Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wharf Casual Seafood Valdosta Valdosta

11 Reviews

$$

2953 N Ashley Street

Valdosta, GA 31602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Shrimp Entree
Combo of 2 Entree
Shrimp Basket


Starters

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.89

Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.39

Crab Claws

$22.39

Fried Asparagus

$10.39

Raw Oysters 1/2 dozen

$12.39

Raw Oysters 1 dozen

$20.39

Baked Parm Garlic Half Dozen Oysters

$13.39

Baked Parm Garlic Dozen Oysters

$21.39

Tacos

Mediterranean Mahi Mahi Petite Tacos

$11.39

Mediterranean Mahi Mahi Regular Tacos

$15.39

Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos

$11.39

Baja Shrimp Regular Tacos

$15.39

Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos

$11.39

Wharf Shrimp Regular Tacos

$15.39

Asian Tuna Tacos Petite

$16.39

Asian Tuna Tacos Regular

$17.39

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$14.89

Wharf Shrimp Basket

$14.89

Honey Pecan Shrimp Basket

$15.39

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Basket

$15.39

Catfish Basket

$14.89

Oyster Basket

$20.39

Wharf Cake Basket

$15.39

Mahi Mahi Basket

$15.39

Fish Basket

$11.39

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.39

Wharf Chicken Basket

$13.39

Honey Pecan Chicken Basket

$14.39

Po-Boys

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.39

Mahi Mahi Po-Boy

$15.39

Chicken Po-Boy

$12.39

Sandwiches

Wharf Burger

$15.39

Cheddar Burger

$14.39

Blackened Blue Burger

$15.39

Tallahassee Hot Catfish Sandwich

$13.39

Bacon Honey Pecan Chicken Sandwich

$14.39

Fish Sandwich

$11.39

Grits

Petite Cajun Shrimp and Grits

$11.39

Regular Cajun Shrimp and Grits

$15.39

Petite Wharf Shrimp and Grits

$11.39

Regular Wharf Shrimp and Grits

$15.39

Petite Red Beans and Rice with Sausage

$11.39

Regular Red Beans and Rice with Sausage

$15.39

Platters

Wharf Platter

$18.39

Destin Platter

$20.39

Salads

Chopped Shrimp Boat Petite

$11.39

Chopped Shrimp Boat Regular

$15.39

Greek Petite

$7.39

Greek Regular

$11.39

St. George Petite

$8.39

St. George Regular

$12.39

House Salad

$8.39

Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo Sampler

$4.39

Seafood Gumbo Petite

$8.39

Seafood Gumbo Regular

$13.39

Entrees

Shrimp Entree

$16.39

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree

$18.39

Catfish Entree

$16.39

Oysters Entree

$22.39

Wharf Cakes Entree

$18.39

Mahi Mahi Entree

$18.39

Combo of 2 Entree

$19.39

Snapper Piccata

$20.39

Early's Flounder

$18.39

Flounder Entree

$18.99

Kids Meals

Shrimp Kids Meal

$7.39

Fish Kids Meal

$7.39

Chicken Kids Meal

$7.39

Mini Corn Dogs Kids Meal

$7.39

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.39

Sides

Natural Cut Fries

$2.89

Cheese Grits

$2.89

Garlic Green Beans

$2.89

Red Beans and Rice

$2.89

Southern Coleslaw

$2.89

Hushpuppies

$2.89

Collard Greens

$2.89

Smash Potato

$2.89

White Rice

$2.89

Side House Salad

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.28

Loaded Cheese Grits

$3.88

Desserts

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.49

Blondie

$2.99

Chocolate Almond Cake

$2.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99

Water

Homemade Lemonade

$4.29

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.29

IBC

$2.00

Boylan

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.29

Sauces

Extra Side of Sauce

$0.35

Jar of Sauce

$5.99

Jar of Wharf Hot Sauce

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Seafood, Upscale Taste.

Website

Location

2953 N Ashley Street, Valdosta, GA 31602

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Friends Grille and Bar - 3338 Country Club Rd,Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
3338 Country Club Rd,Ste B Valdosta, GA 31605
View restaurantnext
The Salty Snapper - 1405 Gornto Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1405 Gornto Rd Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
Woodstack BBQ Tavern - 4038 N Valdosta Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,258
4038 N Valdosta Rd Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
Covington’s Dining & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
310 North Patterson Street Valdosta, GA 31601
View restaurantnext
Red Owl Coffee Company - North Side Dr. Valdosta - GA00111 (108 East Northside Drive)
orange starNo Reviews
108 East Northside Drive Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
Ellianos Coffee - Valdosta, GA - Baytree
orange starNo Reviews
1343 Baytree Road Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Valdosta

Woodstack BBQ Tavern - 4038 N Valdosta Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,258
4038 N Valdosta Rd Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valdosta
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Tallahassee
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
No reviews yet
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston