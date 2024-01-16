This restaurant does not have any images
Wetzel's Pretzels S-681 Turlock, CA
3140 Countryside Dr
Turlock, CA 95380
Gourmet Dogz
- Wetz Coast Classic Dogz
A Wetz Coast favorite! All-beef hot dog topped with onion, crunchy slaw, tomato, dill relish and our signature Twisted sauce on our fresh-baked twisted pretzel bun.$7.49
- Baja Boardwalk Dogz
All-beef hot dog loaded with creamy cilantro baja sauce, jalapeño, green onion and crunchy slaw on our fresh-baked twisted pretzel bun.$7.49
- Everything Bacon Dogz
All-beef hot dog drizzled with our signature Wetz cheese sauce, topped with bacon bits, crunchy slaw, green onion and everything seasoning on our fresh-baked twisted pretzel bun.$7.49
- Sriracha Soul Dogz$7.49
Twistz
- Pizza Bomb Twistz
A childhood favorite reimagined. Twisted and braided pretzel dough baked with marinara sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella$7.49
- Triple Grilled Cheese Twistz
Extra cheesy braided pretzel dough, stuffed with mozzarella, parmesan and creamy garlic & herb spread. Talk about a cheese-pull!$7.49
- Bacon Ranch Twist$7.49
Topped Pretz
- Nashville Heat Topped Pretz
Our Original Pretzel topped with Twisted Sauce and Nashville Spice$7.19
- Maple Bacon Topped Pretz
Our Original Pretzel topped with warm Maple Glaze and Crispy Bacon Bits$7.19
- Chocolate Churro Topped Pretz
Our Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel topped with Dulce de Leche and Chocolate Fudge Sauces$7.19
- Cookies and Cream Topped Pretz
Our Original Pretzel topped with warm Vanilla Glaze and Oreo® Crumbles$7.19
Pretzels (681 Only)
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.$5.69
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!$6.19
- Almond Crunch Pretzel
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.$6.19
- Cheese Meltdown
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.$6.79
- Pepperoni Twist
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.$6.79
- Jalaroni Pretzel
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.$6.79
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.$6.79
Pretz
Loaded Bitz
- Bacon Ranch Loaded Bitz
Classic Bitz drizzled with house cheese sauce and ranch, topped with crispy bacon bits and green onions.$7.49
- Baja Elote Loaded Bitz
Classic Bitz loaded with zesty green sauce, sweet corn, and crumbly cheese, topped with jalapeño and cilantro. Wetzel’s take on a Mexican street corn classic!$7.49
- S'mores Loaded Bitz
Classic Bitz smothered in rich chocolate fudge, mini marshmallows, graham crunch and chocolate sprinkles.$7.49
Wetzel Dogs (681 Only)
- Original Wetzel's Dog
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.$7.19
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.$7.49
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.$7.49
- Dog Bites
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking$7.59
- Cheesy Dog Bites
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking$8.19
Bitz & Bites
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)$6.69
- Cin-A-Bitz
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.$7.19
- Pizza Bitz
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.$7.99
- Almond Crunch Bitz
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.$7.19
Dipz
Pretzel Chimney Cakes
- Cookies and Cream Chimney Cake
Pretzel chimney cake with a marshmallow glaze rim filled with soft serve topped with Oreo® Crumbles and one Oreo®$7.49
- Rainbow Crunch Chimney Cake
Pretzel chimney cake with a marshmallow glaze rim filled with soft serve topped with Fruity Pebbles and Strawberry Pocky Sticks$7.49
- Just a Cup of Soft Serve$5.29
- Just a Chimney Cake$4.79
- Chocolate Brownie Overload Chimney Cake
Pretzel chimney cake with a chocolate sauce rim coated in crushed Oreos® filled with soft serve topped with chocolate sauce, brownie chunks, and Chocolate Pocky Sticks$7.49
- Caramel Chocolate Crunch Chimney Cake
Pretzel chimney cake with a dulce de leche rim coated in crushed Oreos® filled with soft serve topped with caramel popcorn, dulce de leche, and chocolate sauce$7.49
- Unicorn Chimney Cake$7.49
Frozen
- Orange Creamsicle Soft Serve Float
Creamy vanilla soft serve layered with our frosty orange slushie$5.99
- Horchata Soft Serve Float
Our frosty horchata slushie layered with creamy vanilla soft serve and sprinkled with cinnamon$5.99
- Root Beer Soft Serve Float
Ice cold Root Beer soda with creamy vanilla soft serve$5.99
- Strawberry Creamsicle Soft Serve Float$5.99
- Lemonade Slushie
Wetzel's classic fresh frozen lemonade$5.49
- Horchata Slushie
Creamy, cinnamon horchata slushie$5.49
- Strawberry Lemonade Slushie$5.49
- Mangonada Slushie
A sweet & tangy twisted mango frozen lemonade with a sprinkle of Tajin and a tamarind straw$6.49
Granita (681 only)
- Blue Raspberry Granita
24 ounce frozen beverage with blueberry and raspberry flavoring$5.99
- Kiwi Strawberry Granita
24 ounce frozen beverage with kiwi and strawberry flavoring$5.69
- Guava Mangonada$7.69
- Other Granita$5.99
- Orange Dream
24 ounces of orange cream granita, topped with a dreamy layer of sweet cream cold foam$7.49
House Drinks
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular (681 Only)$5.49
- Fresh Lemonade - Large
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold$6.49
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular (681 Only)$5.49
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold$6.49
- Strawberry Coco Dream
Our beloved strawberry lemonade swirled with dreamy coconut cream for a trip to the tropics, any day of the week.$6.49
- Peach Matcha Palmer
Premium matcha green tea layered with sweet peach and ice for an energizing boost. Cool down with this stunning, colorful refresher.$6.49
- Regular Pepsi
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi$3.49
- Regular Diet Pepsi
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi$3.49
- Regular Dr. Pepper
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper$3.49
- Regular Starry
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist$3.49
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea$3.49
- Regular Mt.Dew
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew$3.49
- Root Beer$3.49
Utensils/Napkins/Condiments
Merch
Allergens
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
