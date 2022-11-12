Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Wharf Casual Seafood Atlanta Highway

768 Reviews

$$

3954 Atlanta Hwy

Montgomery, AL 36109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Basket
Shrimp Entree
Combo of 2 Entree

Starters

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Crab Claws

$21.99

Fried Asparagus

$9.99

Tacos

Mediterranean Mahi Mahi Petite Tacos

$10.99

Mediterranean Mahi Mahi Regular Tacos

$14.99

Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos

$10.99

Baja Shrimp Regular Tacos

$14.99

Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos

$10.99

Wharf Shrimp Regular Tacos

$14.99

Asian Tuna Tacos Petite

$15.99

Asian Tuna Tacos Regular

$16.99

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$14.49

Wharf Shrimp Basket

$14.49

Honey Pecan Shrimp Basket

$14.49

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Basket

$14.49

Catfish Basket

$14.49

Oyster Basket

$19.99

Wharf Cake Basket

$14.99

Mahi Mahi Basket

$14.99

Fish Basket

$10.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Wharf Chicken Basket

$12.99

Honey Pecan Chicken Basket

$13.99

Po-Boys

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.99

Mahi Mahi Po-Boy

$14.99

Chicken Po-Boy

$11.99

Sandwiches

Wharf Burger

$14.99

Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Blackened Blue Burger

$14.99

Tallahassee Hot Catfish Sandwich

$12.99

Bacon Honey Pecan Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Grits

Petite Cajun Shrimp and Grits

$10.99

Regular Cajun Shrimp and Grits

$14.99

Petite Wharf Shrimp and Grits

$10.99

Regular Wharf Shrimp and Grits

$13.99

Petite Red Beans and Rice with Sausage

$10.99

Regular Red Beans and Rice with Sausage

$14.99

Platters

Wharf Platter

$17.99

Destin Platter

$19.99

Salads

Chopped Shrimp Boat Petite

$10.99

Chopped Shrimp Boat Regular

$14.99

Greek Petite

$6.99

Greek Regular

$10.99

St. George Petite

$7.99

St. George Regular

$11.99

House Salad

$7.99

Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo Sampler

$3.99

Seafood Gumbo Petite

$7.99

Seafood Gumbo Regular

$12.99

Entrees

Shrimp Entree

$15.99

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree

$17.99

Catfish Entree

$15.99

Oysters Entree

$21.99

Wharf Cakes Entree

$17.99

Mahi Mahi Entree

$17.99

Combo of 2 Entree

$18.99

Snapper Piccata

$19.99Out of stock

Early's Flounder

$17.99

Flounder Entree

$18.99

Kids Meals

Shrimp Kids Meal

$6.99

Fish Kids Meal

$6.99

Chicken Kids Meal

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs Kids Meal

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Sides

Natural Cut Fries

$2.49

Cheese Grits

$2.49

Garlic Green Beans

$2.49

Red Beans and Rice

$2.49

Southern Coleslaw

$2.49

Hushpuppies

$2.49

Collard Greens

$2.49

Smash Potato

$2.49

White Rice

$2.49

Side House Salad

$3.89

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.88

Loaded Cheese Grits

$3.48

Desserts

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.49

Blondie

$2.99

Chocolate Almond Cake

$2.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99

Water

Homemade Lemonade

$4.29

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.29

IBC

$2.00

Boylan

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Seafood, Upscale Taste.

Website

Location

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109

Directions

Gallery
Wharf Casual Seafood image
Banner pic
BG pic
Wharf Casual Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck - 3954 Atlanta Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3954 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Montgomery

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
orange star4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
orange star4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
El Rey Burrito Lounge
orange star4.5 • 876
1031 E Fairview Ave Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Chappy's Deli - Perry Hill
orange star4.5 • 805
1611 Perry Hill Rd Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Sundown - Forest Hills Shopping Center
orange star4.5 • 323
3416 Atlanta Highway Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurantnext
Plant Bae
orange star4.7 • 315
175 Lee Street Suite C Montgomery, AL 36104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montgomery
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston