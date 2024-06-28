Whappos
1503 Northeast 4th Street
Bend, OR 97701
Menu
SALAD
CARIBBEAN BITES
WHAPPOS FAVORITES
- RASTA BURGER
Seasoned beef with Caribbean spiced mayo topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & grilled pineapple$17.00
- CUBAN SANDWICH
Smoked ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese pickles & mustard on pressed Cuban bread$16.00
- MOJO ROAST PORK SANDWICH
Roasted pork shoulder marinated in orange garlic mojo served on Cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion & Swiss cheese$16.00
- ROPA VIEJA SANDWHICH
Shredded beef in tomato creole sauce, topped with black beans, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, Spanish olives & Swiss cheese$15.00
- JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken thigh marinated in Whappos jerk seasoning, served on a Cuban bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion & Swiss cheese$16.00
- CHICKEN THIGH SANDWICH
Chicken thigh, grilled to perfection, served on Cuban bread topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, & Swiss cheese$15.00
- MAHI MAHI WRAP
Large spinach tortilla stuffed with coconut rice and black beans, shredded red cabbage & lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, cilantro, mango & avocado crema$20.00
- CARIBBEAN WRAP
Large flour tortilla stuffed with coconut rice, black beans, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, sour cream, cilantro, jalapeños, cabbage, mango, pineapple & your choice of protein$14.00
WHAPPOS CARIBE BOWLS
- ROPA VIEJA BOWL
Shredded beef in tomato creole sauce, onion, bell pepper, garlic & olives$16.00
- MOJO ROAST PORK BOWL
Roasted pork shoulder marinated in orange garlic mojo sauce$17.00
- COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN BOWL
West Indian style yellow coconut curry chicken thigh$17.00
- JERK CHICKEN BOWL
Grilled jerk chicken thighs marinated in our Whappos jerk seasoning$17.00
- COCONUT SHRIMP BOWL
Six jumbo coconut shrimp with a sweet chili dipping sauce served over coconut rice, black beans and mango$18.00
- MAHI MAHI BOWL
Grilled mahi brushed with Havana spices and topped with grilled pineapple, mango, diced red pepper and red onion. Served with coconut rice and black beans$19.00
SIDES
SAUCES
KIDS
- GRILLED CHEESE
On sourdough bread and served with shoestring fries$9.00
- CUBANITO
Mini Cuban sandwich served with shoestring fries$9.00
- CARIBE STREET TACO (2)
Served with shoestring fries$9.00
- JR CHEESE BURGER
Served with shoestring fries$9.00
- BLACK BEAN,RICE,CHEESE BURRITO
Served with rice & shoestring fries$9.00
DRINKS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Caribbean Vibe
1503 Northeast 4th Street, Bend, OR 97701