch 4pk

$17.00
Making Out w/ Umbrella Drinks 4pk

Making Out w/ Umbrella Drinks 4pk

$17.00

Fruited Sour ABV 5.5% Our Making Out fruited sour series strives for a balance of sweet and sour. We add a level of fruit that maintains the beer's structure as well as the optimal carbonation. This tiki sour has mango, peach, orange, coconut, and a touch of lactose.

Marzen-ish 4pk

Marzen-ish 4pk

$12.00Out of stock

Marzen - 4.8% Another lager-style beer in our -ish series. This one is a märzen brewed for Octoberfest. It's amber in color with a toasty character & a light malty sweetness. It was fermented with a Kveik strain we like to use that leaves the beer crisp & clean.

Pilsner-ish 4pk

Pilsner-ish 4pk

$12.00

Lager-ish ABV 4.6% Ok, full disclosure: this is an ale. It was fermented in an ale-ish way (warm), but the new Kveik strain we used leaves the beer crisp and clean. So it definitely drinks more pilsner-ish.

Tangerine Soursop Feels 4pk

Tangerine Soursop Feels 4pk

$15.00Out of stock
Vienna-ish 4pk

Vienna-ish 4pk

$12.00

Vienna Lager-like ABV 4.8% Another lager-style beer in our -ish series brewed with Kveik yeast. This one is styled after a Vienna Lager. It has a biscuity and slightly toasty flavor profile with a clean crisp finish.

White Peach, Blue Hibiscus, Mint Thirst 4pk

White Peach, Blue Hibiscus, Mint Thirst 4pk

$14.00

Fruited Hard Seltzer ABV 6.5% Thirst is our hard seltzer series that's gluten free, dairy free, and contains real fruit. It has white peach, mint, and blue hibiscus which gives it a really cool purple color.

16oz Crowler 4pks

Bang Crowler (16oz) 4pk

$17.50

Triple IPA ABV 9% A hazy triple IPA hopped with Galaxy & El Dorado.

Big Woozy Crowler (16oz) 4pk

$17.50

Hazy DIPA ABV 8% Hopped with Motueka & Mosiac. Contains a dab of lactose.

Strada & El Dorado Banger (16oz) 4pk

$17.50

16oz Crowlers

Big Woozy Crowler (16oz)

$5.00

Hazy DIPA ABV 8% Hopped with Motueka & Mosiac. Contains a dab of lactose.

Dope Crowler (16oz)

$5.00

Hazy IPA. ABV 6.9% A Hazy IPA ...some might say it's "dope". Hopped with Citra, Mosaic, & Cashmere.

Dry Hopped Pilsner-ish Crowler (16oz)

$5.00

Guava Prickly Pear w/ Green Plum Thirst Crowler (16oz)

$5.00

Hello w/ Laerdal Crowler (16oz)

$5.00

Joint Crowler (16oz)

$5.00

Hazy IPA ABV 7% A beer we created with our buds at Cushwa. Celebrate the legalization of weed in Maryland with a Joint.

Making Out with Fall Punch w/ Carrot

$5.00

Making Out with Pistachio Colada Crowler (16oz)

$5.00

Pilsner-ish Crowler (16oz)

$4.00

Ok, full disclosure: this is an ale. It was fermented in an ale-ish way (warm), but the new Kveik strain we used leaves the beer crisp and clean. So it definitely drinks more pilsner-ish.

Strata El Dorado Banger Crowler (16oz)

$5.00

DIPA ABV 8.4% A hazy double IPA featuring Strata and El Dorado hops. Deliciously soft, bringing notes of stone fruit, citrus, and a fruity, almost bubble gum, like flavor.

Vienna-ish Crowler (16oz)

$4.00

Vienna Lager-like ABV 4.8% Another lager-style beer in our -ish series brewed with Kveik yeast. This one is styled after a Vienna Lager. It has a biscuity and slightly toasty flavor profile with a clean crisp finish.

White Peach, Blue Hibiscus, Mint Thirst Crowler (16oz)

$5.00

Fruited Hard Seltzer ABV 6.5% Thirst is our hard seltzer series that's gluten free, dairy free, and contains real fruit. It has white peach, mint, and blue hibiscus which gives it a really cool purple color.

Wine Bottles To Go

Marqués de Cáceres Rosé

$15.00

Spanish Rosé: 85% garnacha, 10% viura, 5% malvasía Raspberry and strawberry on the nose. Fresh, balanced, easy to drink with a finish packed with crisp, sharp fruit flavors.

Los Dos Brut

$18.00

Spanish Sparkling Wine: Light gold with plenty of bubbles. Has aromas of apples and pears. Crisp and light-bodied on the palate with a lot of stone fruit flavors.

Bulletin Place Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Australian White Wine: Aromas of stone-fruit. A refreshing & crisp palate. Tight acid with great length of flavors of nashi pear & lime.

Small Plates

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Breaded and fried pickle chips with buffalo ranch dipping sauce.

