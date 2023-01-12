Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sign of the Whale - DC

1825 M St NW

Washington, DC 20036

Appetizers & Small Plates

Fried Green Avocado Wedges

$6.00

chipotle ranch sauce

Holy Guacamole

$7.00

fresh chips

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

parmesan, rosemary garlic oil

Always Sunny Egg Rolls

$10.00

cheesesteak, sweet chilli sauce

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

parmesan cheese, chilli oil

House of the Whale Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, balsamic dressing

The Julius Ceasar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, caeser dressing

Empanadas

$9.00

chicken or steak, mixed veggies + adobo sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

fries, honey mustard ketchup

Nachos

$11.00

pinto beans, pico degallo, guacamole

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$11.00

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

fresno poppers, spicy marinara sauce

Wings

$10.00+

House special hot & spicy. old bay, sweet baby ray’s, buffalo, hot, lemon pepper, sweet chili thai

Big Bites

Pan-seared Blackened Salmon

$19.00

roasted pepper sauce, corn relish, sliced asparagus, sautéed quinoa

Steak Frites

$20.00

brandy creamed mushroom sauce, garlic butter, tri-color baby carrots

Sandwiches & Burgers

Sliders

$10.00

cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, fries. honev mustard ketchup

Whale Burger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, smoked apple bacon, chard, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, fried egg — sunny side up

Spicy Avocado Burger

$15.00

avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, jalapeño, sriracha aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, smoked apple bacon, provolone cheese, garlic aioli

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, smoked apple bacon, chard, cheddar cheese, blue cheese dressing

Vegetarian Burger

$16.00

black bean patty, chipotle aioli, gluten free bun

Dessert

2 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, mixed berries

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

raspberry sauce, whipped cream, mixed berries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1825 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

