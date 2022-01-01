Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
Wet City 223 W. Chase Street
151 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Brewery + Full Bar + Restaurant + Package Goods To Go.
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