Hot Honey Brussels

Hot Honey Brussels

$10.00

brussels sprouts, honey sriracha sauce, crispy Old Bay onion straws

Kimchi Tots

Kimchi Tots

$10.00

tots, kimchi, garlic mayo, sriracha, scallions

Motz Sticks

Motz Sticks

$9.00

long ass mozzarella sticks w/ marinara

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Slow cooked and then deep fried making these wings both crispy and tender. Comes with a choice of sauce and a side of celery and dressing.

Poutine

Poutine

$13.00

short rib gravy, cheese curds, fries

Fall Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, spinach, roasted golden beets, watermelon radish, ricotta salata, candied walnuts, balsalmic dijon dressing

Cool Ranch Mac & Cheese

Cool Ranch Mac & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

cavatappi noodles, white cheese sauce, herbs, onions, crunchy Cool Ranch Dorito topping.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00Out of stock

iceberg wedge, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, bacon, croutons, blue cheese dressing.

Soft Pretzels w/ Cheese

$8.00Out of stock
Hot Cheeto Fried Deviled Eggs

Hot Cheeto Fried Deviled Eggs

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Cheeto breaded and fried deviled eggs.

Large Plates

Burger

Burger

$15.00

double patty smash burger (Creekstone Farms beef) with American cheese, shaved onion, shredduce (shredded lettuce), house bread & butter pickles, fancy sauce, garlic fries. *Winner of Baltimore Magazine's Reader's Choice Best Of - Best Burger.

Oklahoma Burger

Oklahoma Burger

$15.00

double smash patties (Creekstone Farms beef) cooked with onions, American cheese, pickle, fancy sauce, potato roll, garlic fries.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken breast, pickles, Nashville pork hot sauce, pickled red onion, shredduce (shredded lettuce), fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, onion lettuce, Stone Mill bun, garlic fries.

Ribeye Cheesesteak

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$17.00

premium shaved ribeye, sautéed onion, Cooper sharp whiz, sub roll, fries.

Specials

Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pimento Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Vegan Mushroom Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Dessert

Fritella

$6.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

hand cut fries

Side of Tots

$5.00

Generous portion of tots.

Sauces

Side Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Fancy Sauce

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Topo Chico

$4.00

Merch

-ish Glass

-ish Glass

$8.00

14oz Pilsner glass

Wet City Teku Glass

Wet City Teku Glass

$10.00

15.5oz Rastal Teku glass.

Making Out Shirt

Making Out Shirt

$20.00

Mint green shirt with the Making Out branding for our fruited sour beer line.

Dope IPA Shirt

Dope IPA Shirt

$20.00

High quality form fitting shirt by Bella Canvas.

Feels Zip Up Hoodie

Feels Zip Up Hoodie

$38.00

Grey zip down hoodie with the Feels branding on the back and a Wet City logo on the front.

Wet City Branded Black Shirt

Wet City Branded Black Shirt

$18.00

High quality form fitting shirt by Bella Canvas.

Bronze Planter

Bronze Planter

$15.00

Plant not included.

Wet City Branded Black Long Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

High quality form fitting shirt by Bella Canvas

Wet City Black Snap Back Hat

Wet City Black Snap Back Hat

$25.00

All black with a hand sewn logo patch on front, snap back

Saison Pattern Short Brim

Saison Pattern Short Brim

$40.00
Woozy Pattern Short Brim

Woozy Pattern Short Brim

$40.00

Gift Certificates

$25 Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

You can also call in any specific amount.

$50 Gift Certificate

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

You can also call in any specific amount.

$75 Gift Certificate

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

You can also call in any specific amount.

$100 Gift Certificate

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

You can also call in any specific amount.

$125 Gift Certificate

$125 Gift Certificate

$125.00

You can also call in any specific amount.

$150 Gift Certificate

$150 Gift Certificate

$150.00

You can also call in any specific amount.

$175 Gift Certificate

$175 Gift Certificate

$175.00

You can also call in any specific amount.

$200 Gift Certificate

$200 Gift Certificate

$200.00

You can also call in any specific amount.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery + Full Bar + Restaurant + Package Goods To Go.

Location

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

Gallery
Wet City image
Wet City image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Prime Rib - Baltimore, MD
orange starNo Reviews
1101 North Calvert Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
No Land Beyond
orange starNo Reviews
2125 Maryland Ave Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Noona's
orange star4.3 • 110
1203 West Mt Royal Ave Baltimore, MD 21217
View restaurantnext
Alma Cocina Latina
orange star4.9 • 2,953
1701 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
orange starNo Reviews
17 N Eutaw Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Pratt Street Ale House
orange starNo Reviews
206 W Pratt St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

The Brewer's Art
orange star4.2 • 3,044
1106 N Charles St Suite 100 Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Baltimore MD
orange star4.4 • 2,346
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave Baltimore, MD 21217
View restaurantnext
The Owl Bar - at The Belvedere
orange star4.3 • 492
1 E Chase St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
orange star4.8 • 425
3128 Greenmount Avenue Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Indochine Vietnamese Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 385
1015 N. Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Noona's
orange star4.3 • 110
1203 West Mt Royal Ave Baltimore, MD 21217
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston