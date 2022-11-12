Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Whadda Jerk Wicker Park

38 Reviews

$$

2015 w Division

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

Jerk Deep Fried Wings
Jerk Chicken Tenders
Jerk Bowl

MAIN MENU

Impossible burger seasoned to profession with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato’s, onions, cilantro, Whadda Jerk sauce
3 Jerk Taco

3 Jerk Taco

$13.00
Whadda Fry

Whadda Fry

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Salad

$13.00
Jerk Burrito

Jerk Burrito

$13.50
Jerk Bowl

Jerk Bowl

$13.50
Jerk Quesadilla

Jerk Quesadilla

$12.00
Jerk Chimichanga

Jerk Chimichanga

$15.50
Jerk Deep Fried Wings

Jerk Deep Fried Wings

$12.75
Jerk Chicken Tenders

Jerk Chicken Tenders

$13.95
Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.95
Jerk Chicken Tender Grill Cheese

Jerk Chicken Tender Grill Cheese

$14.50
Jerk chicken wrap

Jerk chicken wrap

$12.75

Whadda Vegan Sandwich

$16.50

Jerk Egg Rolls

$11.00Out of stock

Table Amounts

2 Person Table

$100.00

4 Person Table

$200.00

1 Person Reservation

$25.00

SIDES

Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$8.50

NA DRINKS

Ting

$3.50

Champagne cola

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Ginger beer

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

BEER ON TAP

PITCHER

$28.00Out of stock

MAPLEWOOD

$5.00

TEMPERANCE

$8.00Out of stock

STIEGL

$8.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

Whadda Drank ( Rum punch )

$14.00

Malibu, Bacardi, amaretto, orange juice pineapple juice, grenadine

Sophisticated jerk

$14.00Out of stock

Tito’s, Cointreau, Lemon, Sorrel Syrup

Strawberry Hennessy Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$13.00

Margarita

$14.00

Margarita (Hornitos)

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Premium Margarita

$16.00

Premium Margarita

$18.00

Long island

$13.00

Premium Long Island

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Migos Mule

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Jim beam/coke

$12.00

Whisky Sour

$14.00

Amaretto sour

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Margarita Pitcher

$28.00

French 75 Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Courvoisier VSOP Simple Syrup Lemaon Juice Champagne

Couroisier VSOP Side Car

$16.00

Courvoisier VSOP Triple Sour Lemon Juice

Tito's & Lemonade

$10.00

Better Than Breakfast

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Hennesy Side Car

$16.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Traditional Margarita

$15.50Out of stock

Frozen Strawberry Margaritas

$15.50Out of stock

Frozen Sangria

$15.50Out of stock

Tropical Blue Margarita

$15.50Out of stock

Sex on the Beach (Vodka)

$15.50Out of stock

Frozen Peach Bellini

$15.50Out of stock

Frozen Peach Long Island

$15.50

Frozen Strawberry Henny

$15.50Out of stock

Frozen Flight

$50.00Out of stock

Frose Strawberry

$14.00

Purple Faze

$15.50Out of stock

Saturday Mimosa's 3pm - 6pm

Bottomless Mimosa's

$20.00

MIMOSA GLASS

Peach

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00

Orange Juice

$10.00

Pineapple Juice

$10.00

Rhythm & Blue Bash

Spicy Taie (Patron Silver St. Germaine, Watermelon Juice, Lime, & Jalapeno)

$15.00

Hot Special (Patron & Lemonade)

$13.00

Rhythm & Blue (Grey Goose , Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, Sprite)

$13.00

Extras

Sour Cream

$1.00

Whadda Jerk Sauce

$2.00

Jerk Ranch

$2.00

Cheese Cup

$2.00

Tickle me Sweet Deserts

Carrot Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Vodka

Tito’s

$175.00

Tequila

Patron silver

$225.00

Patron Repo

$250.00

Patron Anejo

$275.00

Don julio Silver

$225.00

Don Julio Repo

$275.00

Azul Tequila

$475.00Out of stock

Don julio 1942

$475.00

Casamigos Repo

$275.00

Casamigos Anejo

$325.00

Teramena Repo

$250.00

Hornitos

$240.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$400.00

Hennessy Privilege

$325.00

Remy

$300.00

D’usse

$275.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$175.00

Jamerson

$175.00

Makers mark

$200.00Out of stock

Courvoiser

$300.00

Jim Beam Black

$200.00

Sunday Game Day Special

Bottle Service

$211.00

Harbonitos

Harbonitos

$300.00

Face Mask

Face Mask

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Caribbean Jerk fusion street food!

2015 w Division, Chicago, IL 60622

